Here’s the full list of December holidays and observances

If there’s one month that’s filled to the brim with holiday festivities, it’s December. Between Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve, there's always something to celebrate (and, well, shop for).

But as it turns out, December has tons of holidays and observances beyond the customary ones.

You’ll have no shortage of Christmas-adjacent awareness days to celebrate throughout the month, and many will even remind you to check items off on your holiday to-do list. Some examples: Deck the halls — inside and out — with twinkling lights on National Christmas Lights Day, send some holiday greetings on Christmas Card Day and round up a few pals to sing door-to-door on Go Caroling Day.

In between all the baking, decorating and shopping, take a moment to remember what the season is all about: spreading good tidings, cheer and joy to those around you. Research local volunteer opportunities ahead of International Volunteer Day on December 5, so you can pitch in on the day (and then keep it up throughout the giving season).

For a quick departure from all-things-Christmas (yes, it is possible to have holiday burnout), there are other days you can observe with family and friends, like National Mutt Day, National Cream Cheese Frosting Day and the Winter Solstice.

Make your way through December like a holiday-celebrating pro with these awareness days and observances.

Daily holidays and observances in December 2022

December 1

Eat a Red Apple Day

National Christmas Lights Day

National Cookie Cutter Day

National Peppermint Bark Day

National Women Support Women Day

Rosa Parks Day

December 2

National Build Joy Day

National Fritters Day

National Mutt Day

Special Education Day

World Pollution Prevention Day

December 3

International Day of People with Disabilities

Let’s Hug Day

Make a Gift Day

National Green Bean Casserole Day

December 4

Candle Day

Global Fat Bike Day

International Cheetah Day

National Cookie Day

National Sock Day

Santa’s List Day

Wear Brown Shoes Day

World Wildlife Conservation Day

December 5

International Volunteer Day

National Blue Jeans Day

December 6

National Microwave Oven Day

St. Nicholas Day

December 7

National Cotton Candy Day

National Joy Day

National Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance

December 8

National Brownie Day

December 9

Christmas Card Day

International Day of Veterinary Medicine

National Llama Day

National Pastry Day

December 10

National Lager Day

National Salesperson Day

Nobel Prize Day

December 11

International Mountain Day

National App Day

December 12

Choral Day

Gingerbread Decorating Day

National Ambrosia Day

Gingerbread House Day

National Poinsettia Day

December 13

National Cocoa Day

National Cream Cheese Frosting Day

National Horse Day

National Violin Day

December 14

National Bouillabaisse Day

National Energy Conservation Day

Monkey Day

Roast Chestnuts Day

December 15

Lemon Cupcake Day

National Cupcake Day

National Re-Gifting Day

December 16

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

December 17

National Maple Syrup Day

National Ugly Sweater Day

December 18

Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day

Bake Cookies Day

Flake Appreciation Day

December 19

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

December 20

Go Caroling Day

National Sangria Day

December 21

Winter Solstice

Don’t Make Your Bed Day

Look on the Bright Side Day

National Crossword Puzzle Day

National Short Girl Appreciation Day

World Snowboard Day

December 22

Mathematics Day

National Cookie Exchange Day

December 23

Festivus

National Christmas Movie Marathon Day

December 24

Christmas Eve

Last-Minute Shopper’s Day

National Eggnog Day

December 25

Christmas

National Pumpkin Pie Day

December 26

Boxing Day

National Candy Cane Day

National Thank You Note Day

December 27

Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day

National Fruitcake Day

Visit the Zoo Day

December 28

Card Playing Day

National Call a Friend Day

National Chocolate Candy Day

December 29

International Cello Day

December 30

National Resolution Planning Day

December 31

Make Up Your Mind Day

National Champagne Day

New Year’s Eve

Weekly holidays and observances in December 2022

December 1 to 7: National Cookie Cutter Week

National Cookie Cutter Week December 5 to 11: Computer Science Education Week, National Influenza Vaccination Week

Computer Science Education Week, National Influenza Vaccination Week December 18 to 26: Hanukkah (starts the evening of Dec. 18 and ends the evening of Dec. 26)

Hanukkah (starts the evening of Dec. 18 and ends the evening of Dec. 26) December 26 to January 1: Kwanzaa

Monthly observances in December 2022