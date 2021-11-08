Ingredients
Chef notes
I love applesauce, but the store-bought kind is often watery and one-note. Braising the apples allows the flavors to deepen and gives the spices time to "steep."
Technique tip: Use a blend of tart and sweet apples for balanced flavor.
Swap Option: Use agave instead of honey.
Special equipment: Immersion blender and Mason jars.
Preparation1.
Preheat the oven to 350 F.2.
Place the prepared apples in a large Dutch oven.3.
In a 2-cup liquid measuring cup, whisk the orange juice and zest, honey, cinnamon, cloves and water until well combined.4.
Pour the liquid over the apples, cover the pot with the lid and bake for 75 minutes.5.
Remove from the oven and let sit, covered, for 15 minutes.6.
Using an immersion blender, puree until smooth, or use a potato masher if you prefer a chunkier applesauce.7.
Ladle the applesauce into Mason jars, seal and refrigerate until ready to use, for up to 1 week.8.
Serve cold or at room temperature.