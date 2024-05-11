20 Mother’s Day restaurant menu specials to help mom feel the love

Moms should be celebrated every day, but Mother’s Day offers us all the perfect excuse to shower the moms in our lives with an extra dose of love.

If you’re planning to take your mom (or yourself) out on Mother’s Day, many restaurants are serving up special menus. From brunches to take-home catering packages, we’ve outlined 19 ideas below to help you jump-start your celebrations.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

In addition to serving brunch, lunch and dinner in-restaurant on Mother’s Day, Bravo! Italian Kitchen also has a take-home meal package that can feed two, four or 10 people.

It comes with the following items: salad (chopped or Caesar), your choice of main course (chicken parmesan, shrimp scampi, chicken marsala, pasta bravo and pasta woozie), your choice of side (grilled asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes — only available in the feeds 10 package) and a mini cannoli for dessert.

The Mother’s Day packages isn’t available for dine-in and can’t be combined with other offers or discounts.

Buca di Beppo

In addition to opening its doors on Mother’s Day for dine-in service, Buca di Beppo is offering two take-home catering specials:

Mother’s Day Package 1: salad (mixed green or Caesar); choice of pasta (lasagna, baked rigatoni, spicy chicken rigatoni, shrimp scampi); chocolate chip cannoli

salad (mixed green or Caesar); choice of pasta (lasagna, baked rigatoni, spicy chicken rigatoni, shrimp scampi); chocolate chip cannoli Mother’s Day Package 2: salad (mixed green or Caesar); choice of pasta (spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo, penne alla vodka, baked ziti); choice of entrée (chicken parmigiana, chicken limone, eggplant parmigiana); chocolate chip cannoli

Both options come in sizes that feed either five or 10 people. The lasagna that feeds 10 requires a 24-hour preorder and neither package can be combined with other discounts or offers.

Eddie Merlot’s

Eddie Merlot’s is serving Mother’s Day brunch between 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on May 12. It will feature the following items and more: pastries, French toast, eggs Benedict and access to a yogurt bar, salad station, seafood station, carving station, hot station and a made-to-order omelet station.

Eddie V’s

On Mother’s Day, Eddie V’s customers can enjoy a prix fixe two-course brunch menu between 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., a la carte dinner options or a special children’s brunch menu.

For brunch, diners will start with a warm apple cinnamon scone and another starter followed by one of the following two main courses: butter-poached Maine lobster quiche Florentine with Fuji apple salad, roasted avocado and jumbo lump crab with lemon butter on Brioche toast, or an 8-ounce pan-seared steak with a mushroom and white cheddar frittata.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

For Mother’s Day, Fleming’s has whipped up two three-course menus:

Mother’s Day 3-Course Lunch (available 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. on May 11 and 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on May 12): Features savory items including baby gem shellfish Louie salad, sun-dried tomato and spinach stuffed pork chop, and pan roasted Maitake mushroom cavatappi with grilled chicken.

(available 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. on May 11 and 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on May 12): Features savory items including baby gem shellfish Louie salad, sun-dried tomato and spinach stuffed pork chop, and pan roasted Maitake mushroom cavatappi with grilled chicken. Surf & Turf Sunday (available all weekend): This three-course menu features filet mignon with North Atlantic lobster tail or Alaskan golden king crab legs.

The dinner menu and children’s three-course menu are also available all day.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão will be offering a fixed price brunch (11 a.m. — 2 p.m.) and dinner (2 — 9 p.m.) on Mother’s Day. The brunch features several items, including mini caprese skewers, candied bacon, Brazilian deviled eggs, made-to-order omelets, Brazilian sausage, Belgian waffles, charcuterie and more. The restaurant also offers seasonal cocktails.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill will open its doors on Mother’s Day and feature both brunch and dinner specials. The Roses & Rosé Brunch will feature $7.99 glasses of rose served alongside eggs, pancakes, steak, Benedicts and more.

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s is serving a special three-course family-style menu for Mother’s Day with dishes including heirloom tomato burrata, lobster ravioli, lasagna, chicken piccata and tiramisu.

McCormick & Schmick’s

On Mother’s Day, McCormick & Schmick’s will serve an all-day, three-course menu featuring appetizers, toppings and side options. To check local availability, visit the restaurant’s website.

Mountain Mike’s

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Mountain Mike’s is serving a heart-shaped pizza through May 12.

Museum of Ice Cream

To honor moms this month, Museum of Ice Cream locations are serving Mom-osa drinks, aka a cotton candy and a glitter ball in prosecco.

Outback Steakhouse

Between May 8 — 12, participating Outback Steakhouse locations are featuring the following new items on the menu in honor of Mother’s Day: filet topped with roasted garlic shrimp, Mum’s peach Bellini and filet with Aussie cab, onion and seasoned butter. The items are available for dine-in, take out and delivery.

Perry’s

Mother’s Day specials at Perry’s include a 10-ounce filet roast stuffed with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, garlic, onions, herbs and three cheeses then served with truffle merlot demiglace. The menu item is available for to-go and dine-in orders.

Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses

Participating Ponderosa and Bonanza locations will be open all day on Mother’s Day serving a premium buffet. Menu highlights include the following all-you-can-eat items: macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, fried shrimp, carved turkey breast, carved ham, fried and baked chicken, and mashed potatoes and gravy.

The restaurants will also serve up desserts including cookies, an ice cream sundae bar, fresh-baked apple cobbler and egg custard bread pudding.

Red Robin

Red Robin is serving Momma’s Margaritas for $4 on Mother’s Day. The signature drink is served frozen or on the rocks and flavors include strawberry, honey mango, desert pear or traditional.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will open its doors early on May 12 to serve brunch (between 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.) featuring special items like Cajun tenderloin eggs Benedict and barbecued shrimp. A full menu is also available all day.

Seasons 52

Between 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. on May 12, Seasons 52 will serve an a la carte Mother’s Day Brunch with items including wood-grilled shrimp and grits, crab and cheddar quiche, apricot-glazed spiral ham and French toast with applewood smoked bacon. Cocktails and an all-day dinner menu will also be available.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse will be open for brunch and dinner on Mother’s Day. Brunch will include the following items and more: Dungeness crab omelet, cinnamon French toast and hot chicken and waffles. The restaurant will also serve $9.99 glasses of sparkling rosé.

The Capital Grill

Between 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., moms can enjoy brunch specials at The Capital Grille, including lobster frittata with butter poached lobster tails, blueberry bread, 14-ounce bone-in dry aged New York strip and eggs, 8-ounce center cut filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns and crab cake Benedict with truffle Hollandaise.

Throughout the day, a la carte dinner items and a children’s brunch menu will also be available.

Brunch hours will vary at the following locations:

8020 Las Vegas: 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

8006 Miami: 12 — 2 p.m.

8038 NY Rockefeller, 8021 NY Chrysler: 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Tous les Jours

Tous les Jours is selling a limited-edition “Love You Mom” cake collection in stores and online for delivery through May 12.