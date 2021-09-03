IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chocolate-Banana Muffins

(133)
Joy Bauer / TODAY
Ingredients

  • cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 medium-large ripe bananas, mashed (~1½ cups)
  • 1/4 cup milk of choice
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 banana, sliced, for garnish (optional)

    • Chef notes

    These delectable muffins can be made lickety-split and are so scrumptious. Plus, you can feel good about the ingredients: Cocoa powder provides health-boosting flavanols to enhance brain power, focus and memory, and bananas provide potassium, fiber and natural sweetness. Trust me — muffin compares to these chocolaty delights.

    Swap Option: If you love banana bread and would prefer a similar-tasting muffin, simply omit the cocoa powder and add an additional 1/4 cup whole wheat flour.

    Technique Tip: If bananas are firm, microwave for ~30 seconds to soften up and then mash.

    Preparation

    Preheat oven to 350 F. Mist a standard muffin tin with nonstick oil spray or line with cupcake liners (I also like to mist the liners lightly with oil spray, too, to prevent sticking). Set aside.

    In a medium mixing bowl, add the dry ingredients (flour, cocoa, salt and baking soda) and blend.

    In a separate mixing bowl, add the wet ingredients (mashed banana, milk, maple syrup, eggs and vanilla), and stir until well-combined.

    Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until the batter is well-blended and there are no flour streaks. Gently fold in chocolate chips. Do not overmix. Divide the batter among the 12 prepared muffin tins (you can place an optional slice of banana on top for garnish) and bake in oven on middle rack for 20 to 22 minutes. Let cool before eating.

    Try Joy Bauer's healthy but sweet granola and muffins

    BreakfastBrunchHealthyKid-friendlyVegetarian

