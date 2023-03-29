'Tis the season for outdoor fun. As the weather warms up across the country and the days get longer, parents may be seeking the best outdoor games for kids. Thankfully, there are plenty to consider, from traditional games like "Duck Duck Goose" to DIY outdoor games.
For families, getting outdoors to enjoy warmer temperatures is a great time to spend time together.
“After long winters for many, spring is the perfect time to reconnect within your family and bring that connection outside of your home," Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” tells TODAY.com.
Corinne McDermott, founder of Have Baby Will Travel, tells TODAY.com that there are outdoor games kids of all ages will enjoy.
“Hopscotch is fun for all ages and only some chalk is required,” McDermott says. “Spikeball is a new favorite outdoor game that is safe and fun for many ages and ability levels and you can’t go wrong with classic backyard games like cornhole or ring toss or tetherball.”
McDermott says that games like tag or hide and seek — which is often called manhunt now — may be OK for older kids, but could be dangerous for smaller children who may wander off.
"Parents know their kids best," McDermott says, adding that a child's age, maturity and supervision level should be considered when deciding on outdoor games.
21 Outdoor Games For Kids
From cornhole to classics like hide and seek, there are plenty of outdoor games for kids of all ages:
- Hopscotch
- Chalk games
- Tag
- Hide and Seek
- Spikeball
- Cornhole
- Ring Toss
- Tetherball
- Duck, Duck, Goose
- Marco Polo
- Four Square
- Frisbee
- Jump rope
- Red Light, Green Light
- Hula-Hoop
- Simon says
- Musical chairs
- Horse basketball game
- Freeze
- Scavenger hunt
- DIY outdoor games
