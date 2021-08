As the end of the summer nears, it’s the perfect time to plan a quick getaway. Anthony Melchiorri, a travel expert and host of podcast “No Vacancy,” has domestic destinations worth visiting now. Watch as Melchiorri, TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and guest host Michelle Buteau take trips to the countryside, in the city and on the lakeside all while sitting on the plaza.Aug. 9, 2021