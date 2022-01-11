Chef notes

My kids love helping with these — tossing handfuls of spinach in the blender, scooping out the avocado and, of course, adding the chocolate chips (which always need a taste test!). And although the spinach and avocado aren't front and center taste-wise, the kids understand that these healthy foods are key ingredients in their favorite muffins — and are a little more willing to give them a shot when they see them on their dinner plates.

Technique tip: A cookie scoop makes quick work of filling the muffin tins. And don't be alarmed if your batter has a green ting to it; the muffins will darken as they cook and turn a rich brown.

Swap option: For added fiber, replace 2/3 cup of the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour (for a total of 1 cup all-purpose flour plus 2/3 cup whole wheat flour). Avocado not ripe? Skip it and add more oil instead, 1/3 cup total canola or avocado oil. If the batter is on the extra thick side for this non-avocado version, add a splash more milk.