Ingredients
Chef notes
This side just screams fall to me. The seasonal Brussels sprouts, nutty wild rice, sweet maple syrup, dried cranberries and toasty nuts make this perfect for any autumnal celebration or casual get-together.
Technique tip: If you want crispier edges or more color, broil for the final 2 to 3 minutes but monitor to prevent burning.
Swap option: You can use brown rice or farro instead of wild rice.
Preparation1.
Cook wild rice according to the instructions provided on the package. Once finished cooking fluff with a fork and set aside.2.
Preheat oven to 400 F.3.
On a large baking tray, toss Brussels sprouts and onions in oil, sea salt and pepper. Spread them out as much as possible, leaving as much room between the veggies as possible. If needed, cook in batches, or use 2 baking trays.4.
Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through to encourage even cooking and browning. After 20 minutes has passed, stir in the maple syrup among the vegetables, then bake for the remaining time.5.
In a large mixing bowl, add the fluffed rice, maple-roasted veggies, pecans and cranberries. Toss together, garnish with parsley and serve.