Kids needing a brain break may be able to find one in a quick brainteaser. Brainteasers are a fun activity for kids and families, but also encourage critical thinking skills.

Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” told TODAY Parents that as both a mother and former teacher, brainteasers for kids are a staple.

"I am a huge fan of this type of activity for children," Knight said. "It exposes children to new ideas and current (and) historical facts, it is engaging, it promotes quick-thinking skills, improves cognitive skills, and it builds on a child’s inherent ability (and) eagerness to learn."

Ready to offer your kids a fun brain break? Here are 60 brainteasers for kids that should keep them guessing for a while.

25 clever brainteasers for kids with answers

What is the end of everything? The letter "G."

I follow you all the time and copy your every move, but you can’t touch me. What am I? Your shadow.

A taxi driver is going down a one-way street the wrong way, and passes at least 10 cops. Why is she not caught? She was walking.

I turn once, so what is out will not get in. I turn again, so what is in will not get out. What am I? A key.

Put anything in me and I will make sure I’ll hold, doesn't matter hot or cold. What am I? A cup.

I have wings, I am able to fly, I’m not a bird yet I soar high in the sky. What am I? A plane.

What gets wetter as it dries? A towel.

What has to be broken before you can use it? An egg.

What goes up and never comes down? Your age.

How can Sarah go 8 days without sleep? She only sleeps at night.

Johnny's mother had three children. The first was named May, the next was named June. What was the name of the third child? Johnny.

Give me air and I will live. Give me water and I will die. What am I? Fire.

What occurs once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in one thousand years? The letter "M."

How many months have 28 days? All 12.

No matter how little or how much you use me, you change me every month. What am I? A calendar.

What word contains 26 letters, but only three syllables? Alphabet.

What goes up and down, but never moves? The temperature.

If there are three lollipops and you take away two, how many do you have? If you take two, then you have two.

A man left home sprinting. He ran for awhile and then turned left, ran the same distance and turned left again, ran the same distance and turned left again. When he got home, there were two people wearing masks. Who were they? The umpire and the catcher.

Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. What am I? The number 8.

What has cities, but no houses? A map.

What can be stolen, but never leave you? Your identity.

What word has six letters, but if you remove one letter, you’ll be left with 12? Dozens.

What is always in front of you but invisible? The future.

What is as light as a feather, but even the world’s strongest woman couldn’t hold it for more than a minute? Her breath.

15 math brainteasers for kids

Which number stays the same no matter what number you multiply it with? 0.

I add 5 to 9 and get 2. The answer is correct, so what am I? A clock. When it is 9 a.m., adding 5 hours would make it 2 p.m.

What are eight 8s that add up to 1,000? 8 + 8 + 8 + 88 + 888 = 1,000.

How do you write 23 using only the number 2? 22 + 2/2 = 23.

When Rebecca was 8 years old, her little brother, Bob, was half his age. If Rebecca is 20 years old today, how old is Bob? 16.

Rachel goes to the supermarket and buys 10 tomatoes. Unfortunately, on the way back home, all but 9 get ruined. How many tomatoes are left in a good condition? 9.

What is the next number in this sequence: 2, 5, 9, 14, ... ? 20. (2 + 3 = 5; 5 + 4 = 9 ; 9 + 5 = 14; 14 + 6 = 20)

What can you put between 4 and 5 so that the result is more than 4, but less than 5? A decimal.

Use the numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5, as well as the symbols + and = to make a true math equation. 2 + 5 = 3 + 4.

Which weighs more: 16 ounces of feathers or a pound of solid gold? They weigh the same. 16 ounces is always 1 pound.

How do you make the number 7 even without adding, subtracting, multiplying or dividing? Take out the “S.”

When is 1500 plus 20 and 1600 minus 40 the same thing? When it’s military time.

If 2 is company and 3 is a crowd, what are 4 and 5? 9.

A farmer has seventeen horses. All but 6 of them die. How many sheep does he have left? 6.

If a hen and a half lays an egg and a half in a day and a half, how many eggs will half a dozen hens lay in half a dozen days? 24 eggs, or 2 dozen.

20 funny brainteasers for kids