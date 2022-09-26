Trivia questions are not just for adults. Kids can get in on the quick-thinking, brain-bending fun, too.

Laura Linn Knight, author of “Break Free from Reactive Parenting,” told TODAY Parents that trivia questions are a great way for the whole family to engage in critical thinking skills.

In her upcoming book, Knight helps parents and their children find ways to decrease the screen-time power struggle.

"Trivia can be a great way to involve and entertain the whole family," Knight said. "Put away distractions from devices and make trivia fun, playful and an educational fit for whatever age your child is."

Knight suggested a "popcorn and trivia night" to get kids excited.

"I have found it most effective to plan game nights and carve out this type of special family time ahead of time so that everyone can plan for it and make room in their busy day," she told TODAY.

112 trivia questions for kids with answers

Ready to test your knowledge with the family? Enjoy these 112 trivia questions for kids, which include easy and tricky questions, as well as math trivia.

52 easy trivia questions for kids

How many colors are in the rainbow? 7.

Where is Big Ben located? London, England.

Where is the Eiffel Tower located? Paris, France.

Where is the Taj Mahal located? Agra, India.

Where is the Leaning Tower of Pisa? Italy.

Where are the Great Pyramids of Giza located? Egypt.

Where is the Great Wall of China located? Beijing.

Where is the Golden Gate Bridge? San Francisco, California.

Where is the Acropolis? Athens, Greece.

What is the capital of the United States? Washington, D.C.

Where is the Great Barrier Reef? Australia.

Who gifted the Statue of Liberty to the United States? France.

Where is Disney World located? Orlando, Florida.

How many branches comprise the federal government of the United States? 3 — legislative, executive and judicial.

Simone Biles is an athlete known for which sport? Gymnastics.

Michael Phelps is an athlete known for which sport? Swimming.

Mickey Mantle is an athlete known for which sport? Baseball.

Patrick Mahomes is an athlete known for which sport? Football.

What is a famous movie about a park with dinosaurs? Jurassic Park.

Does Peppa Pig have siblings? Yes.

Who lives at Number 4, Privet Drive? Harry Potter.

Who is Simba's dad? Mufasa.

Do elephants have tails? Yes.

What is the largest bird? Ostrich.

What are the primary colors? Red, blue and yellow.

What ocean is between California and Hawaii? The Pacific.

Where does Winnie The Pooh live? The Hundred Acre Wood forest.

Which vegetable is believed to make you see better? Carrots.

Which U.S. state is the largest? Alaska.

Which U.S. state is the smallest? Rhode Island.

Which astrological sign is a lion? Leo.

Are active volcanoes in the United States? Yes.

What is the 50th state? Hawaii.

Who is the cowboy in "Toy Story"? Woody.

What is the largest animal? Blue whale.

What is the tallest animal? Giraffe.

Who is Mickey Mouse's girlfriend? Minnie Mouse.

What does a thermometer measure? Temperature.

What are Olympic medals made from? Gold, silver and bronze.

How do raisins start? As grapes.

In what U.S. state is the Hollywood sign? California.

Where does the U.S. president live? The White House.

What type of fruit "keeps the doctor away"? An apple a day.

What do bees make? Honey.

What do you put on an envelope to mail something? A stamp.

What is the yellow part of an egg called? A yolk.

What color is spinach? Green.

Where does Santa live? The North Pole.

What color are the spots on ladybugs? Black.

What is the base of guacamole? Avocado.

What is the largest continent? Asia

What is the fastest animal? Cheetah.

30 math trivia questions with answers

How many inches are in a foot? 12.

How many feet are in a yard? 3.

How many feet are in a mile? 5,280.

How many legs does a spider have? 8.

What is the most popular lucky number? 7.

What is a century? 100 years.

How many lives are cats believed to have? 9.

At what temperature Fahrenheit does water freeze? 32 degrees.

If there are 64 cookies to split among 16 kids, how many cookies will each kid get? 4 cookies.

What is a prime number? A whole number greater than 1 whose only factors are 1 and the number itself.

How many items are in a baker's dozen? 13.

What is the only even prime number? 2.

How many sides does a pentagon have? 5.

How many sides does a heptagon have? 7.

How many sides does a decagon have? 10.

If Tammy has 25 cupcakes and Sarah has 17, how many cupcakes do they have in total? 42.

What is the perimeter of a circle called? The circumference.

What do people call 3.14159265359? Pi.

How many weeks are in one year? 52.

How many months are in one year? 12.

What is 22 plus 13? 35.

A touchdown is how many points? 6.

What is a 90-degree angle called? Right angle.

What does Roman numeral "V" mean? 5.

What does Roman numeral "X" mean? 10.

What does Roman numeral "C" mean? 100.

How many hours are in a day? 24.

How many minutes are in one hour? 60.

How many minutes are in a day? 1440.

What is 5 times 5? 25.

If you double 100, what do you have? 200.

If there are 9 pieces of candy and Amy eats 3, how many are left? 6.

There are 38 pages in a book and Sam reads 14. How many pages does he have left to read? 24.

How many bones are in the human body? 206.

How many days are in a year? 365.

How many days are in a leap year? 366.

30 tricky trivia questions that will really make kids think