21 Thanksgiving Day movies to watch after the big meal

Thanksgiving meals take hours, sometimes days to prepare (unless, of course, you're getting takeout). Whether you're waiting for the turkey to finish cooking or the turkey already made you sleepy, good Thanksgiving movies are a must.

This year, the holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 24. While you gather cooking tips and new recipes, collect a few pop culture recommendations, too.

Below, TODAY rounded up the best Thanksgiving day movies for kids and families, including animated classics like "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," PG family-friendly live action movies like "The Mighty Ducks," Disney movies on Disney Plus, comedy movies and more.

'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' (1973)

It doesn't get any more on-brand than this holiday classic, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" from 1973. Peppermint Patty invites everyone over to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving for an iconic scene of them all sitting around the table together to eat and discuss the holiday like only kids can.

'Home for the Holidays' (1995)

In "Home for the Holidays," Holly Hunter plays Claudia Larson, a middle-aged mother whose daughter makes Thanksgiving plans without her. Left alone, Larson returns to her childhood home with her dysfunctional family who gets on her nerves, but she ends up remembering the importance of family — and finding a new love.

'Garfield’s Thanksgiving' (1989)

In "Garfield's Thanksgiving," the cat's owner puts him on a diet right before Thanksgiving. Of course, Garfield isn't having that, so he cooks up ways to still get the food portions he's usually spoiled with.

'You’ve Got Mail' (1998)

Nothing washes down turkey like a romantic comedy to rally behind. Tom Hanks stars alongside Meg Ryan as two New Yorkers who meet online without knowing they are actually business rivals in real life.

'Hoosiers' (1986)

Watching NFL and NBA games on Thanksgiving day is a tradition, for many. When the games end, start your own overtime with "Hoosiers," a classic underdog tale of a college basketball team in Indiana and its unlikely rise.

‘The Peanuts Movie’ (2015)

After watching "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," you may be nostalgic for more Peanuts characters. "The Peanuts Movie" is a newer spin on the characters, starring Noah Schnapp of "Stranger Things" as Charlie Brown.

'The Mighty Ducks' (1992)

In "Mighty Ducks," a disgruntled lawyer is ordered to perform community service and ends up coaching a kids hockey team. By the end, the job hardly feels like work.

'Little Women' (2019)

Thanksgiving is all about coming together — and when that happens, drama occasionally follows. The latest "Little Women" adaptation is the definition of cozy, with the four March sisters (Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen) helping each other through loves and disappointments in Massachusetts during the Civil War era.

'A Family Thanksgiving' (2010)

Thanks to some holiday magic, Claudia (Daphne Zuniga) has a chance to see what her life could look like with a few tweaks. In the Hallmark movie, Claudia goes from high-powered lawyer looking for a promotion to a wife and mother trying to cope with her new responsibilities. Is there a place she can meet in the middle?

'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Or, just make it a "Toy Story" marathon. "Toy Story 4" rounds out a series of beloved Pixar movies about sentient toys whose owners severely underestimate their capacity for adventure. Warning: You will cry.

'Free Birds' (2013)

"Free Birds" is a Thanksgiving caper told from a turkey's point of view. In the movie, a turkey named Reggie (Owen Wilson) is pardoned by the president to live life without fear of being eaten for Thanksgiving. He partners with Jake (Woody Harrelson), another turkey, to travel back in time to 1621, before the first Thanksgiving, to stop the bird from becoming the holiday's trademark dish.

'Ratatouille' (2007)

Nothing says Thanksgiving like good eating! "Ratatouille," a Paris-set Pixar movie, is a celebration of just that. Remy is an aspiring chef ... who also happens to be a rat. He tries to climb the culinary ladder, despite encountering skepticism from every angle.

'National Treasure' (2004)

Thanksgiving is a holiday centered around an American story – and "National Treasure" is the story of one very famous American document. Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) is on the hunt for a treasure only rumored to exist and in his pursuit discovers a string of clues located on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

'Paul Blart: Mall Cop' (2009)

Every Thanksgiving has a little Christmas sprinkled into it. "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" is a good segue movie for celebrating both occasions. Paul Blart (Kevin James) is routinely ridiculed for taking his job as a security guard at the mall too seriously. But when he's the only one left to save shoppers from a mall Santa gone rogue, everyone relies on him.

'Addams Family Values' (1993)

This fun dramedy is great for pre-turkey laughs while dinner is still cooking. In "Addams Family Values," the family is celebrating the birth of a new baby ... well, some of them are, while others try to remove the baby and keep the family how it was before the birth.

'We're Back: A Dinosaur's Story' (1993)

How Thanksgiving is done in small towns is very different from how it's celebrated in big cities. "We're Back: A Dinosaur's Story" shows four dinosaur friends leaving their small city for an adventure in the Big Apple that even they aren't quite big enough to handle.

'Miracle on 34th Street' (1947)

Imagine if one of the many Santas-for-hire in the United States was actually the real deal? Susan Walker (played by a young Natalie Wood) is convinced that the jovial man (Edmund Gwenn) she meets at a Macy's might really be Santa, and tries to convince the world to believe her.

'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' (1987)

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in the northeast without unpredictable weather, specifically in the midwestern region. Unfortunately, Neal Page (Steve Martin) in "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" may miss his Thanksgiving plans after his flight to Chicago is cancelled and he's rerouted to a random city in Kansas. He hits every road block imaginable when trying to make it home, and learns a lot along to way.

"Winnie the Pooh: Seasons of Giving" (1999)

This hour-long Winne the Pooh special tells three stories: “GroundPiglet Day,” “A Winnie the Pooh Thanksgiving” and “Find Her, Keep Her.” The stories share the importance of Thanksgiving and soften the fraught history behind it.

'A Looney Tunes Thanksgiving' (2014)

"A Looney Tunes Thanksgiving" serves up a feast of laughs with two segments, "Bugs Bunny's Thanksgiving Diet" and "Daffy Duck's Thanks-for-giving Special." They take an unconventional approach to a traditional holiday, but it works.

'Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow' (2015)

And last but not least in TODAY's Thanksgiving movie pack is "Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow." Tag along as the Emmerson family tries to track down an elusive monster some don't even believe exist.

This story will be updated with more movie faves as Thanksgiving approaches.