We're just going to come right out and say it: October isn't just about Halloween.

Although the last day of the month garners the most attention (and understandably so), there are so many other October holidays, observances and awareness days worth celebrating.

You can fill your days with all the sugary-sweet treats you could ever want (or need). Think: National Homemade Cookies Day, National Cinnamon Roll Day, National Angel Food Cake Day, National M&M Day and National Dessert Day to top them all off. Or if you’d rather have an excuse to enjoy even more autumnal eats, celebrate the season's quintessential flavors with National Pumpkin Seed Day, National Candy Corn Day and National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day.

But don’t worry, there's more to October than tricks and treats. It holds days that will also inspire new habits, including Inbox Zero Day and National Do Something Nice Day.

It's also a time to come together and raise awareness for important causes — some well-known, others less so. All month long, wear your pink ribbon with pride and encourage loved ones to book their mammogram appointments in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While you're at it, take a moment to thank the people who care for those in need with daily and weekly observances, such as National Physician Assistants Week.

Now, scroll through this list of important dates to see that there's more to October that meets the eye.

Daily Holidays and Observances in October 2022

October 1

World Vegetarian Day

Frugal Fun Day

International Coffee Day

International Music Day

National Homemade Cookies Day

National Hair Day

National Black Dog Day

World Card Making Day

October 2

International Day of Non-Violence

National Name Your Car Day

National Fried Scallops Day

World Communion Sunday

October 3

World Architecture Day

"Mean Girls" Day

National Boyfriend Day

October 4

Improve Your Office Day

National Taco Day

National Cinnamon Roll Day

National Golf Lovers Day

World Animal Day

World Habitat Day

Yom Kippur (sunset on Oct. 4 to nightfall on Oct. 5)

October 5

National Walk and Bike to School Day

National Do Something Nice Day

National Kale Day

National Pumpkin Seed Day

World Teachers’ Day

October 6

Inbox Zero Day

National Noodle Day

National Badger Day

National German-American Day

World Cerebral Palsy Day

October 7

Kids Music Day

World Smile Day

October 8

I Love Yarn Day

World Octopus Day

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

October 9

International Beer and Pizza Day

Leif Erikson Day

Pastor Appreciation Day

October 10

Columbus Day

Indigenous Peoples’ Day

National Angel Food Cake Day

National Cake Decorating Day

World Mental Health Day

October 11

National Sausage Pizza Day

National Coming Out Day

International Day of the Girl Child

October 12

National Farmer's Day

National Gumbo Day

National Take Your Parents To Lunch Day

World Arthritis Day

October 13

National M&M Day

Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

World Sight Day

Ada Lovelace Day

October 14

National Dessert Day

National Fossil Day

National I Love You Day

World Egg Day

October 15

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day

Global Handwashing Day

Hoshana Rabbah (evening of Oct. 15 to evening of Oct. 16)

International African Penguin Awareness Day

National Cheese Curd Day

National Mushroom Day

Sweetest Day

October 16

Boss' Day

Dictionary Day

Global Cat Day

National Sports Day

World Food Day

World Spine Day

October 17

Black Poetry Day

National Pasta Day

Wear Something Gaudy Day

October 18

National Chocolate Cupcake Day

National Pharmacy Technician Day

World Menopause Day

October 19

National Medical Assistants Day

National New Friends Day

National Seafood Bisque Day

October 20

International Sloth Day

World Osteoporosis Day

National Day on Writing

October 21

National Mammography Day

National Reptile Awareness Day

National Pets for Veterans Day

National Apple Day

National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day

October 22

International Stuttering Awareness Day

Make a Difference Day

National Nut Day

October 23

National Paralegal Day

National Boston Cream Pie Day

National iPod Day

October 24

Diwali

National Food Day

National Kangaroo Awareness Day

United Nations Day

October 25

International Artist's Day

National Greasy Foods Day

National I Care About You Day

World Opera Day

October 26

National Pumpkin Day

National Day of the Deployed

National Chicken Fried Steak Day

National Pit Bull Awareness Day

October 27

National Mentoring Day

National American Beer Day

Navy Day

October 28

Bandanna Day

Plush Animal Lover's Day

International Animation Day

National Breadstick Day

National First Responders Day

Frankenstein Friday

October 29

National Oatmeal Day

National Cat Day

World Stroke Day

World Psoriasis Day

October 30

National Candy Corn Day

National Checklist Day

National Treat Your Pet Day

Mischief Night

October 31

Halloween

National Magic Day

Girl Scout Founder’s Day

National Caramel Apple Day

National Knock Knock Joke Day

Weekly Observances in October 2022

October 2 to 8: Mental Illness Awareness Week

Mental Illness Awareness Week October 4 to 10: World Space Week

World Space Week October 6 to 12: National Physician Assistants Week

National Physician Assistants Week October 16 to 22: National Friends of Libraries Week

National Friends of Libraries Week October 17 to 23: Energy Saving Week

Energy Saving Week October 23 to 31: Red Ribbon Week

Red Ribbon Week October 24 to 31: Bat Appreciation Week

Bat Appreciation Week October 25 to 31: Respiratory Care Week

Monthly Observances in October 2022

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Bat Appreciation Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Country Music Month

Emotional Wellness Month

Fair Trade Month

Halloween Safety Month

International Walk To School Month

National Animal Safety and Protection Month

National Apple Month

National Book Month

National Caramel Month

National Chili Month

National Cookbook Month

National Cookie Month

National Dessert Month

National Pasta Month

National Pet Wellness Month

National Physical Therapy Month

National Pizza Month

National Pretzel Month

World Animal Month

World Bullying Prevention Month

