We're just going to come right out and say it: October isn't just about Halloween.
Although the last day of the month garners the most attention (and understandably so), there are so many other October holidays, observances and awareness days worth celebrating.
You can fill your days with all the sugary-sweet treats you could ever want (or need). Think: National Homemade Cookies Day, National Cinnamon Roll Day, National Angel Food Cake Day, National M&M Day and National Dessert Day to top them all off. Or if you’d rather have an excuse to enjoy even more autumnal eats, celebrate the season's quintessential flavors with National Pumpkin Seed Day, National Candy Corn Day and National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day.
But don’t worry, there's more to October than tricks and treats. It holds days that will also inspire new habits, including Inbox Zero Day and National Do Something Nice Day.
It's also a time to come together and raise awareness for important causes — some well-known, others less so. All month long, wear your pink ribbon with pride and encourage loved ones to book their mammogram appointments in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While you're at it, take a moment to thank the people who care for those in need with daily and weekly observances, such as National Physician Assistants Week.
Now, scroll through this list of important dates to see that there's more to October that meets the eye.
Daily Holidays and Observances in October 2022
October 1
- World Vegetarian Day
- Frugal Fun Day
- International Coffee Day
- International Music Day
- National Homemade Cookies Day
- National Hair Day
- National Black Dog Day
- World Card Making Day
October 2
- International Day of Non-Violence
- National Name Your Car Day
- National Fried Scallops Day
- World Communion Sunday
October 3
- World Architecture Day
- "Mean Girls" Day
- National Boyfriend Day
October 4
- Improve Your Office Day
- National Taco Day
- National Cinnamon Roll Day
- National Golf Lovers Day
- World Animal Day
- World Habitat Day
- Yom Kippur (sunset on Oct. 4 to nightfall on Oct. 5)
October 5
- National Walk and Bike to School Day
- National Do Something Nice Day
- National Kale Day
- National Pumpkin Seed Day
- World Teachers’ Day
October 6
- Inbox Zero Day
- National Noodle Day
- National Badger Day
- National German-American Day
- World Cerebral Palsy Day
October 7
- Kids Music Day
- World Smile Day
October 8
- I Love Yarn Day
- World Octopus Day
- World Hospice and Palliative Care Day
October 9
- International Beer and Pizza Day
- Leif Erikson Day
- Pastor Appreciation Day
October 10
- Columbus Day
- Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- National Angel Food Cake Day
- National Cake Decorating Day
- World Mental Health Day
October 11
- National Sausage Pizza Day
- National Coming Out Day
- International Day of the Girl Child
October 12
- National Farmer's Day
- National Gumbo Day
- National Take Your Parents To Lunch Day
- World Arthritis Day
October 13
- National M&M Day
- Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day
- World Sight Day
- Ada Lovelace Day
October 14
- National Dessert Day
- National Fossil Day
- National I Love You Day
- World Egg Day
October 15
- National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
- National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day
- Global Handwashing Day
- Hoshana Rabbah (evening of Oct. 15 to evening of Oct. 16)
- International African Penguin Awareness Day
- National Cheese Curd Day
- National Mushroom Day
- Sweetest Day
October 16
- Boss' Day
- Dictionary Day
- Global Cat Day
- National Sports Day
- World Food Day
- World Spine Day
October 17
- Black Poetry Day
- National Pasta Day
- Wear Something Gaudy Day
October 18
- National Chocolate Cupcake Day
- National Pharmacy Technician Day
- World Menopause Day
October 19
- National Medical Assistants Day
- National New Friends Day
- National Seafood Bisque Day
October 20
- International Sloth Day
- World Osteoporosis Day
- National Day on Writing
October 21
- National Mammography Day
- National Reptile Awareness Day
- National Pets for Veterans Day
- National Apple Day
- National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day
October 22
- International Stuttering Awareness Day
- Make a Difference Day
- National Nut Day
October 23
- National Paralegal Day
- National Boston Cream Pie Day
- National iPod Day
October 24
- Diwali
- National Food Day
- National Kangaroo Awareness Day
- United Nations Day
October 25
- International Artist's Day
- National Greasy Foods Day
- National I Care About You Day
- World Opera Day
October 26
- National Pumpkin Day
- National Day of the Deployed
- National Chicken Fried Steak Day
- National Pit Bull Awareness Day
October 27
- National Mentoring Day
- National American Beer Day
- Navy Day
October 28
- Bandanna Day
- Plush Animal Lover's Day
- International Animation Day
- National Breadstick Day
- National First Responders Day
- Frankenstein Friday
October 29
- National Oatmeal Day
- National Cat Day
- World Stroke Day
- World Psoriasis Day
October 30
- National Candy Corn Day
- National Checklist Day
- National Treat Your Pet Day
- Mischief Night
October 31
- Halloween
- National Magic Day
- Girl Scout Founder’s Day
- National Caramel Apple Day
- National Knock Knock Joke Day
Weekly Observances in October 2022
- October 2 to 8: Mental Illness Awareness Week
- October 4 to 10: World Space Week
- October 6 to 12: National Physician Assistants Week
- October 16 to 22: National Friends of Libraries Week
- October 17 to 23: Energy Saving Week
- October 23 to 31: Red Ribbon Week
- October 24 to 31: Bat Appreciation Week
- October 25 to 31: Respiratory Care Week
Monthly Observances in October 2022
- Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
- Bat Appreciation Month
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Country Music Month
- Emotional Wellness Month
- Fair Trade Month
- Halloween Safety Month
- International Walk To School Month
- National Animal Safety and Protection Month
- National Apple Month
- National Book Month
- National Caramel Month
- National Chili Month
- National Cookbook Month
- National Cookie Month
- National Dessert Month
- National Pasta Month
- National Pet Wellness Month
- National Physical Therapy Month
- National Pizza Month
- National Pretzel Month
- World Animal Month
- World Bullying Prevention Month
