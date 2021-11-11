Chef notes

This side just screams fall to me. The seasonal Brussels sprouts, nutty wild rice, sweet maple syrup, dried cranberries and toasty nuts make this perfect for any autumnal celebration or casual get-together.

Technique tip: If you want crispier edges or more color, broil for the final 2 to 3 minutes but monitor to prevent burning.

Swap option: You can use brown rice or farro instead of wild rice.