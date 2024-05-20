14 International Tea Day deals to steep your senses in

Whether you prefer yours hot or iced, tea is a versatile beverage you can savor all year long.

On May 21, tea lovers will celebrate International Tea Day and several brands are brewing some delightful deals to get the party started. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Anima Mundi

Anima Mundi is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off the brand’s Dream Tea and Strainer bundle using the code TEATODAY20 between May 21 — 28.

Big Heart Tea Co.

TODAY.com readers can save 20% sitewide at Big Heart Tea through May 27 using the code TEATODAY20.

Compartés

In honor of International Tea Day, TODAY.com readers can save 15% on the Compartés website using the code TODAY15. The brand has a Matcha Green Tea Chocolate Bar made with white chocolate and matcha tea from Japan. It even features a Japanese-inspired design on the packaging.

DavidsTea

On May 21, DavidsTea customers can save 30% on all loose-leaf tea, with no code required.

Ferry-Morse

To celebrate International Tea Day, Ferry-Morse is offering customers 20% off the brand’s Grow-Your-Own Tea Herb Garden Kit using the code TEADAY.

Firebelly Tea

TODAY.com readers can save 21% on Firebelly Tea’s entire website (no exclusions) using the code TODAY21 from May 20 — 22.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftBaskets.com is giving TODAY.com readers 30% off tea gifts through June 15 using the code TEATODAY. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Harry & David

Through May 22, Harry & David is running the following offers, just in time for International Tea Day:

Save 10% on orders of $79 or more using the code HDBEST

Save 15% on orders of $129 or more using the code HDBEST

Save 20% on orders of $179 or more using the code HDBEST

The discounts are available on select items, but if you need inspiration, the brand has a Time For Tea Gift Box.

iLOLA

TODAY.com readers can save 20% on iLOLA’s Beginner Sets, which include three sleeves of Tea Discs and an infuser using the code INT24TEA between May 21 — 25.

Jade Leaf Matcha

In honor of International Tea Day, Jade Leaf is giving TODAY.com readers 20% off best settlers on its website using the code TEADAY20.

Për Në

TODAY.com readers can save 20% on a the brand's new Inner Radiance Tea. Use the code Today20 up to 30 days after International Tea Day to snag this deal while supplies last.

Rise Yaupon

For the entire month of May, TODAY.com readers can save 15% on purchases across the entire Rise Yaupon website using the code Today15.

Teapigs

Teapigs is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off sitewide on May 21 using the code TODAY15.

The Tea Spot

Through May 21, The Tea Spot is giving customers a free pack of its Bolder Breakfast tea with a minimum $30 purchase.