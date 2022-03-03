Planning a spring break trip? A travel expert shares 5 destinations to consider

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

March has finally arrived, which means we can start to shake off that winter gloom and look ahead to spring — and what better way to do that than plan a trip? Spring break is a great chance to recharge, get in some much needed relaxation and cross a destination off your bucket list.

Whether you are looking to experience a city scene or just want to breathe in some fresh air while surrounded by nature, you're in luck, because we have options for all kinds of vacationers from coast to coast.

To help you find great deals and destinations for spring break, Travel + Leisure Editor-in-Chief Jacqueline Gifford stopped by TODAY to recommend five hotels to visit.

From lodging with a rodeo to a small-town oasis, keep reading to find your next vacation spot.

Glamping

Located on 1,700 acres of land, this resort and rodeo is the largest dude ranch East of the Mississippi. At this hotel you can enjoy a variety of activities such as horseback riding, archery, fishing, bungee jumping and more. This hotel is great for vacationers looking to take in the fresh air while staying comfortable. A range of glamping options are available, from tented accommodations to RV sites, lodge rooms, suites, cabins and cottages.

A western coastal retreat

This resort-campground combination is located on the picturesque Oregon coast and is great for those looking to surround themselves with nature without sacrificing style or comfort. While visiting, you can stay in one of the 11 Scandinavian-inspired cabins or stay on one of their RV sites. On the property there is a clubhouse with a fitness center, indoor saltwater pool and an activity room. There are also fire pits, picnic tables and sea view terraces, plus nearby sandy beaches.

A laid-back escape

Shady Villa Hotel sits less than an hour's drive from Austin, Texas, in the charming town of Salado. The oldest parts of the hotel date back to the 1950s while the Stagecoach Restaurant, which is the staple dining option in the area, has bones dating back to 1861. Around the area guests can find antique shops, goods made by local artisans, a sculpture garden, brewery and more. The hotel, with lush grounds filled with trees and a variety of plants, works to offer guests a private getaway in a small-town setting.

City culture

New Mexico: Hotel Chaco

Between the stone masonry façade and wooden accents, which are similar to the architectural elements found across New Mexico, and the Native American artwork decorating the entire hotel, Hotel Chaco works to pay tribute to the region it is located in. Right next to the hotel is Albuquerque's Old Town and the new urban Sawmill District, which offers a variety of food, art and design experiences. On the rooftop guests can find a restaurant overlooking the city for a dinner with a view.

Avoid the crowds at the beach

New Jersey: The Asbury

Asbury Park is a seaside town known for its music scene and vibrant boardwalk that is lined with shops, restaurants, mini golf and more. Just steps from the beach, The Asbury hotel has a colorful interior as well as multiple common areas for people to gather, such as the rooftop bar, which is great for watching the sun set, the rooftop movie theatre, the lobby, which often has live music, and pool.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!