Swap option: To make this recipe vegan, swap the butter with melted margarine or olive oil.

Making a muffin without eggs might seem hard but this blender muffin recipe is packed with nutritious ingredients like bananas, carrots, apples and oats. I have an egg allergy and my sister has a peanut allergy, so this is a dish we both really enjoy! We eat them for breakfast or just as a snack.

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Mix flour, sugars, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl and set aside.

Add carrots, apples and bananas to a high-speed blender and purée.

Add fruit purée to the dry ingredients and incorporate with a whisk and/or spatula. It will be very thick.

Add vanilla and melted butter and mix well.

Stir in oats and (if using), and the shredded coconut and chocolate.

Using an ice cream scoop, scoop batter into a muffin tin with 12 cups oiled with cooking spray.

Bake for 18 to 22 minutes until muffins are golden brown in color and a toothpick inserted into the middle of a muffin comes out clean.

Remove muffins from the baking tin and let cool on a rack for 5 to 10 minutes. Enjoy!