Even though it’s back-to-school season, there are still so many opportunities in September to spend time together as a family and have some fun.
While Labor Day provides a much-needed day off, there are other September holidays, observances and awareness days that will inspire you and your family to sit back, relax and indulge in a little self-care time, like Eat an Extra Dessert Day, National Read a Book Day (a Read With Jenna book, perhaps?)and International Chocolate Day. Additional food-centric holidays abound, including ones that revolve around macadamia nuts, cheese pizza and everyone’s favorite dip, guacamole.
Looking to have some fun with your kids (once they're done with their homework, of course)? Look to National Doodle Day, Make a Hat Day and National Play-Doh Day to get those creative juices flowing.
Speaking of family, September's holiday and awareness days are all about the warm fuzzies. Grandparents get their own holiday this month, and Love Note Day seems like the perfect excuse to pen a sweet note to your partner or anyone else who makes your heart sing. Your pets will get some love, too: Hug Your Hound Day, National Pet Bird Day and Ginger Cat Appreciation Day all nod to our best furry and feathered friends.
Take a look at this list, add these special dates to your calendar and embrace all that the month has to offer.
Daily Holidays and Observances in September 2022
September 1
- American Chess Day
- Ginger Cat Appreciation Day
- Pink Cadillac Day
- World Letter Writing Day
September 2
- College Colors Day
- National Blueberry Popsicle Day
- World Coconut Day
September 3
- National Doodle Day
- National Hummingbird Day
- National Skyscraper Day
- National Tailgating Day
- World Beard Day
September 4
- Eat an Extra Dessert Day
- National Macadamia Nut Day
- National Pet Rock Day
- National Wildlife Day
September 5
- Labor Day
- National Be Late for Something Day
- National Cheese Pizza Day
September 6
- Fight Procrastination Day
- National Coffee Ice Cream Day
- National Read a Book Day
September 7
- Buy a Book Day
- National Acorn Squash Day
- National Beer Lovers Day
September 8
- International Literacy Day
- National Dog Walker Appreciation Day
- National Iguana Awareness Day
- World Physical Therapy Day
September 9
- International Sudoku Day
- National Teddy Bear Day
September 10
- National TV Dinner Day
September 11
- Grandparents' Day
- Hug Your Hound Day
- National Make Your Bed Day
- Patriot Day
September 12
- National Chocolate Milkshake Day
- National Day of Encouragement
September 13
- International Chocolate Day
- National Ants on a Log Day
- National Peanut Day
September 14
- National Coloring Day
- National Cream-Filled Donut Day
September 15
- Felt Hat Day
- Make a Hat Day
- National Creme de Menthe Day
- National Double Cheeseburger Day
- National Linguine Day
- National Online Learning Day
September 16
- Collect Rocks Day
- Mexican Independence Day
- National Choose Your Chocolate Day
- National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day
- National Guacamole Day
- National Play-Doh Day
- National Stepfamily Day
September 17
- International Coastal Cleanup Day
- International Country Music Day
- International Eat An Apple Day
- National Apple Dumpling Day
- National Dance Day
- National Gymnastics Day
- National Pet Bird Day
- Responsible Dog Ownership Day
September 18
- International Red Panda Day
- Locate an Old Friend Day
- National Cheeseburger Day
September 19
- National Butterscotch Pudding Day
- Talk Like a Pirate Day
September 20
- National Voter Registration Day
- National Fried Rice Day
- National Pepperoni Pizza Day
- National Queso Day
- National String Cheese Day
September 21
- International Day of Peace
- Miniature Golf Day
- National Chai Day
- World Gratitude Day
September 22
- Fall Equinox
- National Elephant Appreciation Day
- National Girls’ Night In Day
- National Ice Cream Cone Day
- National White Chocolate Day
- World Rhino Day
September 23
- Hug a Vegetarian Day
- National Checkers Day
September 24
- International Rabbit Day
- National Cherries Jubilee Day
- National Punctuation Day
- World Bollywood Day
September 25
- National Comic Book Day
- National Cooking Day
- National One-Hit Wonder Day
- National Quesadilla Day
- National Good Neighbor Day
- Rosh Hashanah (sunset of September 25 to nightfall of September 27)
September 26
- Love Note Day
- National Dumpling Day
- Rosh Hashanah (sunset of September 25 to nightfall of September 27)
September 27
- Ancestor Appreciation Day
- National Chocolate Milk Day
- National Scarf Day
- Rosh Hashanah (sunset of Sept. 25 to nightfall of Sept. 27)
September 28
- National Drink a Beer Day
September 29
- National Biscotti Day
- National Coffee Day
September 30
- International Podcast Day
- National Chewing Gum Day
- National Hot Mulled Cider Day
- Save the Koala Day
Weekly Observances in September 2022
- September 4 to 10: National Waffle Week
- September 11 to 17: National Assisted Living Week
- September 18 to 24: Deaf Dog Awareness Week, National Farm Animals Awareness Week, Sea Otter Awareness Week
- September 19 to 25: National Rehabilitation Awareness Week
Monthly Observances in September 2022
- Baby Safety Month
- Better Breakfast Month
- Classical Music Month
- Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15)
- International Square Dancing Month
- National Chicken Month
- National Honey Month
- National Papaya Month
- National Save a Tiger Month
- National Service Dog Month
- National Yoga Awareness Month
- National Mushroom Month
- Responsible Dog Ownership Month
- Self-Improvement Month
- Save the Koala Month
- World Candle Month