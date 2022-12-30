Here’s the full list of holidays and observances in January

Sometimes, January can be a tough month. The holiday season has ended. We’re in the doldrums of winter. And those New Year's resolutions just aren’t sticking.

Never fear because there are plenty of January holidays, awareness days and observances to lift your spirits.

It can be challenging to come up with fresh activities to do during the dog days of winter, and these holidays provide some much-needed inspiration. For instance, there are lots of days that can spark planned events, such as Polar Bear Plunge Day, National Trivia Day and Kid Inventors’ Day. Then there are days that can help you say goodbye the holiday season, such as Fruitcake Toss Day and National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day.

Self-care is also incredibly important this time of year, so there are days that can remind you to slow down and put your needs first. Festival of Sleep Day, National Bubble Bath Day, National Winter Skin Relief Day and National Hot Tea Day are perfect opportunities for a little extra "me time."

And if you made a New Year’s resolution, there are days that can inch you closer to your goal, like National Take the Stairs Day and National Vision Board Day.

Start adding these January holidays and observances to your calendar, stat. That way, you can keep your winter blues at bay — and have fun while doing so.

Daily holidays and observances in January 2023

January 1

Apple Gifting Day

Global Family Day

National Bloody Mary Day

New Year’s Day

Polar Bear Plunge Day

January 2

Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

National Buffet Day

National Cream Puff Day

Motivation and Inspiration Day

National Pet Travel Safety Day

National Science Fiction Day

Swiss Cheese Day

World Introvert Day

January 3

Festival of Sleep Day

International Mind-Body Wellness Day

National Chocolate-Covered Cherry Day

Fruitcake Toss Day

January 4

National Spaghetti Day

National Trivia Day

World Braille Day

January 5

National Bird Day

National Whipped Cream Day

January 6

Apple Tree Day

National Bean Day

National Cuddle Up Day

National Shortbread Day

National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

January 7

National Bobblehead Day

National Tempura Day

January 8

Argyle Day

National Bubble Bath Day

National English Toffee Day

National Winter Skin Relief Day

January 9

International Choreographers Day

National Apricot Day

National Clean Your Desk Day

January 10

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day

National Houseplant Appreciation Day

National Save The Eagles Day

January 11

Learn Your Name In Morse Code Day

National Hot Toddy Day

National Milk Day

National Take the Stairs Day

January 12

National Hot Tea Day

National Kettlebell Day

National Pharmacist Day

January 13

National Gluten-Free Day

National Rubber Ducky Day

National Sticker Day

January 14

International Kite Day

National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

National Vision Board Day

Organize Your Home Day

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day

National Hat Day

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

World Snow Day

January 15

National Bagel Day

January 16

Book Publishers Day

Civil Rights Day

International Hot and Spicy Food Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

National Quinoa Day

January 17

Kid Inventors’ Day

National Hot Buttered Rum Day

January 18

Museum Selfie Day

National Gourmet Coffee Day

National Thesaurus Day

National Winnie the Pooh Day

January 19

National Popcorn Day

January 20

National Cheese Lover’s Day

National Coffee Break Day

National Penguin Day

Take A Walk Outdoors Day

January 21

Grandma’s Day

International Sweatpants Day

National Cheesy Socks Day

National Granola Bar Day

National Hugging Day

National Squirrel Appreciation Day

National Use Your Gift Card Day

Thank Your Mentor Day

January 22

Lunar New Year

Come in From the Cold Day

Grandpa’s Day

National Blonde Brownie Day

National Hot Sauce Day

National Polka Dot Day

January 23

National Handwriting Day

National Pie Day

January 24

International Mobile Phone Recycling Day

National Compliment Day

National Peanut Butter Day

January 25

Library Shelfie Day

National Fish Taco Day

January 26

International Environmental Education Day

National Green Juice Day

National Peanut Brittle Day

Spouse's Day

January 27

International Holocaust Remembrance Day

National Chocolate Cake Day

January 28

Local Quilt Shop Day

National Blueberry Pancake Day

National Daisy Day

National Lego Day

National Pediatrician Day

January 29

National Carnation Day

National Corn Chip Day

National Puzzle Day

January 30

National Croissant Day

National Draw A Dinosaur Day

January 31

Eat Brussel Sprouts Day

Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

International Zebra Day

National Hot Chocolate Day

National Plan for Vacation Day

Weekly Observances in January 2023

January 1 to 7: New Year’s Resolutions Week, National Silent Record Week

New Year’s Resolutions Week, National Silent Record Week January 8 to 14: National Mocktail Week, National Pizza Week, Home Office and Security Week

National Mocktail Week, National Pizza Week, Home Office and Security Week January 15 to 21: National Healthy Weight Week

National Healthy Weight Week January 15 to 23: International Snowmobile Safety Week

International Snowmobile Safety Week January 30 to February 6: National Storytelling Week

Monthly Observances in January 2023

Be Kind To Food Servers Month

Bread Machine Baking Month

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

Dry January

Family Fit Lifestyle Month

Financial Wellness Month

Get Organized Month

International Change Your Stars Month

International Creativity Month

Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month

National Adopt a Rescued Bird Month

National Blood Donor Month

National Braille Literacy Month

National Clean Up Your Computer Month

National Glaucoma Awareness Month

National Hobby Month

National Hot Tea Month

National Mentoring Month

National Oatmeal Month

National Polka Music Month

National Skating Month

National Slow Cooking Month

National Soup Month

National Staying Healthy Month

National "Thank You" Month

National Train Your Dog Month

Self-Love Month

Stalking Awareness Month

Teen Driving Awareness Month

Thyroid Awareness Month

Walk Your Dog Month