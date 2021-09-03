Chef notes

These delectable muffins can be made lickety-split and are so scrumptious. Plus, you can feel good about the ingredients: Cocoa powder provides health-boosting flavanols to enhance brain power, focus and memory, and bananas provide potassium, fiber and natural sweetness. Trust me — muffin compares to these chocolaty delights.

Swap Option: If you love banana bread and would prefer a similar-tasting muffin, simply omit the cocoa powder and add an additional 1/4 cup whole wheat flour.

Technique Tip: If bananas are firm, microwave for ~30 seconds to soften up and then mash.