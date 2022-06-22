Think August is holiday-free? Think again!
While there aren’t any major August holidays (you know, the ones you get a day off work for), there is still plenty of fun to be had throughout the month with these observances and awareness days.
For instance, if you’re a secondhand-shopping or vintage devotee, you’ll be happy to know that there are a few holidays in August that are right up your alley: National Vinyl Record Day, Garage Sale Day, National Thrift Shop Day and National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. Other holidays, like Clean Your Floors Day and National Relaxation Day (at-home spa day?), serve as much-needed reminders — whether you like it or not.
You can even combine some holidays that share the same day for double (or triple) the family fun. Take August 30, for example: Celebrate National Beach Day and National Toasted Marshmallow Day by enjoying a few s'mores in the sand.
Now, browse through this list of official and unofficial observances in August, then mark your calendars with all of your favorites to close out the summer right!
Daily Holidays and Observances in August 2022
August 1
- British Columbia Day
- Colorado Day
- Homemade Pie Day
- Swiss National Day
- National Mountain Climbing Day
August 2
- National Coloring Book Day
- National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
August 3
- Clean Your Floors Day
- National Watermelon Day
August 4
- National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
- National White Wine Day
August 5
- International Beer Day
- National Oyster Day
- National Water Balloon Day
August 6
- Farmworker Appreciation Day
- Fiesta de San Salvador
- National Disc Golf Day
- National Mustard Day
- National Root Beer Float Day
- Sandcastle Day
- Tisha B’Av
August 7
- National Friendship Day
- National Lighthouse Day
- National Sisters Day
August 8
- International Cat Day
- National Frozen Custard Day
- National Pickleball Day
August 9
- International Day of the World’s Indigenous People
- National Book Lovers Day
- National Women’s Day
August 10
- Ecuador Independence Day
- National Lazy Day
- National S’mores Day
- National Spoil Your Dog Day
- World Lion Day
August 11
- Play in the Sand Day
- National Hip Hop Day
- National Raspberry Bombe Day
August 12
- National Middle Child Day
- National Vinyl Record Day
- World Elephant Day
August 13
- Garage Sale Day
- International Lefthanders Day
- National Bowling Day
August 14
- Love Your Bookshop Day
- National Creamsicle Day
- World Lizard Day
August 15
- Indian Independence Day
- National Lemon Meringue Pie Day
- National Relaxation Day
August 16
- National Rum Day
- National Roller Coaster Day
- National Tell a Joke Day
August 17
- Indonesia Independence Day
- National Black Cat Appreciation Day
- National Nonprofit Day
- National Thrift Shop Day
August 18
- National Couple’s Day
- National Fajita Day
- National Ice Cream Pie Day
August 19
- International Orangutan Day
- National Photography Day
- National Potato Day
- World Humanitarian Day
August 20
- International Geocaching Day
- International Homeless Animals Day
- World Honey Bee Day
August 21
- National Spumoni Day
- National Senior Citizens Day
August 22
- National Bao Day
- National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day
- National Tooth Fairy Day
- World Plant Milk Day
August 23
- Buttered Corn Day
- Hug Your Sweetheart Day
- International Blind Dog Day
- National Cuban Sandwich Day
- National Sponge Cake Day
August 24
- Pluto Demoted Day
- National Peach Pie Day
- National Waffle Day
August 25
- National Banana Split Day
- National Park Service Day
- National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
August 26
- National Cherry Popsicle Day
- National Dog Day
- Women’s Equality Day
August 27
- Banana Lover’s Day
- National Just Because Day
- World Rock Paper Scissors Day
August 28
- National Bow Tie Day
- National Cherry Turnover Day
- National Red Wine Day
August 29
- Lemon Juice Day
- More Herbs, Less Salt Day
- National Chop Suey Day
August 30
- National Beach Day
- National Holistic Pet Day
- National Toasted Marshmallow Day
August 31
- Eat Outside Day
- National Trail Mix Day
- National Zoo Awareness Day
Weekly Observances in August 2022
- August 1 to 7: International Clown Week, National Simplify Your Life Week, National Bargain Hunting Week
- August 7 to 13: Exercise with Your Child Week, International Assistance Dog Week, National Farmers Market Week
- August 25 to 31: Be Kind to Humankind Week
Monthly Observances in August 2022
- American Artist Appreciation Month
- Black Business Month
- Family Fun Month
- National Golf Month
- National Peach Month
- National Sandwich Month
- Summer Sun Safety Month