62 Mother’s day food deals to feed mom this weekend

Whether you’re dining out or getting takeout to bring home, all moms deserve to be treated to a delicious meal on Mother’s Day.

In honor of the holiday, many restaurants and food brands are offering freebies and big discounts for moms. Ready to scoop up some savings? Here are 62 deals to get you started.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Moms who dine at select Abuelo’s restaurants on Mother’s Day will get a free T-shirt while supplies last.

In addition, rewards members who order online or dine-in between May 10 — 14 will be entered for the opportunity to win the following rewards on their next visit: free queso, free entrée, 25 bonus points or 100 reward dollars.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s has a gift card offer just in time for Mother’s Day. Customers who spend $50 on gift cards on Applebees.com will score a $10 bonus card. The offer is valid through June 23.

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s has several offers available on Mother’s Day:

Rewards members can buy one cinnamon sugar or original pretzel and get one free on May 12 at participating locations (offer isn’t valid with other deals or third-party delivery).

Purchase $25 in Auntie Anne’s gift cards online through June 23, earn a $5 reward on your next purchase (redeemable through July 21 at participating Auntie Anne’s).

Baskin Robbins

Use the code MOM through May 15 to get $5 off a Baskin Robbins ice cream cake order (online or in-app at participating locations) of $35 or more. The single-use deal can’t be combined with other offers and isn’t valid on delivery or in-shop orders.

Bar Louie

Moms can get a free entrée when they buy an additional adult entrée while dining in at participating Bar Louie locations on Mother’s Day.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

With the purchase of an entrée, moms can eat free off the 10 @ $10 menu at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s on Mother’s Day.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

When you purchase a $50+ BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse online gift card through June 16, you’ll get a $10 bonus card that’s valid between June 17 — July 8.

Between May 11 — 12, moms who dine in will also get a free limited-edition stemless wine glass while supplies last.

B.T.R. Nation

B.T.R. Nation donates a portion of its low-sugar snack sales to cancer research. The brand is celebrating moms by offering 20% off the Serenity Spring Bundle, which comes with all of the brand’s Superfood Nut Butter Cups.

Buffalo’s Cafe

When moms buy an entrée for $14.99 or more at participating locations of Buffalo’s Cafe, they’ll get a free Buffalo Chip dessert on May 12.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi customers who purchase $25 in gift cards in-store, online or in the restaurant’s app will score a $10 bonus card.

Carvel

When you spend $25 on Carvel gift cards through June 16, you’ll get a free $5 reward that can be redeemed through August 31 at participating locations.

Chili’s

When you spend $50 on Chili’s gift cards online through June 22, you’ll get a $10 online bonus card that can be redeemed through July 31.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Between May 10 — 12, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf loyalty members who buy a regular or large beverage can get a large beverage for just $5.

Cracker Barrel

When you make any purchase at Cracker Barrel through May 12, you’ll get a free Barrel Bite (redeemable between May 13 — 31 with a net purchase of $2.99 or more). Anyone who dines in the restaurant will also get a free Mother’s Day card with a coupon for their next visit.

Del Taco

Between May 10 — 12, Del Taco is offering rewards members 20% off orders (maximum discount of $10). The deal can be redeemed once per day per customer and can’t be combined with other offers. It’s not valid on third-party delivery.

Denny’s

For every $25 you spend on Denny’s gift cards online, you’ll get a $5 bonus coupon through May 12. Coupons are valid online or while dining in between May 1 — July 31.

Dunkin’

May 11 — 12, Dunkin’ rewards members will earn triple points on bulk doughnut (half dozen and dozen) and Munchkins (25 and 50-count) orders.

Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company

TODAY.com readers can save 20% on their purchase of baked goods from Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company’s website using the code todaylemons.

Fazoli’s

When you purchase an entrée at participating Fazoli’s locations on Mother’s Day, you’ll get a free fettuccine Alfredo, or spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara. Use the code Mothers24 to score the deal online.

Friendly’s

On Mother’s Day, moms can get a free scoop of ice cream at Friendly’s.

Gerber

Moms can save 20% on five or more items on Gerber’s website through May 12 using the code MOM20.

Gopuff

In honor of Mother’s Day, Gopuff has the following sales:

15% off select wine through May 12 while supplies last (offer valid for all Gopuff users)

Chocolate discounts starting at 30% off through May 12 while supplies last with a limit of four per order (offer valid for Gopuff FAM members)

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 30% on Mother’s Day gifts on GourmetGiftBaskets.com through May 20 using the code TODAYMOM. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Grandmas Chicken Soup

TODAY.com readers can save $10 sitewide on Grandmas Chicken Soup through May 12 using the code TODAY. The website specializes in soup gift packages and subscriptions as well as build-your-own packages and other delicacies such as macaroni and cheese, knishes and bagels.

Halter Ranch

Shopping for a mom who loves wine? Halter Ranch, a brand that makes wines with 100% organic grapes, is giving customers $30 off online orders when they buy three or more bottles of the brand’s current release wines and use the code 24MOMSDAY.

Happy Joe’s

On May 12, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream customers can get a free small dessert pizza with the purchase of a large pizza at menu price. While dining in, moms can also get a free sundae.

Huddle House

Huddle House customers can get $20 off catering orders of $100 or more with the code “Save 20” at participating locations.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Participating Hurricane Grill & Wings locations will offer customers a free bloody mary when they buy any entrée ($14.99 minimum) on Mother’s Day.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is offering customers half-priced shakes and desserts with any $5 order.

Jamba

Through May 12, Jamba customers who spend $30 on gift cards will get two $5 online rewards (redeemable through June 17 in Jamba rewards accounts).

In addition, rewards members can take advantage of a single-use buy one, get one 50% off (of equal or lesser value) offer between May 10 — 12 at participating locations. To redeem the offer, customers need to have at least two items in their cart. The offer isn’t valid with other deals or third-party delivery.

Keurig

Through June 12, Keurig has the following offers for customers:

$30 off K-Supreme SMART ($149)

$30 off K-Duo Special Edition ($169)

$30 off K-Supreme Plus ($189)

Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory is offering customers a free muffin with the purchase of another on May 12. The coupon will be available on the chain’s social media channels and should be presented at the register. The in-store offer is valid while supplies last.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Looking for a last minute Mother’s Day gift? Customers who spend $50 on Logan’s Roadhouse gift cards will take home $10 in bonus cards.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza customers can order a Pepperoni Magnifico pizza for $9.99 using the code PEPMAG and get 10% off online gift cards through May 12.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli rewards members will earn two $5 rewards (redeemable through August 11 at participating locations) for every $30 they spend on gift cards or e-gift cards through May 12.

Mountain Mike’s

Between May 9 — 12, Mountain Mike’s customers can get $3 off limited-edition heart-shaped pizzas in the chain’s app.

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom is offering customers $10 in bonus cards when they spend $50 on gift cards in-restaurant.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks has several offers for Mother’s Day:

Outback Steakhouse

For each gift card purchase over $50, customers will get two $10 bonus cards at Outback Steakhouse through May 12.

Pantalones Tequila

TODAY.com readers can save 10% on all varieties of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey’s Pantalones Tequila in-store and online at Total Wine & More through May 12.

Peet’s Coffee

Through May 12, Peet’s Coffee customers can get 30% off a six-month gift subscription using the code GIFT30.

Peter Piper Pizza

On May 12, Peter Piper Pizza customers can get a free crunch dessert (blueberry or cinnamon flavored) with any app purchase.

Pizza Inn

Between May 10 — July 4, Pizza Inn customers can order $5 take-home pizzerts (dessert pizzas).

PJ’s Coffee

On May 12, PJ’s Coffee customers can get a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero loyalty members will earn double points between May 10 — 12.

Red Robin

Red Robin will feature the following deals for Mother’s Day:

$4 Milkshakes

$4 Momma’s Margarita

$5 for a 6-ounce glass of wine

In addition, customers who spend $50 in gift cards will get $10 in bonus rewards through June 16. The bonus can be redeemed between June 17 — August 11.

Real Cookies

Real Cookies sells vegan cookies that are both gluten- and grain-free. Through May 11, the brand is offering customers 50% off sitewide using the code REALMDay24 plus a free tote bag while supplies last.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza customers can get 15% off all orders over $40 with the code LOVEMOM at participating locations through May 31. The offer is valid for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders.

Scooter’s Coffee

On Mother’s Day, Scooter’s Coffee customers can take advantage of a buy one, get one free (of equal or lesser value) offer on all drinks. The offer is limited to one per customer and can be redeemed in the chain’s app.

Shipt

Through May 12, Shipt customers can get $10 off orders of $35 on flowers and candy.

Smokey Bones

When you buy $25 in Smokey Bones gift cards in-restaurant on Mother’s Day, you’ll get $5 Bones Bucks, which will be valid between July 1 — Aug. 31.

Sonic

Sonic shakes are half price each night after 7 p.m. for a limited time, including on Mother’s Day. Simply order in the Sonic app or on its website to cash in on the deal.

Starbucks

Starbucks rewards members can get a free handcrafted drink (of equal or less value) with the purchase of another on Mother’s Day between 12 — 6 p.m. at participating shops. The one-time offer can’t be combined with other deals and excludes ready-to-drink and bottled beverages.

Subway

Through May 13, Subway customers can get a footlong sub free with the purchase of another. Simply use the code FLBOGO while redeeming the offer online or in the Subway app.

In addition, customers who spend $25 on gift cards at Subway in-store or online through June 30 will score a bonus card for a free six-inch sub (redeemable through July 31).

The Brass Tap

The Brass Tap is running a buy one, get one free (of equal value) deal on cocktails, beer and wine for Mother’s Day.

The Greene Turtle

Customers who buy any entrée at The Greene Turtle on May 12 will get a free dessert.

The Halal Guys

Customers who buy any platter or sandwich in-store or in The Halal Guys app on Mother’s Day will get a free slice of baklava cheesecake.

Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is offering 20% off women’s teas for Mother’s Day using the code MOM24.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is serving up several drink offers for Mother’s Day, including half-priced wine by the glass, $5 sangria (red or white), $5 Wycliff Brut Champagne by the glass and $5 mimosas.

UME Plum Liqueur

UME Plum Liqueur, a purple 17% ABV plum liqueur, is offering customers the following discounts through May 15:

10% off any purchase (use the code MOMLOVE10)

20% off three or more bottles (use the code ALLMOMS20)

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Moms can get a free dessert of their choice at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux on Mother’s Day while dining in or taking home food.

White Castle

On May 12, White Castle customers can get 20% off any order (use the code WCMOM for online orders). In restaurants, the chain is also offering a gift card deal ($25 card for $19.21).