Chef notes

This recipe elevates store-bought pastry into something super special. There's a hint of New Orleans flare with the praline sauce and it's perfectly indulgent for the holidays.

Technique tips: I like to use the upper third of the oven because things brown very nicely. That's where the good browning happens. To make a quick caramel-like sauce, always use brown sugar. It already has flavor depth and gets you there faster! Muffins are best the day they're baked.

Swap option: You can swap granulated sugar for brown sugar, as well as pecans for walnuts.