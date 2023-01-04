March holidays and observances to add to your calendar

When March hits, many of us breathe a sigh of relief.

With the Spring Equinox on March 20, winter is finally thawing, and we get to celebrate a holiday full of fun, friends and Irish food. But March is also a month marked by holidays that are certainly unique and random but promise to be enjoyable.

There are holidays all about nostalgia and bringing back fond childhood memories like Sock Monkey Day, National Retro Video Game Day, International Fanny Pack Day and National Sloppy Joe Day. There are also ways to inspire (device-free) quality time with your kids, from the National Day of Unplugging to National Children’s Craft Day.

Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, there are some days in March that create consciousness around the importance of good mental health, including World Music Therapy Day, World Teen Mental Wellness Day and World Bipolar Day.

And don’t forget the sweet creatures that get their own awareness days in March, too: Welsh corgis, pandas and manatees, to name a few.

Beyond the corned beef and cabbage you’ll savor this month, make some time and room to indulge in foods like peanut butter, banana cream pie and white chocolate cheesecake.

Make the most of March with these holidays, observances and awareness days.

Daily holidays and observances in March 2023

March 1

Baby Sleep Day

National Black Women in Jazz and the Arts Day

National Pig Day

National Wedding Planning Day

National Welsh Corgi Day

Plan a Solo Vacation Day

Share a Smile Day

World Compliment Day

World Music Therapy Day

World Seagrass Day

March 2

International Rescue Cat Day

National Banana Cream Pie Day

National Read Across America Day

World Teen Mental Wellness Day

March 3

World Hearing Day

National Day of Unplugging

National Employee Appreciation Day

National Mulled Wine Day

World Wildlife Day

March 4

Marching Music Day

National Backcountry Ski Day

National Dance The Waltz Day

National Grammar Day

National Pound Cake Day

National Snack Day

March 5

National Cheese Doodle Day

March 6

National Dentists Day

National Dress Day

National Frozen Food Day

National Oreo Cookie Day

National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day

Purim (ends the evening of March 7)

World Tennis Day

March 7

National Cereal Day

National Flapjack Day

Sock Monkey Day

March 8

Discover What Your Name Means Day

Holi (ends sundown on March 7)

International Women’s Day

National Proofreading Day

National Retro Video Game Day

March 9

National American Paddlefish Day

National Meatball Day

Popcorn Lover’s Day

March 10

Harriet Tubman Day

International Bagpipe Day

Middle Name Pride Day

National Dry Shampoo Day

National Pack Your Lunch Day

Skirt Day

March 11

International Fanny Pack Day

National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day

National Promposal Day

March 12

Daylight Saving Time

Girl Scouts' Birthday

National Plant a Flower Day

March 13

National Coconut Torte Day

National Good Samaritan Day

National K9 Veterans Day

National Napping Day

March 14

Celebrate Scientists Day

International Day of Mathematics

National Children’s Craft Day

National Learn About Butterflies Day

National Organize Your Home Office Day

National Pi Day

National Potato Chip Day

National Save a Spider Day

National Write Your Story Day

Science Education Day

March 15

Ides of March

March 16

National Artichoke Day

National Panda Day

National Vaccination Day

March 17

National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day

National Preschool Teacher Appreciation Day

St. Patrick’s Day

March 18

International Sports Car Racing Day

National Corn Dog Day

National Quilting Day

National Sloppy Joe Day

Save the Florida Panther Day

Transit Driver Appreciation Day

March 19

International Read to Me Day

National Backyard Day

National Chocolate Caramel Day

March 20

International Day of Happiness

National Proposal Day

National Ravioli Day

Spring Equinox

World Flour Day

World Oral Health Day

World Storytelling Day

March 21

International Day of Forests

National Crunchy Taco Day

National Flower Day

National Fragrance Day

National French Bread Day

National Healthy Fats Day

National Renewable Energy Day

National Rosie The Riveter Day

National Single Parent Day

World Down Syndrome Day

World Poetry Day

March 22

American Red Cross Giving Day

International Day of the Seal

International Talk Like William Shatner Day

World Water Day

March 23

Cuddly Kitten Day

National Chia Day

National Chip and Dip Day

National Puppy Day

Ramadan (starts during the evening and last until sundown on Thursday, April 20)

March 24

National Cheesesteak Day

National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day

National Cocktail Day

March 25

International Waffle Day

Walk in the Sand Day

March 26

Make Up Your Own Holiday Day

National Spinach Day

Solitude Day

Wear a Hat Day

March 27

National Spanish Paella Day

World Theatre Day

March 28

Eat an Eskimo Pie Day

National Black Forest Cake Day

National Hot Tub Day

Respect Your Cat Day

March 29

International Mermaid Day

National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

National Vietnam War Veterans Day

World Piano Day

March 30

National Doctors’ Day

National Folding Laundry Day

National Pencil Day

Take a Walk in the Park Day

World Bipolar Day

March 31

Crayola Crayon Day

Eiffel Tower Day

International Transgender Day of Visibility

Manatee Appreciation Day

National Farm Workers Day

National Prom Day

Weekly observances in March 2023

March 5 to 11: Chocolate Chip Cookie Week, Girl Scout Week, National Aardvark Week, Women in Construction Week

Chocolate Chip Cookie Week, Girl Scout Week, National Aardvark Week, Women in Construction Week March 5 to 13: Sea Week

Sea Week March 19 to 25: American Chocolate Week, National Anonymous Giving Week

American Chocolate Week, National Anonymous Giving Week March 20 to 26: National Introverts Week

National Introverts Week March 24 to 30: National Tsunami Awareness Week

Monthly observances in March 2023

Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month

American Red Cross Month

Berries and Cherries Month

Brain Injury Awareness Month

Dolphin Awareness Month

Endometriosis Awareness Month

Expanding Girls’ Horizons in Science and Engineering Month

International Ideas Month

Irish-American Heritage Month

Listening Awareness Month

Mad for Plaid Month

National Athletic Training Month

National Celery Month

National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month

National Cheerleading Safety Month

National Color Therapy Month

National Craft Month

National Crochet Month

National Deaf History Month

National Flour Month

National Frozen Food Month

National Music in Our Schools Month

National Noodle Month

National Nutrition Month

National Optimism Month

National Peanut Month

National Reading Month

National Umbrella Month

Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

Women's History Month