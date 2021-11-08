IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Apple Streusel Muffins

COOK TIME
18 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
8
Anthony Contrino
RATE THIS RECIPE
(8)

Ingredients

Streusel Topping
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds, crumbled
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 4 tablespoons (1/2stick) unsalted European-style butter, melted
    • Muffins
  • 1⅔ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 pinch allspice
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup Spiced Applesauce (recipe linked above)
  • 1/2 cup apple butter

    • Chef notes

    I love a good muffin — and these are one of my favorites. The base is lightly sweetened with some brown sugar and applesauce to allow the apple butter to shine through. But the real hero is the sweet, crispy streusel topping which balances the flavor and adds some texture.

    Use my Spiced Applesauce in this recipe.

    Technique tip: Squeeze the streusel to create clumps, the break it into the desired size.

    Swap option: Use apple jam instead of apple butter.

    Preparation

    Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a 12-cavity muffin tin with aluminum liners.

    For the streusel topping:

    In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the sugar, flour, cinnamon, almonds and salt until well-combined. Add the melted butter and stir to combine; allow to cool while you prepare the muffin batter.

    For the muffins:

    1.

    In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, ginger and allspice until well-combined; set aside.

    2.

    In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until smooth. While whisking constantly, add the oil in a slow, steady stream, until emulsified. Add the brown sugar and whisk to combine. Add the Spiced Applesauce and whisk to combine.

    3.

    Add the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until just combined.

    4.

    Divide the batter evenly into the prepared muffin tin, filling each liner about halfway up.

    5.

    Place the apple butter into a piping bag fitted and cut a small opening at the end. Pipe a swirl of apple butter over each muffin, using about 1½ to 2 teaspoons per muffin.

    6.

    Using your hands, break the streusel into chickpea-sized pieces and sprinkle evenly over the muffins.

    7.

    Bake until set and a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center of the muffins, for 16 to 18 minutes.

    8.

    Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before carefully transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

