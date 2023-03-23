June holidays and observances to add to your calendar

It’s June, which means one thing for most parents: kids are out of school and saying "I'm bored" about 20 times a day — if not more.

If that's the case for you, fill up your calendar with a mix of June holidays and awareness days for an anything-but-boring summer.

National Trails Day is the perfect opportunity to introduce your kids to a favorite local state park, or enjoy a more relaxing version of the outdoors with International Picnic Day. National Drive-In Movie Day will turn family movie night into a summertime memory they’ll cherish, and National Food Truck Day will result in some seriously good eats.

Want to keep the summer fun at home? Look to National Yard Games Day or National Strawberry Shortcake Day.

While February tends to be the month associated with warm fuzzies (hello, Valentine’s Day), there are plenty of good-vibe holidays and observances peppered throughout June, too. Of course, there’s Father’s Day, but also don’t forget to spread some love around on National Say Something Nice Day, National Best Friends Day and National Dog Dad Day. There’s also National Hug Your Cat Day, which your feline companion may or may not enjoy.

To create the ultimate summer bucket list, look no further than our list of holidays, observances and awareness days.

Daily holidays and observances in June 2023

June 1

Flip a Coin Day

International Children’s Day

National Go Barefoot Day

National Hazelnut Cake Day

National Nail Polish Day

National Olive Day

National Say Something Nice Day

Pen Pal Day

World Milk Day

World Reef Day

June 2

National Donut Day

National First Ladies Day

National Rocky Road Day

June 3

Insect Repellent Awareness Day

National Black Bear Day

National Chocolate Macaroon Day

National Egg Day

National Prairie Day

National Trails Day

World Bicycle Day

June 4

International Corgi Day

National Cancer Survivors Day

National Cheese Day

National Hug Your Cat Day

June 5

Hot Air Balloon Day

National Veggie Burger Day

World Environment Day

June 6

D-Day

National Applesauce Cake Day

National Drive-In Movie Day

National Gardening Exercise Day

National Yo-Yo Day

June 7

Global Running Day

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

June 8

Feast of Corpus Christi

National Best Friends Day

Uniting Ocean Action Worldwide

June 9

National Meal Prep Day

National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day

June 10

National Black Cow Day

National Egg Roll Day

National Herbs and Spices Day

National Iced Tea Day

Worldwide Knit in Public Day

June 11

National Children’s Day

National Corn on the Cob Day

National German Chocolate Cake Day

Say "Hi" Day

June 12

Eat Flexitarian Day

International Falafel Day

National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

June 13

National Sewing Machine Day

National Weed Your Garden Day

World Softball Day

June 14

Flag Day

National Strawberry Shortcake Day

World Blood Donor Day

June 15

National Prune Day

Nature Photography Day

World Tapas Day

June 16

National Flip Flop Day

National Fudge Day

World Sea Turtle Day

June 17

International Surfing Day

National Apple Strudel Day

National Dog Dad Day

National Eat Your Vegetables Day

National Mascot Day

World Juggling Day

June 18

Clean Your Aquarium Day

Father’s Day

International Picnic Day

International Sushi Day

National Cherry Tart Day

National Go Fishing Day

June 19

Juneteenth

National Martini Day

June 20

National Ice Cream Soda Day

National Vanilla Milkshake Day

June 21

Go Skateboarding Day

International Yoga Day

National Cookie Dough Day

National Day of Indigenous People

National Daylight Appreciation Day

National Dog Party Day

National Seashell Day

National Selfie Day

National Smoothie Day

National Yard Games Day

Summer Solstice

World Day of Music

World Giraffe Day

June 22

National Chocolate Eclair Day

National Onion Ring Day

World Rainforest Day

June 23

International Women in Engineering Day

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

National Family Owned & Operated Businesses Day

National Hydration Day

National Pink Day

National Take Your Dog to Work Day

National Typewriter Day

Pink Flamingo Day

June 24

Midsummer

Swim a Lap Day

Upcycling Day

June 25

National Catfish Day

National Strawberry Parfait Day

June 26

National Chocolate Pudding Day

June 27

Helen Keller Day

National Bingo Day

National HIV Testing Day

National Ice Cream Cake Day

National Onion Day

National Orange Blossom Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

National Sunglasses Day

June 28

National Tapioca Day

June 29

International Day of the Tropics

National Bomb Pop Day

National Camera Day

National Waffle Iron Day

June 30

National Food Truck Day

Social Media Day

Weekly observances in June 2023

June 1 to 7: Stepparents’ Week

Stepparents’ Week June 4 to 10: National Garden Week, National Headache Awareness Week, Pet Appreciation Week

National Garden Week, National Headache Awareness Week, Pet Appreciation Week June 4 to 12: National Fishing and Boating Week

National Fishing and Boating Week June 12 to 18: National Little League Baseball Week, National Men’s Health Week

National Little League Baseball Week, National Men’s Health Week June 14 to 20: National Nursing Assistants Week

National Nursing Assistants Week June 18 to 24: National Roller Coaster Week

National Roller Coaster Week June 19 to 25: Lightning Safety Awareness Week, Pollinator Week

Lightning Safety Awareness Week, Pollinator Week June 25 to July 1: National Tennis Week

Monthly observances in June 2023

African American Music Appreciation Month

Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Audiobook Appreciation Month

Caribbean American Heritage Month

Cucumber Month

Great Outdoors Month

International Surf Music Month

Lemon Month

National Adopt-a-Cat Month

National Camping Month

National Candy Month

National Dairy Month

National Foster a Pet Month

National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month

National Frozen Yogurt Month

National Iced Tea Month

National Mango Month

National Men’s Health Month

National Microchip Month

National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month

National Oceans Month

National Pollinators Month

National PTSD Awareness Month

National Rivers Month

National Rose Month

National Zoo and Aquarium Month

Perennial Gardening Month

Pride Month

Professional Wellness Month

Women’s Golf Month

World Infertility Awareness Month