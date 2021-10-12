IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hoda Kotb is 'Making Space' for life lessons from Mitch Albom

Blender Banana Muffins with Carrots and Oats

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
TODAY All Day
Alexander Charbonne
COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup baby carrots
  • 2 medium apples, cored and cut into quarters
  • 3 ripe bananas
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla essence or extract
  • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) salted butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup old fashioned oats
  • 1/4 cup shredded coconut (optional)
  • 1/2 cup mini-chocolate chips (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Making a muffin without eggs might seem hard but this blender muffin recipe is packed with nutritious ingredients like bananas, carrots, apples and oats. I have an egg allergy and my sister has a peanut allergy, so this is a dish we both really enjoy! We eat them for breakfast or just as a snack.

    Swap option: To make this recipe vegan, swap the butter with melted margarine or olive oil. 

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 375 F.

    2.

    Mix flour, sugars, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl and set aside.  

    3.

    Add carrots, apples and bananas to a high-speed blender and purée. 

    4.

    Add fruit purée to the dry ingredients and incorporate with a whisk and/or spatula. It will be very thick.

    5.

    Add vanilla and melted butter and mix well.

    6.

    Stir in oats and (if using), and the shredded coconut and chocolate. 

    7.

    Using an ice cream scoop, scoop batter into a muffin tin with 12 cups oiled with cooking spray.  

    8.

    Bake for 18 to 22 minutes until muffins are golden brown in color and a toothpick inserted into the middle of a muffin comes out clean. 

    9.

    Remove muffins from the baking tin and let cool on a rack for 5 to 10 minutes. Enjoy!

    Blender Banana Muffins with Carrots and Oats

    Recipe Tags

    BreakfastEasyHealthyKid-friendlySnack