Honey-Blueberry Muffins

Plump berries, a bit of honey and swirl of almond butter make these muffins irresistible.
Samah Dada
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup almond butter, creamy
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted and cooled
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 cups almond flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch salt
  • 2 tablespoons almond milk
  • 1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

    • Chef notes

    Blueberries are a classic add-in when it comes to muffins and I've always loved blueberry muffins, but find a lot of recipes a little too sweet. With this recipe, I combine honey with sweet, juicy blueberries to let the fruit really shine. These go perfectly with a cup of coffee for an afternoon treat or a grab-and-go breakfast.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Line a muffin tin (6 wells) with muffin liners.

    3.

    In a medium bowl, beat the egg.

    4.

    Add almond butter, coconut oil, honey, vanilla extract and lemon juice; mix until smooth.

    5.

    In a separate bowl, whisk together almond flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt.

    6.

    Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until well incorporated.

    7.

    Add almond milk to thin batter as needed and stir to combine.

    8.

    Gently fold in the blueberries. You do not want to break these juicy little jewels! 

    9.

    Divide and pour the batter evenly into the prepared muffin wells. 

    10.

    Bake muffins until the edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 30 to 35 minutes.

