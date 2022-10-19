55 safe games for kids to enjoy indoors and outdoors

It's any parent's worst nightmare — recognizing their child is engaging in risky behavior, particularly while trying to play with friends. For any parent, it's very important to understand and recognize safe games from unsafe games.

Corinne McDermott, founder of Have Baby Will Travel, told TODAY Parents there are different types of safety to consider.

"Some games might not be safe from a physical perspective, like those that require physical ability or motor skills that your child may not be ready for or able to do yet," McDermott said. "And some games may be unsafe from a psychological perspective, like ones that may have scary themes or have more mature content that a child might misunderstand."

McDermott recommended that parents be aware of the kinds of games their children are participating in, so they can determine if it’s something their child can handle.

"Parents know their kids best, so they should ask themselves if there is anything inappropriate their child would have access to or might find scary," she said.

For outdoor games in particular, parents should consider their own child’s physical abilities and street smarts, but also that of the kids they may be playing with.

"Even if (parents) believe their child is OK to play unsupervised, other kids might be less capable of making good choices and then other kids might encourage unsafe play or bully their peers," McDermott said.

55 Safe Games For Kids

McDermott told TODAY Parents that as a parent she would "rather be safe than sorry."

"Of course you can not control every second of every day and accidents will and do happen," she explained. "But using an abundance of caution — especially when other kids are involved — while explaining to your child why you take the precautions you do will go a long way in fostering their future independence."

34 Safe Kids’ Games To Enjoy Indoors

There is a wide variety of safe games for kids indoors, including board games, card games and games that involve other players.

"Safe games for indoor play are most board games, provided your child is old enough to understand the rules, basic card games like Fish or Snap, any video game rated for their age that does not have a multi-player option enabled and — if you have someone indoors to play with — simple games requiring a pen and paper are Tic Tac Toe and Hangman," McDermott said.

Safe games for kids inside include:

Tic Tac Toe

Hangman

Sudoku

Go Fish card game

Snap card game

Solitaire card game

War card game

Chess

Checkers

Dice games

Dominoes

iSpy

Tape maze

Charades

Hide and seek

Scavenger hunt

Typing games

Rubik's cube

Pictionary

Scrabble

Candy Land

Chutes and Ladders

Sorry!

Monopoly

Racing paper airplanes

Jacks

Marbles

Heads Up, Seven Up

Freeze Dance dancing competition

Cat's Cradle string game

Miss Mary Mack hand clap game

Telephone

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Kid-friendly jokes competition

21 Safe Kids' Games To Play Outdoors

Safe games kids can play outdoors are entirely dependent on the child’s age, maturity and the level of supervision available.

"Hopscotch is fun for all ages and only some chalk is required," McDermott said. "Games like Tag or Hide and Seek — which is often called Manhunt now — can be fine for older kids, but could be dangerous for small children who may wander off or put themselves in unsafe situations while hiding."

She continued, "Spikeball is a new favorite outdoor game that is safe and fun for many ages and ability levels and you can’t go wrong with classic backyard games like Cornhole or Ring Toss or Tetherball."

Safe games for kids outside, include: