With Mother's Day this Sunday, chances are you've got big plans to celebrate Mom.

Maybe you're whipping up a big brunch with all of her favorite foods, or preparing a breakfast in bed complete with her go-to Starbucks order.

You've probably planned out a whole day of Mother's Day activities, from bike rides to coffee shop dates. (Best of all, you scheduled it all by yourself to give her a well-deserved break from being the family cruise director.)

All these activities require a lot of planning — and even more shopping.

When you inevitably run out of eggs in the middle of your elaborate Mother's Day frittata, or realize that you don't have your mom's favorite nail polish color on hand for your at-home spa day, a trip to the store is in order.

In order to keep your plans running smoothly, you'll want to make sure that your local Walmart store is open on Mother's Day.

Here's everything you need to know about Walmart's Mother's Day store hours schedule ahead of the holiday.

Is Walmart open on Mother's Day 2024?

Missing a crucial Mother's Day brunch ingredient? No problem.

According to a spokesperson, Walmart will be open during its usual business hours on Sunday, May 12.

You can find your local Walmart's standard hours through the store locator here.

Happy Mother's Day shopping!