June holidays and observances to add to your calendar

It’s June, which means one thing for most parents: kids are out of school and saying "I'm bored" about 20 times a day — if not more.
If that's the case for you, fill up your calendar with a mix of June holidays and awareness days for an anything-but-boring summer.
National Trails Day is the perfect opportunity to introduce your kids to a favorite local state park, or enjoy a more relaxing version of the outdoors with International Picnic Day. National Drive-In Movie Day will turn family movie night into a summertime memory they’ll cherish, and National Food Truck Day will result in some seriously good eats.
Want to keep the summer fun at home? Look to National Yard Games Day or National Strawberry Shortcake Day.
While February tends to be the month associated with warm fuzzies (hello, Valentine’s Day), there are plenty of good-vibe holidays and observances peppered throughout June, too. Of course, there’s Father’s Day, but also don’t forget to spread some love around on National Say Something Nice Day, National Best Friends Day and National Dog Dad Day. There’s also National Hug Your Cat Day, which your feline companion may or may not enjoy.
To create the ultimate summer bucket list, look no further than our list of holidays, observances and awareness days.
Daily holidays and observances in June 2023
June 1
- Flip a Coin Day
- International Children’s Day
- National Go Barefoot Day
- National Hazelnut Cake Day
- National Nail Polish Day
- National Olive Day
- National Say Something Nice Day
- Pen Pal Day
- World Milk Day
- World Reef Day
June 2
- National Donut Day
- National First Ladies Day
- National Rocky Road Day
June 3
- Insect Repellent Awareness Day
- National Black Bear Day
- National Chocolate Macaroon Day
- National Egg Day
- National Prairie Day
- National Trails Day
- World Bicycle Day
June 4
- International Corgi Day
- National Cancer Survivors Day
- National Cheese Day
- National Hug Your Cat Day
June 5
- Hot Air Balloon Day
- National Veggie Burger Day
- World Environment Day
June 6
- D-Day
- National Applesauce Cake Day
- National Drive-In Movie Day
- National Gardening Exercise Day
- National Yo-Yo Day
June 7
- Global Running Day
- National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
June 8
- Feast of Corpus Christi
- National Best Friends Day
- Uniting Ocean Action Worldwide
June 9
- National Meal Prep Day
- National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day
June 10
- National Black Cow Day
- National Egg Roll Day
- National Herbs and Spices Day
- National Iced Tea Day
- Worldwide Knit in Public Day
June 11
- National Children’s Day
- National Corn on the Cob Day
- National German Chocolate Cake Day
- Say "Hi" Day
June 12
- Eat Flexitarian Day
- International Falafel Day
- National Peanut Butter Cookie Day
June 13
- National Sewing Machine Day
- National Weed Your Garden Day
- World Softball Day
June 14
- Flag Day
- National Strawberry Shortcake Day
- World Blood Donor Day
June 15
- National Prune Day
- Nature Photography Day
- World Tapas Day
June 16
- National Flip Flop Day
- National Fudge Day
- World Sea Turtle Day
June 17
- International Surfing Day
- National Apple Strudel Day
- National Dog Dad Day
- National Eat Your Vegetables Day
- National Mascot Day
- World Juggling Day
June 18
- Clean Your Aquarium Day
- Father’s Day
- International Picnic Day
- International Sushi Day
- National Cherry Tart Day
- National Go Fishing Day
June 19
- Juneteenth
- National Martini Day
June 20
- National Ice Cream Soda Day
- National Vanilla Milkshake Day
June 21
- Go Skateboarding Day
- International Yoga Day
- National Cookie Dough Day
- National Day of Indigenous People
- National Daylight Appreciation Day
- National Dog Party Day
- National Seashell Day
- National Selfie Day
- National Smoothie Day
- National Yard Games Day
- Summer Solstice
- World Day of Music
- World Giraffe Day
June 22
- National Chocolate Eclair Day
- National Onion Ring Day
- World Rainforest Day
June 23
- International Women in Engineering Day
- National Detroit-Style Pizza Day
- National Family Owned & Operated Businesses Day
- National Hydration Day
- National Pink Day
- National Take Your Dog to Work Day
- National Typewriter Day
- Pink Flamingo Day
June 24
- Midsummer
- Swim a Lap Day
- Upcycling Day
June 25
- National Catfish Day
- National Strawberry Parfait Day
June 26
- National Chocolate Pudding Day
June 27
- Helen Keller Day
- National Bingo Day
- National HIV Testing Day
- National Ice Cream Cake Day
- National Onion Day
- National Orange Blossom Day
- National PTSD Awareness Day
- National Sunglasses Day
June 28
- National Tapioca Day
June 29
- International Day of the Tropics
- National Bomb Pop Day
- National Camera Day
- National Waffle Iron Day
June 30
- National Food Truck Day
- Social Media Day
Weekly observances in June 2023
- June 1 to 7: Stepparents’ Week
- June 4 to 10: National Garden Week, National Headache Awareness Week, Pet Appreciation Week
- June 4 to 12: National Fishing and Boating Week
- June 12 to 18: National Little League Baseball Week, National Men’s Health Week
- June 14 to 20: National Nursing Assistants Week
- June 18 to 24: National Roller Coaster Week
- June 19 to 25: Lightning Safety Awareness Week, Pollinator Week
- June 25 to July 1: National Tennis Week
Monthly observances in June 2023
- African American Music Appreciation Month
- Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month
- Audiobook Appreciation Month
- Caribbean American Heritage Month
- Cucumber Month
- Great Outdoors Month
- International Surf Music Month
- Lemon Month
- National Adopt-a-Cat Month
- National Camping Month
- National Candy Month
- National Dairy Month
- National Foster a Pet Month
- National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month
- National Frozen Yogurt Month
- National Iced Tea Month
- National Mango Month
- National Men’s Health Month
- National Microchip Month
- National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month
- National Oceans Month
- National Pollinators Month
- National PTSD Awareness Month
- National Rivers Month
- National Rose Month
- National Zoo and Aquarium Month
- Perennial Gardening Month
- Pride Month
- Professional Wellness Month
- Women’s Golf Month
- World Infertility Awareness Month