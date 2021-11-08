IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spiced Applesauce

COOK TIME
1 hr 15 mins
PREP TIME
20 mins
SERVINGS
8
RATE THIS RECIPE
(9)

Nov. 8, 202104:01

Nov. 8, 202104:01
Anthony Contrino
Ingredients

  • pounds (about 4 large) Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced into 8 wedges
  • pounds (about 4 large) Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and sliced into 8 wedges
  • 1 medium orange, zested and juiced
  • 1/4 cup clover honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 cup cold water

    • Chef notes

    I love applesauce, but the store-bought kind is often watery and one-note. Braising the apples allows the flavors to deepen and gives the spices time to "steep."

    Technique tip: Use a blend of tart and sweet apples for balanced flavor.

    Swap Option: Use agave instead of honey.

    Special equipment: Immersion blender and Mason jars.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat the oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Place the prepared apples in a large Dutch oven.

    3.

    In a 2-cup liquid measuring cup, whisk the orange juice and zest, honey, cinnamon, cloves and water until well combined.

    4.

    Pour the liquid over the apples, cover the pot with the lid and bake for 75 minutes.

    5.

    Remove from the oven and let sit, covered, for 15 minutes.

    6.

    Using an immersion blender, puree until smooth, or use a potato masher if you prefer a chunkier applesauce.

    7.

    Ladle the applesauce into Mason jars, seal and refrigerate until ready to use, for up to 1 week.

    8.

    Serve cold or at room temperature.

    Recipe Tags

    Comfort FoodEasyFallKid-friendlyMake AheadOne potSide dishes

