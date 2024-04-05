44 Brussels sprouts recipes that are actually delicious

Long gone are the days when Brussels sprouts had a lackluster reputation. This Jack-of-all-trades brassica finally has found its way to the spotlight, thanks to delicious recipes that coax the best flavor out of this humble vegetable. When it comes to Brussels sprouts, it’s really all about how you cook them. No one likes an overcooked, mushy vegetable, so the key here is to either get a hard sear on your sprouts to encourage caramelization or keep them raw and crunchy.

This hearty vegetable can be a weeknight staple, holiday side or main meal, depending on what you pair with it. We love it roasted with proteins on a sheet pan or tossed into a salad. Another reason we love these petite brassicas? While Brussels sprouts do have a season, they’re available year-round at the grocery store. You can often find them trimmed or shredded, which cuts down on prep time in the kitchen.

Here, we’ve rounded up 44 of our favorite Brussels sprouts recipes. For weeknight-friendly dinners, try Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken and Brussels Sprouts, Grilled Salmon with Tamarind Dipping Sauce and Crispy Brussels Sprouts or Caesar Roasted Brussels Sprouts. If bright and crunchy salads are more your thing, we love Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Celery and Apple, Brussels Sprout Salad with Toasted Pistachio-Herb Vinaigrette and Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Hazelnuts. For holiday entertaining, we’ve got you covered. Try Bobby Flay’s Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranates and Pistachios, Crostini with Ricotta, Brussels Sprouts and Bacon or Pomegranate-Roasted Brussels Sprouts.

There’s no better way to get exceptionally crispy Brussels sprouts than making use of your air fryer. Start by microwaving the sprouts in a little bit of water, which speeds up the cooking process, until they’re fork-tender. Then, toss them in a sticky honey and soy sauce glaze before crisping them up in the air fryer.

The joy of this recipe is that the Brussels sprouts can be roasted a few days before serving. Once ready to serve, make a glaze with brown sugar, butter, chicken stock and orange zest. The roasted sprouts are tossed in the glaze until they’re fully coated and irresistible.

The key to getting Brussels sprouts properly caramelized is making sure they have enough space on a sheet pan so that they don’t steam. While the sprouts are roasting, make a quick glaze on the stove with peanuts, shallots, maple syrup, vinegar and herbs. Toss the two together for a side that’s the perfect balance of crunchy, spicy and tangy.

This sheet-pan recipe makes getting dinner on the table a breeze. Start by marinating the chicken in a paprika and vinegar-based marinade. When it’s time to cook, the chicken and Brussels sprouts cook alongside each other for a fuss-free meal.

Bacon and Brussels sprouts go hand-in-hand as a classic combination. Here, Brussels sprouts are cooked in leftover bacon fat until just softened. Finish the dish off with more crumbled bacon, vinegar and lemon juice to add some welcome acidity.

There’s not much that breadcrumbs don’t make better. They add a welcome crunch and textural contrast to just about anything they touch. This recipe calls for making your own, which is easier than it sounds. Sear the Brussels sprouts in a hot pan and finish them off with a shower of crispy breadcrumbs before serving.

Sweet, salty, tart and crunchy, this colorful side dish has it all. The Brussels sprouts are first blanched, which keeps them bright green and tender, before getting crisped up in a pan. A punchy pomegranate vinaigrette is drizzled over the finished sprouts before getting garnished with pomegranate seed relish, toasted pistachios and crispy Brussels sprouts leaves.

Chef Curtis Stone loves serving this side salad around the holidays, but we think it deserves a spot on your table year-round. The Brussels sprouts are kept raw here and thinly shaved to retain their crunch. Tossed with vinaigrette, the Brussels sprouts are paired with blanched broccolini, green beans and a shower of quinoa.

Melissa Clark excels in developing our dream weeknight dinners, and this quick dish is no exception. Pork chops are rubbed in a spiced brown sugar mixture and baked alongside Brussels sprouts and sage leaves. The end result is a meal-in-one that balances textures.

The secret to these crispy Brussels sprouts is cooking them over dry heat, which helps kickstart the caramelization process. After searing them in a pan until browned, add sliced thick-cut bacon and transfer to the oven. The bacon will render fat to keep the sprouts from burning while also adding a ton of flavor.

These Brussels sprouts are all about the crunch. Oven-roasted sprouts are tossed with a punchy citrus Dijon vinaigrette, which gets into every nook and cranny. Top with crispy bacon and a savory walnut-Parm crunch for even more texture in every bite.

Miso is one of those ingredients that delivers a rich umami flavor to whatever it touches. Here, it’s incorporated into a glaze along with sake, sugar, lemon juice and rice vinegar. The Brussels sprouts are broiled, which yields crispy leaves and a tender interior, before getting tossed with the sauce.

Sometimes simple really is best. This three-ingredient recipe leans on pre-made seasoning and garlic-infused olive oil for its flavor. The Brussels sprouts are seared in a hot pan until tender and aromatic, making this an easy weeknight side.

This festive side isn’t just for the holidays. Shredded Brussels sprouts are cooked alongside chopped red onion and ground nutmeg before getting tossed with dried cranberries and pecans. The pecans here could be a snack all on their own, thanks to a boozy cranberry glaze.

Brussels sprouts get the Caesar salad treatment in this recipe mashup. The key to getting crispy sprouts that are golden all over is to start them in a preheated pan. Once browned, drizzle the sprouts with a punchy Caesar dressing and homemade Parmesan crisps.

Leave it to Marcus Samuelsson to create our ideal Brussels sprout side dish. The sprouts are glazed with soy sauce, maple syrup and rice vinegar. Tart, sweet, sticky and crunchy, this Brussels sprout side is the perfect balance of texture and flavor.

Don’t let this four ingredient list fool you — this recipe packs a ton of flavor. Pancetta does the heavy lifting here, imparting the Brussels sprouts with fat and salt. Once cooked, add a splash of vinegar for some necessary acidity.

For all the garlic lovers in your life, this Brussels sprouts side is just the recipe to make them come back for seconds. Brussels sprouts and a whopping 20 cloves of garlic are roasted together on a sheet pan until golden and tender. Roasting the garlic removes any bitterness, leaving you with a bite of concentrated garlicky sweetness.

Upgrade roasted Brussels sprouts with this punchy recipe from Gaby Dalkin. To make the vinaigrette, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar and garlic and toss with the sprouts. For some extra crunch and color, add a shower of pomegranate seeds.

Don’t be intimidated by the length of this ingredient list — this dish comes together quickly. While we love the salmon and scallion relish, the real star here are the Brussels sprouts. After getting roasted, the sprouts are drizzled with an umami-rich sauce made with fish sauce, brown sugar and vinegar.

This dish is as much a side as it is a main meal. Brussels sprouts are roasted on a sheet pan with maple syrup to encourage caramelization. Toss the sprouts with cooked wild rice, pecans and dried cranberries to round out the dish.

This is not your average chicken and vegetable dish. To make it, start by combining pomegranate molasses, harissa and olive oil. Then, dip both chicken and Brussels sprouts into the mixture and roast in the oven. The final result hits all the flavor notes of crunchy, sweet and salty.

This autumnal take on panzanella features some of our favorite fall produce. Brussels sprouts and butternut squash are roasted until tender. To serve, toss with cranberries, cubed bread and baby kale, plus balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

If you’re looking for a festive holiday side, or even just a salad for a dinner party, this crowd-pleaser hits all the flavor notes. While butternut squash roasts in the oven, Brussels sprouts are deep-fried until crispy and golden brown. Both get dressed with a punchy vinaigrette made with jalapeño peppers, garlic confit, rice vinegar and citrus juice.

Store-bought flatbread means you can have an impressive appetizer or main with just a handful of ingredients. The flatbreads are brushed with pumpkin butter before getting topped with lardons and Brussels sprouts. To get the sprouts extra-crispy, parboil them in salted water before roasting them in the oven.

This raw Brussels sprouts salad couldn’t be simpler to make. All it takes is combining the sprouts with walnuts, grated cheese, olive oil and lemon juice. While you could shave the Brussels sprouts by hand, we opt for the food processor shredder attachment to ensure super thin slices here.

Brussels sprouts and apples are two fall favorites that happen to play particularly nicely together. Here, they’re combined into a slaw with chopped pecans. The dressing brings in the umami heavy hitters of white miso paste and Parmesan, which come together to dress the slaw.

Keeping the Brussels sprouts raw in this recipe not only cuts down on time, but keeps them crunchy. The shaved sprouts are tossed with dried apricots, roasted hazelnuts and parsley before getting dressed simply with olive oil and lemon juice. Finish the dish with a shower of grated Pecorino until it resembles a cloud.

This low-lift side packs a ton of flavor, thanks to the inclusion of chorizo and caraway seeds. Start by toasting the caraway seeds in a pan, which helps bloom the flavor. The Brussels sprouts and chorizo get cooked together until caramelized and are finished with the ground, toasted caraway seeds.

When you’re looking to impress, Freddie Prinze Jr. has just the recipe. The main protein here is a gorgeous roast chicken, which gets a ton of flavor from beer, spices and citrus. Every protein needs a side, and we can’t get enough of these extra-crispy Brussels sprouts that get fried in oil and dusted with Parmesan cheese.

Canadian bacon is the milder cousin to bacon, but don’t worry, it still imparts plenty of salty flavor to Brussels sprouts. The bacon is cooked in a pan until the edges are browned. After frying, add the bacon to a sheet pan with the Brussels sprouts and walnuts and roast until tender and aromatic.

This Middle Eastern spin on Brussels sprouts is all about the dressing. The Brussels sprouts are roasted with caraway seeds, allspice and red pepper flakes for some extra flavor. Meanwhile the dressing is made with tahini, garlic and lemon, which is drizzled over the sprouts before serving.

Everyone loves Brussels sprouts and bacon, but why not mix it up and try Brussels sprouts and chorizo? The chorizo does the heavy lifting in terms of flavor here, thanks to its inherent spiced nature. Roast both on a sheet pan and drizzle with lime juice before serving.

This Brussels sprouts salad features shredded sprouts, bacon, onions and garlic. While you could cut the sprouts by hand, this is a great time to make use of a mandolin or shredder attachment on the food processor. Finish the dish with a hit of lemon juice to add some acidity.

On weeknights when you’re looking for an easy protein and vegetable pairing, this recipe is just the thing. Salmon filets are seared in a pan until golden brown. Meanwhile, roast Brussels sprouts along with walnuts for some added crunch to serve on the side.

Parmesan cheese makes everything better — and this Brussels sprouts recipe is no exception. Here, sprouts and tomatoes are cooked together until caramelized. Before serving, Parmesan, lemon zest and lemon juice are tossed until well coated.

Don’t be fooled by the name — this all-in-one dinner is actually simple to prepare. It’s all about timing and making use of your oven. A crowd-friendly sirloin roast, , Brussels sprouts and sweet potato are all easily roasted, making this a hands-off dinner.

This pasta dish is the ultimate weeknight dinner contender. While the pasta cooks, Brussels sprouts are cooked in a pan with shallots and garlic until charred and tender. A dash of crushed red pepper flakes and maple syrup round out the sprouts before getting tossed with the pasta.

This colorful side is all about highlighting fall’s favorite flavors. Roasted Brussels sprouts are tossed with celery and apples for some added crunch. What sets this recipe apart is the sour apple glaze, made with apple cider and apple cider vinegar, plus a shower of crispy bread crumbs.

You’d never be able to tell that this recipe has such few ingredients. While Brussels sprouts roast in the oven, a simple glaze is created with pomegranate juice and maple syrup. The syrupy mixture is then tossed with the finished sprouts and sliced almonds for a bite that’s sweet, salty and crunchy.

Bobby Flay has the perfect appetizer for your next gathering. The best part is the whole thing can be assembled up to eight hours in advance. Thinly sliced baguette rounds are topped with a dollop of ricotta before getting dressed with a Brussels sprout and bacon topping.

Brussels sprouts cooked in bacon fat are a classic combination. Lidia Bastianich upgrades the duo with two additional ingredients: walnuts for added crunch and shavings of salty Grana Padano.

This 5-minute dinner is chef Michael Symon’s answer to a weeknight dinner. Make use of halved chicken breasts, which cook quickly in a pan. While the chicken is cooking, Brussels sprouts are cooked in bacon fat before getting coated in a wine and mustard glaze.

If you’re looking to pull out all the stops when you’re entertaining, this ham and Brussels sprout side is a real crowd-pleaser. The ham takes a cue from the 1950s and is dressed with pineapple and cloves and glazed with brown sugar and mustard. Serve it sliced with a side of garlicky Brussels sprouts cooked in bacon fat.