Chef notes

Applesauce makes the best, most scrumptious muffins that don't dry out in a couple of days like other muffins do. This recipe offers a great opportunity to incorporate some other sneaky ingredients while leaving the kids thinking that they're simply being spoiled with a sweet treat.

Technique tip: The great thing about these is that you can make them ahead of time, freeze them and they reheat very well for on the go snack, lunch box or in place of a protein bar or shake. I pull them from the freezer and just wrap them individually with a slightly wet paper towel and zap them in microwave for 30 seconds.

Swap option: There is definitely room for personalization, so feel free to make it your own with the addition of other dried fruit and nuts.