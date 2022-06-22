Think August is holiday-free? Think again!

While there aren’t any major August holidays (you know, the ones you get a day off work for), there is still plenty of fun to be had throughout the month with these observances and awareness days.

For instance, if you’re a secondhand-shopping or vintage devotee, you’ll be happy to know that there are a few holidays in August that are right up your alley: National Vinyl Record Day, Garage Sale Day, National Thrift Shop Day and National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. Other holidays, like Clean Your Floors Day and National Relaxation Day (at-home spa day?), serve as much-needed reminders — whether you like it or not.

You can even combine some holidays that share the same day for double (or triple) the family fun. Take August 30, for example: Celebrate National Beach Day and National Toasted Marshmallow Day by enjoying a few s'mores in the sand.

Now, browse through this list of official and unofficial observances in August, then mark your calendars with all of your favorites to close out the summer right!

Daily Holidays and Observances in August 2022

August 1

British Columbia Day

Colorado Day

Homemade Pie Day

Swiss National Day

National Mountain Climbing Day

August 2

National Coloring Book Day

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

August 3

Clean Your Floors Day

National Watermelon Day

August 4

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

National White Wine Day

August 5

International Beer Day

National Oyster Day

National Water Balloon Day

August 6

Farmworker Appreciation Day

Fiesta de San Salvador

National Disc Golf Day

National Mustard Day

National Root Beer Float Day

Sandcastle Day

Tisha B’Av

August 7

National Friendship Day

National Lighthouse Day

National Sisters Day

August 8

International Cat Day

National Frozen Custard Day

National Pickleball Day

August 9

International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

National Book Lovers Day

National Women’s Day

August 10

Ecuador Independence Day

National Lazy Day

National S’mores Day

National Spoil Your Dog Day

World Lion Day

August 11

Play in the Sand Day

National Hip Hop Day

National Raspberry Bombe Day

August 12

National Middle Child Day

National Vinyl Record Day

World Elephant Day

August 13

Garage Sale Day

International Lefthanders Day

National Bowling Day

August 14

Love Your Bookshop Day

National Creamsicle Day

World Lizard Day

August 15

Indian Independence Day

National Lemon Meringue Pie Day

National Relaxation Day

August 16

National Rum Day

National Roller Coaster Day

National Tell a Joke Day

August 17

Indonesia Independence Day

National Black Cat Appreciation Day

National Nonprofit Day

National Thrift Shop Day

August 18

National Couple’s Day

National Fajita Day

National Ice Cream Pie Day

August 19

International Orangutan Day

National Photography Day

National Potato Day

World Humanitarian Day

August 20

International Geocaching Day

International Homeless Animals Day

World Honey Bee Day

August 21

National Spumoni Day

National Senior Citizens Day

August 22

National Bao Day

National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day

National Tooth Fairy Day

World Plant Milk Day

August 23

Buttered Corn Day

Hug Your Sweetheart Day

International Blind Dog Day

National Cuban Sandwich Day

National Sponge Cake Day

August 24

Pluto Demoted Day

National Peach Pie Day

National Waffle Day

August 25

National Banana Split Day

National Park Service Day

National Secondhand Wardrobe Day

August 26

National Cherry Popsicle Day

National Dog Day

Women’s Equality Day

August 27

Banana Lover’s Day

National Just Because Day

World Rock Paper Scissors Day

August 28

National Bow Tie Day

National Cherry Turnover Day

National Red Wine Day

August 29

Lemon Juice Day

More Herbs, Less Salt Day

National Chop Suey Day

August 30

National Beach Day

National Holistic Pet Day

National Toasted Marshmallow Day

August 31

Eat Outside Day

National Trail Mix Day

National Zoo Awareness Day

Weekly Observances in August 2022

August 1 to 7: International Clown Week, National Simplify Your Life Week, National Bargain Hunting Week

August 7 to 13: Exercise with Your Child Week, International Assistance Dog Week, National Farmers Market Week

August 25 to 31: Be Kind to Humankind Week

Monthly Observances in August 2022