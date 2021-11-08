Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe elevates store-bought pastry into something super special. There's a hint of New Orleans flare with the praline sauce and it's perfectly indulgent for the holidays.
Technique tips: I like to use the upper third of the oven because things brown very nicely. That's where the good browning happens. To make a quick caramel-like sauce, always use brown sugar. It already has flavor depth and gets you there faster! Muffins are best the day they're baked.
Swap option: You can swap granulated sugar for brown sugar, as well as pecans for walnuts.
Preparation
For the muffins:1.
Line a cupcake pan with 8 cupcake liners.2.
Slice each biscuit into quarters.3.
In a small bowl, whisk together sugar and cinnamon.4.
Dip biscuit pieces in the melted butter to coat, dip in cinnamon sugar and place into the prepared baking pan. Four sugar-coated biscuit pieces will fit in each cupcake liner. Sprinkle each with pecans. Cover and place in the refrigerator overnight.5.
When ready to bake, remove the pan from the refrigerator, place a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat oven to 350 F.6.
Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until golden-brown.
For the praline sauce:
In a small saucepan, make the praline sauce by combining the butter, sugar and heavy cream over medium heat. Whisk and bring to a simmer.
Reduce heat and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until gently thickened. Remove from heat and stir in the pecans.
To assemble:
Before serving, drizzle each muffin with praline glaze. Enjoy everything as fresh out of the oven as you can.