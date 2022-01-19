IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

No-Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

Checka Ciammaichelli
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
45 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

Filling
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
    • For the dough
  • 3 cups flour
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 5 tablespoons butter, divided
    • Frosting
  • 1/3 cup butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3-4 tablespoons milk

    Chef notes

    If you're a cinnamon roll lover (and who isn't?) then this no-yeast recipe is for you. There's no fussing with yeast so you don't have to let the rolls rest and rise before baking. It's a great treat for beginner bakers or people who just don't have a ton of time to spare! 

    Swap option: If you don't have buttermilk, combine 1 cup of whole milk with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar.

    Preparation

    Preheat oven to 400 F. 

    For the filling:

    1.

    In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, white sugar and cinnamon. Stir together.

    2.

    Add the vanilla and melted butter and stir until both are combined and the sugars get darker. Set aside.

    For the dough:

    1.

    Grease a 9-inch round cake pan with softened butter.

    2.

    In a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir to combine.

    3.

    Add the buttermilk, milk and 3 tablespoons of melted butter. Make sure the butter is melted and has cooled slightly. Stir all the ingredients together until the moisture is absorbed and a dough has formed, then knead with your hands for 1 minute.

    4.

    Turn the dough out onto a clean, lightly floured countertop. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a rectangle, roughly 10 inches by 12 inches. The dough will stretch and snap back. Keep working at it as it will eventually lengthen.

    7.

    Once your rectangle is rolled out, take 2 tablespoons of softened butter and spread it onto the dough using a spatula. Sprinkle the filling mixture all over the dough and spread it out evenly.

    8.

    Starting with the end of the dough closest to you, begin to roll the dough forwards, keeping the roll tight. Roll the dough up completely and set the roll on the counter with the seam on the bottom.

    9.

    Make a mark on the roll every 1 1/2 inches. You will end up with about 12 rolls, but may get more depending on how thick the dough is. Cut the rolls using a sharp knife, a bench scraper or unflavored dental floss.

    10.

    Place the rolls, swirl side up, around the perimeter of your 9-inch round cake pan. The rolls should be touching each other, but not smushed together. Put the remaining rolls in the center of the pan.

    11.

    Bake the rolls at 400 F for about 15-20 minutes, or until the tops of the rolls are golden.

    For the frosting:

    1.

    While the rolls are baking, make the icing. In a medium bowl, add the butter and sugar. Cream the two together until they're light and fluffy.

    2.

    Add the cream cheese and vanilla and beat them in. Start adding tablespoons of milk to thin out the icing. If you prefer a thinner icing, add more milk, 1 tablespoon at a time. 

    3.

    Once the rolls are baked, you may ice them immediately or let them cool slightly before icing. Icing them immediately allows for a more even coating as the warm rolls will help melt the icing. 

    Enjoy! 

    No-Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

    These no-yeast cinnamon rolls are pillowy soft

    June 25, 202004:12

