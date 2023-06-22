IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 best muffin recipes from bakery-style blueberry to chocolate chip

Start your morning on a sweet note.
Closeup of assorted muffins.
Getty Images
By Patty Lee

As much as we’d like to whip up a stack of pancakes or French toast every morning, there are days when time simply doesn’t allow for it. But it’s still possible to satisfy those cravings for something sweet and carb-y with a baked good that’s maximized for convenience and ease: the muffin.

Muffins are, in many ways, the perfect morning treat. The quick batter comes together quickly and bakes up in about 20 minutes. You don’t need to break out the stand mixer or any special equipment — most of the time, a large mixing bowl and whisk will do. And even though they’re low effort, a batch of homemade bakery-style muffins always seems to impress, making them a wonderful option for brunch or other special morning events.

The beauty of muffins also lies in their endless variations. From the comforting sweetness of chocolate-banana to seasonal variations like summer berry or pumpkin-apple, there’s a recipe for everyone. Muffins can also go the savory route when filled with cheese, bacon or even pizza toppings.

To achieve the perfect muffin, a few tips and tricks come in handy. One crucial rule: Resist the temptation to overmix the batter. Gently fold the ingredients together until just combined to ensure a tender and moist crumb. The same goes for the baking time — be sure to pull them out of the oven before they get dark and dry.

When it comes to meal prepping, muffins are a time-saving essential. They freeze beautifully and reheat easily, making them a great grab-and-go option for busy mornings or a handy after-school snack. The biggest question is, of course, what flavor to make. From all-time classics to creative spins, there are plenty of recipes to choose from below.

Banana Bread Muffins
Getty Images stock

Dylan Dreyer

Dylan Dreyer

Indulge in the comforting flavors of banana bread with a healthier twist. By swapping some oil for applesauce and using less sugar, these muffins offer a lightened-up treat without compromising on the soft, tender texture banana bread is known for. 

Praline Monkey Bread Muffins
Emily Ferretti

Joy the Baker

Joy the Baker

Joy the Baker channels a New Orleans classic — praline — into these sweet monkey bread muffins. Made with store-bought biscuit dough dipped in butter and cinnamon-sugar, each muffin is drizzled in a homemade praline sauce as soon as they come out of the oven, infusing them with decadent, caramelized goodness.

Perfect Chocolate Chip Muffins
Sheela Prakash

Sheela Prakash

Sheela Prakash

Learn to make chocolate chip muffins just like your favorite bakery does and have them at the ready for breakfast anytime. The secret to their moist crumb lies in the careful balance of ingredients and the gentle stirring of the batter. Overmixing results in tough muffins, so use your lightest touch.

Fresh Blueberry Muffins
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Jennifer Anderson

Jennifer Anderson

These blueberry muffins boast the ideal balance of freshness and richness. Evaporated milk adds a luscious texture to the muffins, which are studded with a healthy heaping of fresh summer berries and a dash of cinnamon.

Blender Banana Muffins with Carrots and Oats
TODAY All Day

Alexander Charbonné

Alexander Charbonné

Packed with bananas, carrots, and oats, these muffins are not nutritious, but also come together in a flash using the blender. Since they don’t contain eggs or nuts, these muffins are perfect for packing into lunch boxes as a wholesome, allergen-free snack.

Honey-Blueberry Muffins
TODAY

Samah Dada

Samah Dada

Made with almond flour and enriched with almond butter and coconut oil, these breakfast treats boast a tender texture and delightful flavor. Honey and lemon juice help the blueberry flavor shine without making the muffins overwhelmingly sweet.

Christina Tosi's Monkey in the Middle Muffins
Henry Hargreaves

Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi

The center of these muffins holds a surprise that the name cheekily clues you in on. With the rich combination of peanut butter, chocolate chips, buttermilk and banana in the batter, these can easily double as a dessert.

Joy Bauer's Sweet and Tart Cranberry-Orange Muffins
Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

Cranberry and orange are a classic pairing for good reason — the two add a burst of sweet-tart flavor to everything from cocktails to baked goods. Made with whole wheat flour, Greek yogurt, rolled oats and sweetened with honey, these muffins will fuel you up for the busy holiday season.

Almond Crumble Coffee Cake Muffins
Joy Wilson

Joy Wilson

Joy Wilson

These showstopping treats marry the best of two breakfast baked goods: coffee cake and muffins. Browned butter adds a nice nuttiness, while sour cream helps keep them tender. A splash of almond extract and the cinnamon-brown sugar crumble take these from basic to fancy.

Vegan Cornbread Muffins with Whipped Maple 'Butter'
Mike Smith / TODAY

Chloe Coscarelli

Chloe Coscarelli

Vegan cornbread muffins are great for breakfast or to serve alongside chili or ribs at dinner. Almond milk subs in for whole milk in the batter, while you can make whipped maple butter using vegan margarine for a completely dairy-free bite.

Raspberry Rhubarb Muffins
Shutterstock

Joanne Chang

Joanne Chang

Seeing rhubarb at the market is a sure sign that spring has arrived. There’s no shortage of ways to use the fleeting vegetable. Tuck them into pies, bars or these springtime muffins. The rhubarb mingles with raspberries to bring a lovely sweet-tart flavor, while crème fraîche lends some richness.

Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Courtesy Nikki Dinki

Nikki Dinki

Nikki Dinki

Believe it or not, there’s a whopping five cups of spinach and half an avocado inside these surprisingly healthy, yet decadent muffins. They also have cocoa powder and chocolate chips because it’s all about balance.

Chocolate-Banana Muffins
Joy Bauer / TODAY

Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

Whole wheat flour and maple syrup make these chocolate-banana muffins a guilt-free breakfast. This simple recipe is a great way to use up any ripe bananas you may not get around to eating.

Loaded Applesauce Muffins
Chris Andre

Ryan Scott

Ryan Scott

Help little ones get in their daily dose of veggies with these irresistible muffins. Loaded with applesauce, sunflower seeds, plus shredded carrots and zucchini, these muffins are as nutritious as they are tasty.

Zucchini Muffins
Getty Images stock

Kristin Kirkpatrick

Kristin Kirkpatrick

It happens every year. August arrives and suddenly, there’s more zucchini than you know what to do with! Save this recipe and the solution will be simple: Turn some of that bumper crop into almond flour muffins filled with grated zucchini and walnuts. These muffins also freeze nicely so you can enjoy them well past the summer months.

Chocolate Banana Flax Muffins
Alamy

Daphne Oz

Daphne Oz

These brownie-like muffins hold a secret: They’re far more nutritious than they look, thanks to a combination of whole wheat flour, ground flaxseeds and wheat germ. Applesauce, mashed bananas and coconut oil give them an irresistible fudgy texture.

Cinnamon-Peanut Peach Cobbler Muffins
Kameron Wells

Jernard Wells

Jernard Wells

If you can get your hands on sweet Georgia peaches, there’s truly no better way to enjoy them than in these cobbler-inspired muffins. A whole cup of diced fresh peaches fill the muffins, which are finished with a cinnamon-peanut topping.

Apple Streusel Muffins
Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino

Homemade applesauce, apple butter and brown sugar give these muffins a boost of fall flavor. But it’s the sweet, crunchy streusel topping that’s guaranteed to grab everyone’s attention.

Spiced Pumpkin Muffins
Frances Largeman-Roth

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Come fall, there always seems to be a bit of leftover pumpkin purée sitting in the fridge. Instead of letting it go to waste, make a batch of these spiced pastries. The recipe requires just a cup of the puréed squash, along with ground cardamom, nutmeg and cinnamon to give the muffins a warming aroma. 

Pumpkin and Apple Butter Muffins
Will Coleman

Will Coleman

Will Coleman

No need to choose between pumpkin and apple. This recipe combines the two — in the form of puréed pumpkin and apple butter — to create one enticing fall muffin.

Apple Pie Muffins
Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY

Apple Pie Muffins

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Apple pie for breakfast? Yes, it’s possible. Fall spices, brown sugar and apple give these muffins the same flavor as the classic autumn dessert, but in muffin form. Candied pecans add a sweet crunch and make these worthy of adding to a brunch spread.

Savory Muffins

No-Fuss Enchilada Meatloaf Muffins
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Kevin Curry

Kevin Curry

Skip the rolling and get perfectly-portioned meatballs by baking them in a muffin tin. To replicate the flavor of enchiladas, Kevin Curry fills the meatballs with corn, red onion and cilantro and seasons them with cumin, chili powder and oregano. Then, he tops each one with a finishing spoonful of enchilada sauce and cheese. 

Mac and Cheese Muffins
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Joy Bauer

Joy Bauer

Mac and cheese is even more fun to eat in muffin form. Baking the creamy pasta into individual cups maximizes the amount of crunchy crust to cheesy noodle filling. Do as Joy Bauer does and use a chickpea or lentil pasta to give them an additional protein boost.

Pizza Muffins
Amy Neunsinger / Kitchen Matters by Pamela Salzman

Pamela Salzman

Pamela Salzman

Pizza isn’t exactly lunchbox-friendly, but these pizza-inspired muffins certainly are. Tomato sauce, cheese and oregano are stirred into the whole wheat batter, along with maple syrup for a nice sweet-salty hit the kids will love.

Ryan Scott's Eggs Florentine in a Hole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Ryan Scott

Whipping up brunch for a crowd can be overwhelming, especially with a dish like eggs Florentine, which requires poaching individual eggs. Ryan Scott’s muffin tin take — featuring biscuit dough cups filled with eggs, turkey bacon, Swiss chard and cheese — on the iconic breakfast requires less effort, but still has the same impressive results. 

Quiche Muffins by the Dozen
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Dave Zinczenko

Dave Zinczenko

There’s nothing we love more than a make-ahead breakfast. Bacon and spinach-packed quiche muffins freeze and reheat nicely so you can grab and go for a filling breakfast even on busy mornings.

Fast and Easy Thanksgiving Sausage Stuffing Muffins
Grace Parisi / TODAY

Grace Parisi

Grace Parisi

These potluck-ready stuffing muffins rely on pre-prepped ingredients like packaged croutons and pre-chopped onions and celery to cut down on the work. They’re a fun twist on the classic Thanksgiving dish and are sturdy enough to transport to Friendsgiving or other Thanksgiving celebrations.

Bacon and Cheese Muffins with Soft-Boiled Egg
Casey Barber / TODAY

Brandi Milloy

Brandi Milloy

Cutting into these muffins will elicit “ohhs and ahhs” thanks to the soft-boiled egg that’s tucked in the center. The biscuit-like batter holds bacon, sausage and cheese, plus both jalapeño peppers and Tabasco for a kick of heat.

Easy Egg Bites
Ghazalle Badiozamani / Instant Loss Eat Real, Lose Weight: How I Lost 125 Pounds--Includes 100+ Recipes

Brittany Williams

Brittany Williams

Start the day with protein-packed egg bites that easily reheat in the microwave. Keep them vegetarian with pepper jack cheese, spinach and peppers or add your family’s favorite breakfast meat such as  ham or bacon for quiche-like flavor.

Wild Mushroom Stuffing Muffins
Natasha Feldman

Natasha Feldman

Natasha Feldman

If your family is always fighting over who gets the crispy edges from the stuffing pan, consider making these muffins instead. Everyone gets to enjoy the golden, buttery top plus a super moist interior filled with caramelized wild mushrooms, dried cranberries and other stuffing fixings.

Make-Ahead Egg Muffins
Lanna Apisukh / TODAY

Vanessa Rissetto

Vanessa Rissetto

One easy thing you can do to tame the chaos of weekday mornings is make a big batch of egg muffins. These are filled with red onions, cheddar cheese and spinach, but you can customize them according to your family’s taste  — or better yet, use it as an opportunity to clean out the fridge.

Patty Lee

Patty is a writer, editor, home baker and native New Yorker. With more than a decade in lifestyle media, Patty is an experienced content strategist with a portfolio that spans home, dining, travel and beauty. She got her start in print as a features reporter at the New York Daily News — where she covered everything from fashion to weddings — before joining Time Out New York as a food editor.

She made the move into the digital space and has since held editorial roles at Cooking Channel, Zagat, TODAY.com and The Spruce Eats. She also helped launch Business Insider’s SEO-driven home and kitchen vertical and served as executive editor at Kitchn.

Additionally, Patty has extensive social media experience, having managed accounts for Martha Stewart Living, Bingbox Snow Cream and The Mermaid Inn restaurant group. She continues to write for range of print and digital publications, including Thrillist, PureWow, Food Network, Rachael Ray in Season, Fifty Grande, WestJet Magazine and more.