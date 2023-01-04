March holidays and observances to add to your calendar

When March hits, many of us breathe a sigh of relief.
With the Spring Equinox on March 20, winter is finally thawing, and we get to celebrate a holiday full of fun, friends and Irish food. But March is also a month marked by holidays that are certainly unique and random but promise to be enjoyable.
There are holidays all about nostalgia and bringing back fond childhood memories like Sock Monkey Day, National Retro Video Game Day, International Fanny Pack Day and National Sloppy Joe Day. There are also ways to inspire (device-free) quality time with your kids, from the National Day of Unplugging to National Children’s Craft Day.
Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, there are some days in March that create consciousness around the importance of good mental health, including World Music Therapy Day, World Teen Mental Wellness Day and World Bipolar Day.
And don’t forget the sweet creatures that get their own awareness days in March, too: Welsh corgis, pandas and manatees, to name a few.
Beyond the corned beef and cabbage you’ll savor this month, make some time and room to indulge in foods like peanut butter, banana cream pie and white chocolate cheesecake.
Make the most of March with these holidays, observances and awareness days.
Daily holidays and observances in March 2023
March 1
- Baby Sleep Day
- National Black Women in Jazz and the Arts Day
- National Pig Day
- National Wedding Planning Day
- National Welsh Corgi Day
- Plan a Solo Vacation Day
- Share a Smile Day
- World Compliment Day
- World Music Therapy Day
- World Seagrass Day
March 2
- International Rescue Cat Day
- National Banana Cream Pie Day
- National Read Across America Day
- World Teen Mental Wellness Day
March 3
- World Hearing Day
- National Day of Unplugging
- National Employee Appreciation Day
- National Mulled Wine Day
- World Wildlife Day
March 4
- Marching Music Day
- National Backcountry Ski Day
- National Dance The Waltz Day
- National Grammar Day
- National Pound Cake Day
- National Snack Day
March 5
- National Cheese Doodle Day
March 6
- National Dentists Day
- National Dress Day
- National Frozen Food Day
- National Oreo Cookie Day
- National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day
- Purim (ends the evening of March 7)
- World Tennis Day
March 7
- National Cereal Day
- National Flapjack Day
- Sock Monkey Day
March 8
- Discover What Your Name Means Day
- Holi (ends sundown on March 7)
- International Women’s Day
- National Proofreading Day
- National Retro Video Game Day
March 9
- National American Paddlefish Day
- National Meatball Day
- Popcorn Lover’s Day
March 10
- Harriet Tubman Day
- International Bagpipe Day
- Middle Name Pride Day
- National Dry Shampoo Day
- National Pack Your Lunch Day
- Skirt Day
March 11
- International Fanny Pack Day
- National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day
- National Promposal Day
March 12
- Daylight Saving Time
- Girl Scouts' Birthday
- National Plant a Flower Day
March 13
- National Coconut Torte Day
- National Good Samaritan Day
- National K9 Veterans Day
- National Napping Day
March 14
- Celebrate Scientists Day
- International Day of Mathematics
- National Children’s Craft Day
- National Learn About Butterflies Day
- National Organize Your Home Office Day
- National Pi Day
- National Potato Chip Day
- National Save a Spider Day
- National Write Your Story Day
- Science Education Day
March 15
- Ides of March
March 16
- National Artichoke Day
- National Panda Day
- National Vaccination Day
March 17
- National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
- National Preschool Teacher Appreciation Day
- St. Patrick’s Day
March 18
- International Sports Car Racing Day
- National Corn Dog Day
- National Quilting Day
- National Sloppy Joe Day
- Save the Florida Panther Day
- Transit Driver Appreciation Day
March 19
- International Read to Me Day
- National Backyard Day
- National Chocolate Caramel Day
March 20
- International Day of Happiness
- National Proposal Day
- National Ravioli Day
- Spring Equinox
- World Flour Day
- World Oral Health Day
- World Storytelling Day
March 21
- International Day of Forests
- National Crunchy Taco Day
- National Flower Day
- National Fragrance Day
- National French Bread Day
- National Healthy Fats Day
- National Renewable Energy Day
- National Rosie The Riveter Day
- National Single Parent Day
- World Down Syndrome Day
- World Poetry Day
March 22
- American Red Cross Giving Day
- International Day of the Seal
- International Talk Like William Shatner Day
- World Water Day
March 23
- Cuddly Kitten Day
- National Chia Day
- National Chip and Dip Day
- National Puppy Day
- Ramadan (starts during the evening and last until sundown on Thursday, April 20)
March 24
- National Cheesesteak Day
- National Chocolate Covered Raisin Day
- National Cocktail Day
March 25
- International Waffle Day
- Walk in the Sand Day
March 26
- Make Up Your Own Holiday Day
- National Spinach Day
- Solitude Day
- Wear a Hat Day
March 27
- National Spanish Paella Day
- World Theatre Day
March 28
- Eat an Eskimo Pie Day
- National Black Forest Cake Day
- National Hot Tub Day
- Respect Your Cat Day
March 29
- International Mermaid Day
- National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
- National Vietnam War Veterans Day
- World Piano Day
March 30
- National Doctors’ Day
- National Folding Laundry Day
- National Pencil Day
- Take a Walk in the Park Day
- World Bipolar Day
March 31
- Crayola Crayon Day
- Eiffel Tower Day
- International Transgender Day of Visibility
- Manatee Appreciation Day
- National Farm Workers Day
- National Prom Day
Weekly observances in March 2023
- March 5 to 11: Chocolate Chip Cookie Week, Girl Scout Week, National Aardvark Week, Women in Construction Week
- March 5 to 13: Sea Week
- March 19 to 25: American Chocolate Week, National Anonymous Giving Week
- March 20 to 26: National Introverts Week
- March 24 to 30: National Tsunami Awareness Week
Monthly observances in March 2023
- Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month
- American Red Cross Month
- Berries and Cherries Month
- Brain Injury Awareness Month
- Dolphin Awareness Month
- Endometriosis Awareness Month
- Expanding Girls’ Horizons in Science and Engineering Month
- International Ideas Month
- Irish-American Heritage Month
- Listening Awareness Month
- Mad for Plaid Month
- National Athletic Training Month
- National Celery Month
- National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month
- National Cheerleading Safety Month
- National Color Therapy Month
- National Craft Month
- National Crochet Month
- National Deaf History Month
- National Flour Month
- National Frozen Food Month
- National Music in Our Schools Month
- National Noodle Month
- National Nutrition Month
- National Optimism Month
- National Peanut Month
- National Reading Month
- National Umbrella Month
- Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month
- Women's History Month