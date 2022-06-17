Here's the full list of holidays and observances in July 2022

Come July, there’s one particular holiday that tends to, and should, get top billing: the 4th of July. But even though Independence Day may be the star of the summer, you can keep the festive fun going all month long by celebrating these July holidays, awareness days and observances.
July brings warmer weather, longer days and increased family time, which means one thing: lots of hamburgers, popsicles and other summer favorites. That said, there are so many food holidays in July, many of which highlight the season's best eats. We’re talking watermelon, ice cream, hot dogs, baked beans, blueberries, cherries and a whole lot more.
Good news for all the parents out there: July is also packed with activity-centric holidays, so you can liven up your kid's summer by observing American Zoo Day, Pick Blueberries Day or World Miniature Golf Day (or all of the above!). It's no wonder that July also happens to be National Anti-Boredom Month!
Although some of these holidays and observances are officially recognized nationwide or internationally, a lot of them have been made up by brands and enthusiasts just for the fun of it (ahem, Amazon Prime Day).
Work your way down this list to find something to celebrate each and every day — National Fried Chicken Day one day, World Snakes Day the next. Add them to your calendar, so you don't miss out on an excuse to throw a party ... or, ya know, eat an entire bowl of guac in honor of National Avocado Day.
Daily Holidays and Observances in July 2022
July 1
- American Zoo Day
- Canada Day
- Drive Your Corvette to Work Day
- International Chicken Wing Day
- International Joke Day
- International Reggae Day
- National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
July 2
- National Disco Day
- World UFO Day
July 3
- Air Conditioning Appreciation Day
- National Fried Clam Day
July 4
- Independence Day
July 5
- Bikini Day
- National Apple Turnover Day
- National Graham Cracker Day
July 6
- International Kissing Day
- National Fried Chicken Day
July 7
- National Father Daughter Take a Walk Day
- National Macaroni Day
- National Strawberry Sundae Day
- World Chocolate Day
July 8
- Be a Kid Again Day
- National Freezer Pop Day
- Video Games Day
July 9
- Collector Car Appreciation Day
- National Sugar Cookie Day
- Eid al-Adha
July 10
- Don’t Step on a Bee Day
- Pick Blueberries Day
- National Kitten Day
- National Piña Colada Day
- World Miniature Golf Day
July 11
- All American Pet Photo Day
- International Essential Oils Day
- National Swimming Pool Day
July 12
- Cow Appreciation Day
- Etch a Sketch Day
- National Pecan Pie Day
- National Eat Your Jell-O Day
July 13
- National Barbershop Music Appreciation Day
- National French Fry Day
July 14
- Bastille Day
- Shark Awareness Day
- National Mac and Cheese Day
July 15
- National Clean Beauty Day
- National Gummi Worm Day
- National Pet Fire Safety Day
- National Tapioca Pudding Day
July 16
- Guinea Pig Appreciation Day
- National Cherry Day
- National Corn Fritters Day
- National Fresh Spinach Day
- World Snake Day
July 17
- National Ice Cream Day
- World Emoji Day
July 18
- Amazon Prime Day
- National Caviar Day
- National Sour Candy Day
July 19
- National Daiquiri Day
- National Raspberry Cake Day
- National Urban Beekeeping Day
July 20
- International Chess Day
- National Fortune Cookie Day
- National Hot Dog Day
- National Lollipop Day
July 21
- National Junk Food Day
July 22
- National Hammock Day
- National Mango Day
July 23
- National Gorgeous Grandma Day
- National Sprout Day
- National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
July 24
- National Cousins Day
- National Parents’ Day
July 25
- National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
- National Merry Go Round Day
- National Wine and Cheese Day
July 26
- Holistic Therapy Day
- National Aunt and Uncle Day
- National Coffee Milkshake Day
- National Dog Photography Day
- World Tofu Day
July 27
- Bagpipe Appreciation Day
- Chicken Finger Day
- Take Your Houseplant for a Walk Day
July 28
- National Chili Dog Day
- National Milk Chocolate Day
- National Waterpark Day
- World Nature Conservation Day
- World Hepatitis Day
July 29
- International Tiger Day
- Islamic New Year
- National Lasagna Day
- National Lipstick Day
July 30
- International Day of Friendship
- National Cheesecake Day
- Paperback Book Day
- World Snorkeling Day
July 31
- Hawaii Flag Day
- National Avocado Day
- National Mutt Day
Weekly Observances in July 2022
- July 1 to 7: Clean Beaches Week
- July 19 to 25: National Zoo Keeper Week
- July 23 to 31: National Moth Week
Monthly Observances in July 2022
- Dog House Repair Month
- National Baked Beans Month
- French-American Heritage Month
- National Blueberry Month
- National Grilling Month
- National Hot Dog Month
- National Ice Cream Month
- National Lost Pet Prevention Month
- National Picnic Month
- National Watermelon Month
- National Anti-Boredom Month
- National Park and Recreation Month