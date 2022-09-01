IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Your budget-friendly fall fashion and beauty guide — 25 must-haves starting at $13

Here’s the full list of December holidays and observances

Add these special days to your calendar to keep the festive spirit alive all month long.

Make the ultimate holiday feast with crispy latkes, creamy spinach and braised brisket

24:41
By Shelby Deering

If there’s one month that’s filled to the brim with holiday festivities, it’s December. Between Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve, there's always something to celebrate (and, well, shop for).

But as it turns out, December has tons of holidays and observances beyond the customary ones.

You’ll have no shortage of Christmas-adjacent awareness days to celebrate throughout the month, and many will even remind you to check items off on your holiday to-do list. Some examples: Deck the halls — inside and out — with twinkling lights on National Christmas Lights Day, send some holiday greetings on Christmas Card Day and round up a few pals to sing door-to-door on Go Caroling Day.

In between all the baking, decorating and shopping, take a moment to remember what the season is all about: spreading good tidings, cheer and joy to those around you. Research local volunteer opportunities ahead of International Volunteer Day on December 5, so you can pitch in on the day (and then keep it up throughout the giving season).

For a quick departure from all-things-Christmas (yes, it is possible to have holiday burnout), there are other days you can observe with family and friends, like National Mutt Day, National Cream Cheese Frosting Day and the Winter Solstice.

Make your way through December like a holiday-celebrating pro with these awareness days and observances.

Daily holidays and observances in December 2022

December 1

  • Eat a Red Apple Day
  • National Christmas Lights Day
  • National Cookie Cutter Day
  • National Peppermint Bark Day
  • National Women Support Women Day
  • Rosa Parks Day

December 2

  • National Build Joy Day
  • National Fritters Day
  • National Mutt Day
  • Special Education Day
  • World Pollution Prevention Day

December 3

  • International Day of People with Disabilities
  • Let’s Hug Day
  • Make a Gift Day
  • National Green Bean Casserole Day

December 4

  • Candle Day
  • Global Fat Bike Day
  • International Cheetah Day
  • National Cookie Day
  • National Sock Day
  • Santa’s List Day
  • Wear Brown Shoes Day
  • World Wildlife Conservation Day

December 5

  • International Volunteer Day
  • National Blue Jeans Day 

December 6

  • National Microwave Oven Day
  • St. Nicholas Day

December 7

  • National Cotton Candy Day
  • National Joy Day
  • National Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance

December 8

  • National Brownie Day

December 9

  • Christmas Card Day
  • International Day of Veterinary Medicine
  • National Llama Day
  • National Pastry Day

December 10

  • National Lager Day
  • National Salesperson Day
  • Nobel Prize Day

December 11

  • International Mountain Day
  • National App Day

December 12

  • Choral Day
  • Gingerbread Decorating Day
  • National Ambrosia Day
  • Gingerbread House Day
  • National Poinsettia Day 

December 13

  • National Cocoa Day
  • National Cream Cheese Frosting Day
  • National Horse Day
  • National Violin Day

December 14

  • National Bouillabaisse Day
  • National Energy Conservation Day
  • Monkey Day
  • Roast Chestnuts Day

December 15

  • Lemon Cupcake Day
  • National Cupcake Day
  • National Re-Gifting Day 

December 16

  • National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

December 17

  • National Maple Syrup Day
  • National Ugly Sweater Day

December 18

  • Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day
  • Bake Cookies Day
  • Flake Appreciation Day

December 19

  • National Hard Candy Day
  • National Oatmeal Muffin Day

December 20

  • Go Caroling Day
  • National Sangria Day

December 21

  • Winter Solstice
  • Don’t Make Your Bed Day
  • Look on the Bright Side Day
  • National Crossword Puzzle Day
  • National Short Girl Appreciation Day
  • World Snowboard Day

December 22

  • Mathematics Day
  • National Cookie Exchange Day 

December 23

  • Festivus
  • National Christmas Movie Marathon Day

December 24

  • Christmas Eve
  • Last-Minute Shopper’s Day
  • National Eggnog Day 

December 25

  • Christmas
  • National Pumpkin Pie Day

December 26

  • Boxing Day
  • National Candy Cane Day
  • National Thank You Note Day

December 27

  • Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day
  • National Fruitcake Day
  • Visit the Zoo Day

December 28

  • Card Playing Day
  • National Call a Friend Day
  • National Chocolate Candy Day

December 29

  • International Cello Day

December 30

  • National Resolution Planning Day

December 31

  • Make Up Your Mind Day
  • National Champagne Day
  • New Year’s Eve

Weekly holidays and observances in December 2022

  • December 1 to 7: National Cookie Cutter Week
  • December 5 to 11: Computer Science Education Week, National Influenza Vaccination Week
  • December 18 to 26: Hanukkah (starts the evening of Dec. 18 and ends the evening of Dec. 26)
  • December 26 to January 1: Kwanzaa

Monthly observances in December 2022

  • Bingo Month
  • Learn a Foreign Language Month
  • National Cat Lovers’ Month
  • National Fruitcake Month
  • National Pear Month
  • National Tie Month
  • Safe Toys and Gifts Awareness Month
  • Write a Friend Month
Celebrate all year long
Shelby Deering

Shelby Deering is a freelance lifestyle writer living in Madison, Wisconsin. She specializes in writing about home design and decor, wellness and mental health, and other lifestyle topics, contributing to national publications like Good Housekeeping, AARP The Magazine, USA Today, and more. When she’s not writing, you can find her shopping flea markets and exploring local trails with her husband and corgi, Dolly.