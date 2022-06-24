Even though it’s back-to-school season, there are still so many opportunities in September to spend time together as a family and have some fun.

While Labor Day provides a much-needed day off, there are other September holidays, observances and awareness days that will inspire you and your family to sit back, relax and indulge in a little self-care time, like Eat an Extra Dessert Day, National Read a Book Day (a Read With Jenna book, perhaps?)and International Chocolate Day. Additional food-centric holidays abound, including ones that revolve around macadamia nuts, cheese pizza and everyone’s favorite dip, guacamole.

Looking to have some fun with your kids (once they're done with their homework, of course)? Look to National Doodle Day, Make a Hat Day and National Play-Doh Day to get those creative juices flowing.

Speaking of family, September's holiday and awareness days are all about the warm fuzzies. Grandparents get their own holiday this month, and Love Note Day seems like the perfect excuse to pen a sweet note to your partner or anyone else who makes your heart sing. Your pets will get some love, too: Hug Your Hound Day, National Pet Bird Day and Ginger Cat Appreciation Day all nod to our best furry and feathered friends.

Take a look at this list, add these special dates to your calendar and embrace all that the month has to offer.

Daily Holidays and Observances in September 2022

September 1

American Chess Day

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

Pink Cadillac Day

World Letter Writing Day

September 2

College Colors Day

National Blueberry Popsicle Day

World Coconut Day

September 3

National Doodle Day

National Hummingbird Day

National Skyscraper Day

National Tailgating Day

World Beard Day

September 4

Eat an Extra Dessert Day

National Macadamia Nut Day

National Pet Rock Day

National Wildlife Day

September 5

Labor Day

National Be Late for Something Day

National Cheese Pizza Day

September 6

Fight Procrastination Day

National Coffee Ice Cream Day

National Read a Book Day

September 7

Buy a Book Day

National Acorn Squash Day

National Beer Lovers Day

September 8

International Literacy Day

National Dog Walker Appreciation Day

National Iguana Awareness Day

World Physical Therapy Day

September 9

International Sudoku Day

National Teddy Bear Day

September 10

National TV Dinner Day

September 11

Grandparents' Day

Hug Your Hound Day

National Make Your Bed Day

Patriot Day

September 12

National Chocolate Milkshake Day

National Day of Encouragement

September 13

International Chocolate Day

National Ants on a Log Day

National Peanut Day

September 14

National Coloring Day

National Cream-Filled Donut Day

September 15

Felt Hat Day

Make a Hat Day

National Creme de Menthe Day

National Double Cheeseburger Day

National Linguine Day

National Online Learning Day

September 16

Collect Rocks Day

Mexican Independence Day

National Choose Your Chocolate Day

National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day

National Guacamole Day

National Play-Doh Day

National Stepfamily Day

September 17

International Coastal Cleanup Day

International Country Music Day

International Eat An Apple Day

National Apple Dumpling Day

National Dance Day

National Gymnastics Day

National Pet Bird Day

Responsible Dog Ownership Day

September 18

International Red Panda Day

Locate an Old Friend Day

National Cheeseburger Day

September 19

National Butterscotch Pudding Day

Talk Like a Pirate Day

September 20

National Voter Registration Day

National Fried Rice Day

National Pepperoni Pizza Day

National Queso Day

National String Cheese Day

September 21

International Day of Peace

Miniature Golf Day

National Chai Day

World Gratitude Day

September 22

Fall Equinox

National Elephant Appreciation Day

National Girls’ Night In Day

National Ice Cream Cone Day

National White Chocolate Day

World Rhino Day

September 23

Hug a Vegetarian Day

National Checkers Day

September 24

International Rabbit Day

National Cherries Jubilee Day

National Punctuation Day

World Bollywood Day

September 25

National Comic Book Day

National Cooking Day

National One-Hit Wonder Day

National Quesadilla Day

National Good Neighbor Day

Rosh Hashanah (sunset of September 25 to nightfall of September 27)

September 26

Love Note Day

National Dumpling Day

Rosh Hashanah (sunset of September 25 to nightfall of September 27)

September 27

Ancestor Appreciation Day

National Chocolate Milk Day

National Scarf Day

Rosh Hashanah (sunset of Sept. 25 to nightfall of Sept. 27)

September 28

National Drink a Beer Day

September 29

National Biscotti Day

National Coffee Day

September 30

International Podcast Day

National Chewing Gum Day

National Hot Mulled Cider Day

Save the Koala Day

Weekly Observances in September 2022

September 4 to 10: National Waffle Week

September 11 to 17: National Assisted Living Week

September 18 to 24: Deaf Dog Awareness Week, National Farm Animals Awareness Week, Sea Otter Awareness Week

September 19 to 25: National Rehabilitation Awareness Week

Monthly Observances in September 2022