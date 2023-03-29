'Tis the season for outdoor fun. As the weather warms up across the country and the days get longer, parents may be seeking the best outdoor games for kids. Thankfully, there are plenty to consider, from traditional games like "Duck Duck Goose" to DIY outdoor games.

For families, getting outdoors to enjoy warmer temperatures is a great time to spend time together.

“After long winters for many, spring is the perfect time to reconnect within your family and bring that connection outside of your home," Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” tells TODAY.com.

Corinne McDermott, founder of Have Baby Will Travel, tells TODAY.com that there are outdoor games kids of all ages will enjoy.

“Hopscotch is fun for all ages and only some chalk is required,” McDermott says. “Spikeball is a new favorite outdoor game that is safe and fun for many ages and ability levels and you can’t go wrong with classic backyard games like cornhole or ring toss or tetherball.”

McDermott says that games like tag or hide and seek — which is often called manhunt now — may be OK for older kids, but could be dangerous for smaller children who may wander off.

"Parents know their kids best," McDermott says, adding that a child's age, maturity and supervision level should be considered when deciding on outdoor games.

21 Outdoor Games For Kids

From cornhole to classics like hide and seek, there are plenty of outdoor games for kids of all ages:

Hopscotch

Chalk games

Tag

Hide and Seek

Spikeball

Cornhole

Ring Toss

Tetherball

Duck, Duck, Goose

Marco Polo

Four Square

Frisbee

Jump rope

Red Light, Green Light

Hula-Hoop

Simon says

Musical chairs

Horse basketball game

Freeze

Scavenger hunt

DIY outdoor games

