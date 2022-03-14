Home for spring break? These 6 fun toys can keep kids busy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With spring break just around the corner and the arrival of (hopefully) warmer weather, it's time to put away the board games and gear up for outdoor play.

If your family will be doing a stay-cation, a mix of both indoor and outdoor games can help keep them entertained. Whether they've been itching to get outside and play with friends or have spent the winter playing video games and need a screen break, Ali Mierzejewski of Toy Insider stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share six toys and games they'll love.

From a fast-paced trivia challenge to a bubble-making machine, keep reading to discover the hottest new toys kids will want to play with this spring.

Kids indoor toys for spring

If there's one thing kids seem to love, it's slime. This tub kit includes slime, all of the mix-ins and more accessories that are unicorn themed. Mierzejewski says the slime kit is designed for manual, sensory play and is also non-sticky, which makes it easy to clean.

This fun trivia game has kids match a word to the given category, and the fun starts there. Once they press a button on their side of the board, lights move toward their opponent. They'll have to think fast to come up with more words and press the button each time — the first light to reach the opposite side of the board wins! It's a fun way to keep them thinking while they're out of school.

This 145-piece set is color-coded, which makes it easier for kids to assemble. It includes fun action items like a ferris wheel and a swirling cone that add to the thrill of the track, along with bases that help connect the pieces together. They can opt to build a beginner course, go for the advanced set or create their own. Once assembled, they can drop 10 marbles on the track and let the good times roll.

Kids outdoor toys for spring

This new game from B4 Adventure is a twist on the classic skee ball game. Kids can roll and aim six colorful balls up the 7-foot ramp and hope to have them land in one of the scoring rings on the ground in order to score some points. Each game can feel new and exciting with a new ring arrangement (making it easier or more difficult to score points) and the game can easily be packed up inside of the included storage bag once they're done playing.

Scooters just got a whole lot cooler. The classic Razor scooter gets a colorful upgrade with this new debut, which features multicolor LED lights on its deck. The lights turn on when they step onto the scooter and turn off approximately 20 seconds after they step off in order to preserve battery life. You can find this scooter in both black and pink.

Make a bubble party an hour-long event with this machine (which doesn't need to be refilled). The portable device is perfect for backyard hangouts all spring and summer long, for kids ages 3 and up.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!