Here’s the full list of December holidays and observances

If there’s one month that’s filled to the brim with holiday festivities, it’s December. Between Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve, there's always something to celebrate (and, well, shop for).
But as it turns out, December has tons of holidays and observances beyond the customary ones.
You’ll have no shortage of Christmas-adjacent awareness days to celebrate throughout the month, and many will even remind you to check items off on your holiday to-do list. Some examples: Deck the halls — inside and out — with twinkling lights on National Christmas Lights Day, send some holiday greetings on Christmas Card Day and round up a few pals to sing door-to-door on Go Caroling Day.
In between all the baking, decorating and shopping, take a moment to remember what the season is all about: spreading good tidings, cheer and joy to those around you. Research local volunteer opportunities ahead of International Volunteer Day on December 5, so you can pitch in on the day (and then keep it up throughout the giving season).
For a quick departure from all-things-Christmas (yes, it is possible to have holiday burnout), there are other days you can observe with family and friends, like National Mutt Day, National Cream Cheese Frosting Day and the Winter Solstice.
Make your way through December like a holiday-celebrating pro with these awareness days and observances.
Daily holidays and observances in December 2022
December 1
- Eat a Red Apple Day
- National Christmas Lights Day
- National Cookie Cutter Day
- National Peppermint Bark Day
- National Women Support Women Day
- Rosa Parks Day
December 2
- National Build Joy Day
- National Fritters Day
- National Mutt Day
- Special Education Day
- World Pollution Prevention Day
December 3
- International Day of People with Disabilities
- Let’s Hug Day
- Make a Gift Day
- National Green Bean Casserole Day
December 4
- Candle Day
- Global Fat Bike Day
- International Cheetah Day
- National Cookie Day
- National Sock Day
- Santa’s List Day
- Wear Brown Shoes Day
- World Wildlife Conservation Day
December 5
- International Volunteer Day
- National Blue Jeans Day
December 6
- National Microwave Oven Day
- St. Nicholas Day
December 7
- National Cotton Candy Day
- National Joy Day
- National Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance
December 8
- National Brownie Day
December 9
- Christmas Card Day
- International Day of Veterinary Medicine
- National Llama Day
- National Pastry Day
December 10
- National Lager Day
- National Salesperson Day
- Nobel Prize Day
December 11
- International Mountain Day
- National App Day
December 12
- Choral Day
- Gingerbread Decorating Day
- National Ambrosia Day
- Gingerbread House Day
- National Poinsettia Day
December 13
- National Cocoa Day
- National Cream Cheese Frosting Day
- National Horse Day
- National Violin Day
December 14
- National Bouillabaisse Day
- National Energy Conservation Day
- Monkey Day
- Roast Chestnuts Day
December 15
- Lemon Cupcake Day
- National Cupcake Day
- National Re-Gifting Day
December 16
- National Chocolate Covered Anything Day
December 17
- National Maple Syrup Day
- National Ugly Sweater Day
December 18
- Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day
- Bake Cookies Day
- Flake Appreciation Day
December 19
- National Hard Candy Day
- National Oatmeal Muffin Day
December 20
- Go Caroling Day
- National Sangria Day
December 21
- Winter Solstice
- Don’t Make Your Bed Day
- Look on the Bright Side Day
- National Crossword Puzzle Day
- National Short Girl Appreciation Day
- World Snowboard Day
December 22
- Mathematics Day
- National Cookie Exchange Day
December 23
- Festivus
- National Christmas Movie Marathon Day
December 24
- Christmas Eve
- Last-Minute Shopper’s Day
- National Eggnog Day
December 25
- Christmas
- National Pumpkin Pie Day
December 26
- Boxing Day
- National Candy Cane Day
- National Thank You Note Day
December 27
- Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day
- National Fruitcake Day
- Visit the Zoo Day
December 28
- Card Playing Day
- National Call a Friend Day
- National Chocolate Candy Day
December 29
- International Cello Day
December 30
- National Resolution Planning Day
December 31
- Make Up Your Mind Day
- National Champagne Day
- New Year’s Eve
Weekly holidays and observances in December 2022
- December 1 to 7: National Cookie Cutter Week
- December 5 to 11: Computer Science Education Week, National Influenza Vaccination Week
- December 18 to 26: Hanukkah (starts the evening of Dec. 18 and ends the evening of Dec. 26)
- December 26 to January 1: Kwanzaa
Monthly observances in December 2022
- Bingo Month
- Learn a Foreign Language Month
- National Cat Lovers’ Month
- National Fruitcake Month
- National Pear Month
- National Tie Month
- Safe Toys and Gifts Awareness Month
- Write a Friend Month