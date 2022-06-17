Here's the full list of holidays and observances in July 2022

Come July, there’s one particular holiday that tends to, and should, get top billing: the 4th of July. But even though Independence Day may be the star of the summer, you can keep the festive fun going all month long by celebrating these July holidays, awareness days and observances.

July brings warmer weather, longer days and increased family time, which means one thing: lots of hamburgers, popsicles and other summer favorites. That said, there are so many food holidays in July, many of which highlight the season's best eats. We’re talking watermelon, ice cream, hot dogs, baked beans, blueberries, cherries and a whole lot more.

Good news for all the parents out there: July is also packed with activity-centric holidays, so you can liven up your kid's summer by observing American Zoo Day, Pick Blueberries Day or World Miniature Golf Day (or all of the above!). It's no wonder that July also happens to be National Anti-Boredom Month!

Although some of these holidays and observances are officially recognized nationwide or internationally, a lot of them have been made up by brands and enthusiasts just for the fun of it (ahem, Amazon Prime Day).

Work your way down this list to find something to celebrate each and every day — National Fried Chicken Day one day, World Snakes Day the next. Add them to your calendar, so you don't miss out on an excuse to throw a party ... or, ya know, eat an entire bowl of guac in honor of National Avocado Day.

Daily Holidays and Observances in July 2022

July 1

American Zoo Day

Canada Day

Drive Your Corvette to Work Day

International Chicken Wing Day

International Joke Day

International Reggae Day

National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

July 2

National Disco Day

World UFO Day

July 3

Air Conditioning Appreciation Day

National Fried Clam Day

July 4

Independence Day

July 5

Bikini Day

National Apple Turnover Day

National Graham Cracker Day

July 6

International Kissing Day

National Fried Chicken Day

July 7

National Father Daughter Take a Walk Day

National Macaroni Day

National Strawberry Sundae Day

World Chocolate Day

July 8

Be a Kid Again Day

National Freezer Pop Day

Video Games Day

July 9

Collector Car Appreciation Day

National Sugar Cookie Day

Eid al-Adha

July 10

Don’t Step on a Bee Day

Pick Blueberries Day

National Kitten Day

National Piña Colada Day

World Miniature Golf Day

July 11

All American Pet Photo Day

International Essential Oils Day

National Swimming Pool Day

July 12

Cow Appreciation Day

Etch a Sketch Day

National Pecan Pie Day

National Eat Your Jell-O Day

July 13

National Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

National French Fry Day

July 14

Bastille Day

Shark Awareness Day

National Mac and Cheese Day

July 15

National Clean Beauty Day

National Gummi Worm Day

National Pet Fire Safety Day

National Tapioca Pudding Day

July 16

Guinea Pig Appreciation Day

National Cherry Day

National Corn Fritters Day

National Fresh Spinach Day

World Snake Day

July 17

National Ice Cream Day

World Emoji Day

July 18

Amazon Prime Day

National Caviar Day

National Sour Candy Day

July 19

National Daiquiri Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

National Urban Beekeeping Day

July 20

International Chess Day

National Fortune Cookie Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Lollipop Day

July 21

National Junk Food Day

July 22

National Hammock Day

National Mango Day

July 23

National Gorgeous Grandma Day

National Sprout Day

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

July 24

National Cousins Day

National Parents’ Day

July 25

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

National Merry Go Round Day

National Wine and Cheese Day

July 26

Holistic Therapy Day

National Aunt and Uncle Day

National Coffee Milkshake Day

National Dog Photography Day

World Tofu Day

July 27

Bagpipe Appreciation Day

Chicken Finger Day

Take Your Houseplant for a Walk Day

July 28

National Chili Dog Day

National Milk Chocolate Day

National Waterpark Day

World Nature Conservation Day

World Hepatitis Day

July 29

International Tiger Day

Islamic New Year

National Lasagna Day

National Lipstick Day

July 30

International Day of Friendship

National Cheesecake Day

Paperback Book Day

World Snorkeling Day

July 31

Hawaii Flag Day

National Avocado Day

National Mutt Day

Weekly Observances in July 2022

July 1 to 7: Clean Beaches Week

Clean Beaches Week July 19 to 25: National Zoo Keeper Week

National Zoo Keeper Week July 23 to 31: National Moth Week

Monthly Observances in July 2022