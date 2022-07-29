Thanksgiving, a day filled with eating, family and fun, is the main event in November. But there are plenty of other November holidays, awareness days and observances that combine food and gratitude, too.
If you want an excuse to eat deviled eggs, stuffing and cranberries on days that aren’t Thanksgiving, you're in luck because there are holidays designated just for those celebrated foods. Other eats also get a spotlight in November, from calzones to Chinese takeout to pizza with the works except anchovies (yep, you read that right).
Then there are days that make us reflect on things we can be grateful for in life, helping us get in the spirit of Thanksgiving before the fourth Thursday comes around. These include Veterans Day, World Kindness Day and Thankful for My Dog Day.
And then there are all those shopping-related holidays that arrive in November anticipation of the holiday season. While everyone is all too aware that Black Friday lands the day after Thanksgiving, we also shouldn’t overlook Small Business Saturday (when we patronize local mom-and-pop shops instead of shopping big-box retailers) or Giving Tuesday (when non-profits across the country put out calls for donations).
Here are the official and unofficial November holidays to add to your calendar. Get ready for a month of food, football and family time!
Daily Holidays and Observances in November 2022
November 1
- All Saints’ Day
- Extra Mile Day
- International Pet Groomer Appreciation Day
- National Author’s Day
- National Calzone Day
- National Cinnamon Day
- National Cook For Your Pets Day
- National Vinegar Day
- Scented Candle Day
- World Vegan Day
- Day of the Day (ends November 2)
November 2
- All Souls' Day
- National Deviled Egg Day
- National Stress Awareness Day
November 3
- Cliché Day
- Give Someone a Dollar Day
- International Stout Day
- Japanese Culture Day
- Jellyfish Day
- National Sandwich Day
November 4
- Check Your Blood Pressure Day
- National Candy Day
- National Day of Community Service
- Use Your Common Sense Day
November 5
- American Football Day
- National Bison Day
- National Chinese Takeout Day
- National Love Your Red Hair Day
- World Tsunami Awareness Day
November 6
- Daylight Savings Day
- National Nachos Day
- National Saxophone Day
November 7
- International Merlot Day
- National Hug a Bear Day
November 8
- Election Day
- National Cappuccino Day
- National Parents as Teachers Day
- STEM/STEAM Day
November 9
- World Freedom Day
- Go to an Art Museum Day
November 10
- International Accounting Day
- U.S. Marine Corps Birthday
- National Vanilla Cupcake Day
- Sesame Street Day
November 11
- French Armistice Day
- National Origami Day
- National Sundae Day
- Veterans Day
November 12
- National French Dip Day
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
- National Pizza With the Works Except Anchovies Day
November 13
- International Tongue Twister Day
- World Kindness Day
November 14
- National American Teddy Bear Day
- National Family PJ Day
- National Pickle Day
- National Spicy Guacamole Day
November 15
- Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day
- I Love to Write Day
- National Philanthropy Day
- National Raisin Bran Cereal Day
- National Recycling Day
November 16
- Have a Party With Your Bear Day
- National Black Marketers Day
- National Button Day
- National Fast Food Day
November 17
- National Hiking Day
- National Homemade Bread Day
- World Prematurity Day
November 18
- Apple Cider Day
- Mickey Mouse Day
- National Princess Day
- Use Less Stuff Day
November 19
- Family Volunteer Day
- National Adoption Day
- National Camp Day
- National Integration Day
- Play Monopoly Day
- Women’s Entrepreneurship Day
November 20
- International Hug a Runner Day
- National Peanut Butter Fudge Day
November 21
- National Gingerbread Cookie Day
- National Stuffing Day
- World Hello Day
- World Television Day
November 22
- Go for a Ride Day
- Love Your Freckles Day
- National Cranberry Relish Day
November 23
- Eat a Cranberry Day
- International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
- National Cashew Day
- National Espresso Day
- National Jukebox Day
- Thankful for My Dog Day
November 24
- Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day
- Thanksgiving
November 25
- Black Friday
- Day of Listening
- Flossing Day
- National Family Health History Day
- National Parfait Day
- Native American Heritage Day
- You’re Welcome Day
November 26
- National Cake Day
- Small Business Saturday
November 27
- First Sunday of Advent
- U.S. Turtle Adoption Day
November 28
- Cyber Monday
- National French Toast Day
November 29
- Chia Pet Day
- Electronic Greetings Day
- Giving Tuesday
- National Lemon Cream Pie Day
- National Square Dancing Day
- Throw Out Your Leftovers Day
November 30
- Barbados Independence Day
- National Mason Jar Day
- National Mousse Day
- National Stay at Home Because You’re Well Day
Weekly Observances in November 2022
- November 1 to 7: World Communication Week
- November 6 to 12: National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and Polar Bear Week
- November 6 to 13: Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
- November 7 to 13: National Recycling Week
- November 13 to 19: National Split Pea Soup Week
- November 14 to 18: Anti-Bullying Week, American Education Week, National Young Readers Week
- November 18 to 24: World Antimicrobial Awareness Week
- November 20 to 26: Better Conversations Week, National Game & Puzzle Week
Monthly Observances in November 2022
- Adopt a Turkey Month
- American Diabetes Month
- Aviation History Month
- Banana Pudding Lovers Month
- Bladder Health Month
- COPD Awareness Month
- Family Stories Month
- Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month
- International Bereaved Sibling Awareness Mont
- National Hip Hop History Month
- Manatee Awareness Month
- National Veterans and Military Families Month
- National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
- National Adoption Awareness Month
- National Candle Month
- National Children’s Month
- National Entrepreneurship Month
- National Epilepsy Awareness Month
- National Family Caregivers Month
- National Fragrance Month
- National Fun with Fondue Month
- National Model Railroad Month
- National Gratitude Month
- National Healthy Skin Month
- National Memoir Writing Month
- National Native American Heritage Month
- National Novel Writing Month
- National Peanut Butter Lovers Month
- National Pepper Month
- National Pomegranate Month
- National Raisin Bread Month
- National Sleep Comfort Month
- National Stomach Cancer Awareness Month
- No-Shave November
- Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
- Prematurity Awareness Month