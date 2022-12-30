Here’s the full list of holidays and observances in January

Sometimes, January can be a tough month. The holiday season has ended. We’re in the doldrums of winter. And those New Year's resolutions just aren’t sticking.
Never fear because there are plenty of January holidays, awareness days and observances to lift your spirits.
It can be challenging to come up with fresh activities to do during the dog days of winter, and these holidays provide some much-needed inspiration. For instance, there are lots of days that can spark planned events, such as Polar Bear Plunge Day, National Trivia Day and Kid Inventors’ Day. Then there are days that can help you say goodbye the holiday season, such as Fruitcake Toss Day and National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day.
Self-care is also incredibly important this time of year, so there are days that can remind you to slow down and put your needs first. Festival of Sleep Day, National Bubble Bath Day, National Winter Skin Relief Day and National Hot Tea Day are perfect opportunities for a little extra "me time."
And if you made a New Year’s resolution, there are days that can inch you closer to your goal, like National Take the Stairs Day and National Vision Board Day.
Start adding these January holidays and observances to your calendar, stat. That way, you can keep your winter blues at bay — and have fun while doing so.
Daily holidays and observances in January 2023
January 1
- Apple Gifting Day
- Global Family Day
- National Bloody Mary Day
- New Year’s Day
- Polar Bear Plunge Day
January 2
- Happy Mew Year for Cats Day
- National Buffet Day
- National Cream Puff Day
- Motivation and Inspiration Day
- National Pet Travel Safety Day
- National Science Fiction Day
- Swiss Cheese Day
- World Introvert Day
January 3
- Festival of Sleep Day
- International Mind-Body Wellness Day
- National Chocolate-Covered Cherry Day
- Fruitcake Toss Day
January 4
- National Spaghetti Day
- National Trivia Day
- World Braille Day
January 5
- National Bird Day
- National Whipped Cream Day
January 6
- Apple Tree Day
- National Bean Day
- National Cuddle Up Day
- National Shortbread Day
- National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day
January 7
- National Bobblehead Day
- National Tempura Day
January 8
- Argyle Day
- National Bubble Bath Day
- National English Toffee Day
- National Winter Skin Relief Day
January 9
- International Choreographers Day
- National Apricot Day
- National Clean Your Desk Day
January 10
- National Cut Your Energy Costs Day
- National Houseplant Appreciation Day
- National Save The Eagles Day
January 11
- Learn Your Name In Morse Code Day
- National Hot Toddy Day
- National Milk Day
- National Take the Stairs Day
January 12
- National Hot Tea Day
- National Kettlebell Day
- National Pharmacist Day
January 13
- National Gluten-Free Day
- National Rubber Ducky Day
- National Sticker Day
January 14
- International Kite Day
- National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day
- National Vision Board Day
- Organize Your Home Day
- National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day
- National Hat Day
- National Strawberry Ice Cream Day
- World Snow Day
January 15
- National Bagel Day
January 16
- Book Publishers Day
- Civil Rights Day
- International Hot and Spicy Food Day
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- National Quinoa Day
January 17
- Kid Inventors’ Day
- National Hot Buttered Rum Day
January 18
- Museum Selfie Day
- National Gourmet Coffee Day
- National Thesaurus Day
- National Winnie the Pooh Day
January 19
- National Popcorn Day
January 20
- National Cheese Lover’s Day
- National Coffee Break Day
- National Penguin Day
- Take A Walk Outdoors Day
January 21
- Grandma’s Day
- International Sweatpants Day
- National Cheesy Socks Day
- National Granola Bar Day
- National Hugging Day
- National Squirrel Appreciation Day
- National Use Your Gift Card Day
- Thank Your Mentor Day
January 22
- Lunar New Year
- Come in From the Cold Day
- Grandpa’s Day
- National Blonde Brownie Day
- National Hot Sauce Day
- National Polka Dot Day
January 23
- National Handwriting Day
- National Pie Day
January 24
- International Mobile Phone Recycling Day
- National Compliment Day
- National Peanut Butter Day
January 25
- Library Shelfie Day
- National Fish Taco Day
January 26
- International Environmental Education Day
- National Green Juice Day
- National Peanut Brittle Day
- Spouse's Day
January 27
- International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- National Chocolate Cake Day
January 28
- Local Quilt Shop Day
- National Blueberry Pancake Day
- National Daisy Day
- National Lego Day
- National Pediatrician Day
January 29
- National Carnation Day
- National Corn Chip Day
- National Puzzle Day
January 30
- National Croissant Day
- National Draw A Dinosaur Day
January 31
- Eat Brussel Sprouts Day
- Inspire Your Heart with Art Day
- International Zebra Day
- National Hot Chocolate Day
- National Plan for Vacation Day
Weekly Observances in January 2023
- January 1 to 7: New Year’s Resolutions Week, National Silent Record Week
- January 8 to 14: National Mocktail Week, National Pizza Week, Home Office and Security Week
- January 15 to 21: National Healthy Weight Week
- January 15 to 23: International Snowmobile Safety Week
- January 30 to February 6: National Storytelling Week
Monthly Observances in January 2023
- Be Kind To Food Servers Month
- Bread Machine Baking Month
- Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
- Dry January
- Family Fit Lifestyle Month
- Financial Wellness Month
- Get Organized Month
- International Change Your Stars Month
- International Creativity Month
- Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month
- National Adopt a Rescued Bird Month
- National Blood Donor Month
- National Braille Literacy Month
- National Clean Up Your Computer Month
- National Glaucoma Awareness Month
- National Hobby Month
- National Hot Tea Month
- National Mentoring Month
- National Oatmeal Month
- National Polka Music Month
- National Skating Month
- National Slow Cooking Month
- National Soup Month
- National Staying Healthy Month
- National "Thank You" Month
- National Train Your Dog Month
- Self-Love Month
- Stalking Awareness Month
- Teen Driving Awareness Month
- Thyroid Awareness Month
- Walk Your Dog Month