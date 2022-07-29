Thanksgiving, a day filled with eating, family and fun, is the main event in November. But there are plenty of other November holidays, awareness days and observances that combine food and gratitude, too.

If you want an excuse to eat deviled eggs, stuffing and cranberries on days that aren’t Thanksgiving, you're in luck because there are holidays designated just for those celebrated foods. Other eats also get a spotlight in November, from calzones to Chinese takeout to pizza with the works except anchovies (yep, you read that right).

Then there are days that make us reflect on things we can be grateful for in life, helping us get in the spirit of Thanksgiving before the fourth Thursday comes around. These include Veterans Day, World Kindness Day and Thankful for My Dog Day.

And then there are all those shopping-related holidays that arrive in November anticipation of the holiday season. While everyone is all too aware that Black Friday lands the day after Thanksgiving, we also shouldn’t overlook Small Business Saturday (when we patronize local mom-and-pop shops instead of shopping big-box retailers) or Giving Tuesday (when non-profits across the country put out calls for donations).

Here are the official and unofficial November holidays to add to your calendar. Get ready for a month of food, football and family time!

Daily Holidays and Observances in November 2022

November 1

All Saints’ Day

Extra Mile Day

International Pet Groomer Appreciation Day

National Author’s Day

National Calzone Day

National Cinnamon Day

National Cook For Your Pets Day

National Vinegar Day

Scented Candle Day

World Vegan Day

Day of the Day (ends November 2)

November 2

All Souls' Day

National Deviled Egg Day

National Stress Awareness Day

November 3

Cliché Day

Give Someone a Dollar Day

International Stout Day

Japanese Culture Day

Jellyfish Day

National Sandwich Day

November 4

Check Your Blood Pressure Day

National Candy Day

National Day of Community Service

Use Your Common Sense Day

November 5

American Football Day

National Bison Day

National Chinese Takeout Day

National Love Your Red Hair Day

World Tsunami Awareness Day

November 6

Daylight Savings Day

National Nachos Day

National Saxophone Day

November 7

International Merlot Day

National Hug a Bear Day

November 8

Election Day

National Cappuccino Day

National Parents as Teachers Day

STEM/STEAM Day

November 9

World Freedom Day

Go to an Art Museum Day

November 10

International Accounting Day

U.S. Marine Corps Birthday

National Vanilla Cupcake Day

Sesame Street Day

November 11

French Armistice Day

National Origami Day

National Sundae Day

Veterans Day

November 12

National French Dip Day

Chicken Soup for the Soul Day

National Pizza With the Works Except Anchovies Day

November 13

International Tongue Twister Day

World Kindness Day

November 14

National American Teddy Bear Day

National Family PJ Day

National Pickle Day

National Spicy Guacamole Day

November 15

Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day

I Love to Write Day

National Philanthropy Day

National Raisin Bran Cereal Day

National Recycling Day

November 16

Have a Party With Your Bear Day

National Black Marketers Day

National Button Day

National Fast Food Day

November 17

National Hiking Day

National Homemade Bread Day

World Prematurity Day

November 18

Apple Cider Day

Mickey Mouse Day

National Princess Day

Use Less Stuff Day

November 19

Family Volunteer Day

National Adoption Day

National Camp Day

National Integration Day

Play Monopoly Day

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

November 20

International Hug a Runner Day

National Peanut Butter Fudge Day

November 21

National Gingerbread Cookie Day

National Stuffing Day

World Hello Day

World Television Day

November 22

Go for a Ride Day

Love Your Freckles Day

National Cranberry Relish Day

November 23

Eat a Cranberry Day

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

National Cashew Day

National Espresso Day

National Jukebox Day

Thankful for My Dog Day

November 24

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

Thanksgiving

November 25

Black Friday

Day of Listening

Flossing Day

National Family Health History Day

National Parfait Day

Native American Heritage Day

You’re Welcome Day

November 26

National Cake Day

Small Business Saturday

November 27

First Sunday of Advent

U.S. Turtle Adoption Day

November 28

Cyber Monday

National French Toast Day

November 29

Chia Pet Day

Electronic Greetings Day

Giving Tuesday

National Lemon Cream Pie Day

National Square Dancing Day

Throw Out Your Leftovers Day

November 30

Barbados Independence Day

National Mason Jar Day

National Mousse Day

National Stay at Home Because You’re Well Day

Weekly Observances in November 2022

November 1 to 7: World Communication Week

World Communication Week November 6 to 12: National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and Polar Bear Week

National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and Polar Bear Week November 6 to 13: Drowsy Driving Prevention Week

Drowsy Driving Prevention Week November 7 to 13: National Recycling Week

National Recycling Week November 13 to 19: National Split Pea Soup Week

National Split Pea Soup Week November 14 to 18: Anti-Bullying Week, American Education Week, National Young Readers Week

Anti-Bullying Week, American Education Week, National Young Readers Week November 18 to 24: World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week November 20 to 26: Better Conversations Week, National Game & Puzzle Week

Monthly Observances in November 2022