Riddles seem like all fun and games, but riddles for kids are a great learning tool.

Not only can riddles help children use their brains differently by utilizing critical thinking and problem solving skills, riddles can also help kids with reading and vocabulary.

Riddles can be short or long, and often require thinking "outside the box" to solve a question or statement that may have multiple meanings.

Ready to offer your kids a fun, safe and mind-bending activity? Here are 86 riddles for kids that should keep them busy for a while.

Best riddles for kids

I go around the world, but never leave the corner. What am I? A stamp.

What gets bigger the more you take away? A hole.

Which letter of the alphabet has the most water? The letter "C"

I am easy to lift, but hard to throw. What am I? A feather.

What's black and white and read all over? A newspaper.

What has a head and tail but no body? A coin.

What's a frog's favorite game? Leapfrog.

An electric train is heading east at 400mph. How fast will the smoke blow? Electric trains do not produce smoke.

What month of the year has 28 days? All months have at least 28 days.

I will fill a room, but take up no space. What am I? Light.

What four-letter word can be written the same forward and backward, as well as upside down? Noon.

What has to be broken before you can eat it? An egg.

The more of this there is, the less you can see. What is it? Darkness.

Bobby's mother has three children: Snap, Crackle and ___? Bobby.

The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I? Footsteps.

You won't see me at all in March, May or January, but catch me once in June and twice in November. What am I? The letter "E".

What is so fragile that saying its name will make it break? Silence.

What has legs but cannot walk? A stool.

Kids can make it, but never hold it or see it. What is it? Noise.

What word begins and ends in "E," but only has one letter? Envelope.

If you don't keep me, I'll break. What am I? A promise.

I'm not in Venus or Neptune, but you can find me in Mercury, Earth, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus. What am I? The letter "R."

What has many keys, but cannot unlock a single door? A piano.

Everyone has it, but no one can lose it. What is it? A shadow.

Where will you find Friday before Thursday? A dictionary.

What has holes all over, but still holds water? A sponge.

What is as big as an elephant but weighs nothing? An elephant's shadow.

People buy me to eat, but I cannot be eaten. What am I? A plate.

What is always answered without being questioned? A doorbell.

What is at the end of a rainbow? The letter "W."

What game is dangerous for your mental health? Marbles; you don't want to lose them.

I have no life, but I can die. What am I? A battery.

Funny riddles

What kind of tree can you carry in your hand? A palm tree.

My teddy bear is never hungry. Why? He's stuffed.

Where do you take a sick boat? To the dock-tor.

What is something brown with a head and tail, but no legs? A penny.

How do you make the word "one" disappear? Add a "G" in front and it's gone.

What kind of room has no walls, door or windows? A mushroom.

If you threw a black stone into the Red Sea, what would it become? Wet.

What two things can you never eat for breakfast? Lunch and dinner.

Imagine you are in trapped in a closet with a locked door. How will you get out? Stop imagining.

What building has the most stories? A library.

You walk into a room that has a match, a candle and a fireplace. Which should you light first? The match.

Which fish costs the most? A goldfish.

What loses a head in the morning, but gets it back at night? A pillow.

How do you catch a school of fish? A bookworm.

What it it called when a dinosaur makes a soccer goal? A dino-score.

I have a face and arms, but no legs. What am I? A clock.

What has a neck, but no head? A bottle.

What is used by others, but only belongs to you? Your name.

What two keys cannot open any doors? Monkey and donkey.

Who wears shoes while sleeping? A horse.

What goes up, but never comes down? Age.

Why did the golfer put on a second pair of pants? He hot a hole in one.

What happens when a sheep studies karate? A lamb chop.

What did the sea say to the sand? Nothing, he just waved.

Why did the football coach go to the bank? He wanted his quarterback.

How do shells get around the ocean? A taxi crab.

What has 88 teeth, but has never brushed them? A piano.

Tricky riddles for kids

How many animals did Moses take on the ark? Zero. Noah took them.

The one who makes me cannot use me. The one who buys me will not use me for themselves. The one who actually uses me, doesn't know it. What am I? A coffin.

A woman called her horse from the opposite side of a river. The horse crossed the river without getting wet, and without using a boat or bridge. How? The river was frozen.

Is it possible for a woman to go 10 days without sleeping? Yes, she will sleep at night.

Three men jump into the water, but only two come out with wet hair. Why? The third man was bald.

A woman fell from a 30-foot ladder without getting hurt. How? She was standing on the bottom rung.

Sally's father has five daughters: Sammy, Stella, Sarah and Sadie. Guess the name of the fifth daughter? Sally.

What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years? The letter "M."

After an electric train crashed, every single person died. Who lived? The couples.

What is the fastest way to double your money? Place it in front of the mirror.

Which word in the dictionary is always spelled incorrectly? Incorrectly.

What would you call a man who does not have all fingers on one hand? A man, because humans have fingers on both hands.

Amy threw the ball as hard as she could and it came back to her, without anything or anyone touching it. How? She threw the ball upward into the air.

In a single story house, there is a green chair, green bed, green computer, green couch, green flowers, green carpet and green table. What could is the staircase? There is no staircase. It's a single story house.

When the water comes down, I go up. What am I? An umbrella.

What is white, but smells like blue paint? White paint.

If a red house is made with red bricks, and a blue house is made with blue bricks, and an orange house is made with orange bricks, what is a greenhouse made of? Usually glass, so plants can grow more easily.

A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed for three nights and rode out on Friday. How is this possible? His horse's name is Friday.

