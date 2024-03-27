I’m a dietitian and mom of two little kids, so dinnertime is hectic in my household. Even though I’ve written a cookbook and create and test recipes for a living, I’m often blankly staring at the fridge at 5 p.m. wondering what to make for dinner. That’s why I was intrigued when I learned about chef Will Coleman’s viral 6-to-1 grocery shopping method.

This novel concept helps home cooks choose ingredients at the grocery store, with the ultimate goal of cooking meals at home. “The 6-to-1 method was born out of the need to streamline my grocery shopping experience,” says Coleman. “Frustrated with spending excessive time in stores, wasting groceries and exceeding my budget, I designed this method to simplify the process,” he says.

That all sounds pretty appealing to a time-strapped mom who wants to prepare healthy meals for my family, so I decided to try it and see for myself.

What is the 6-to-1 grocery shopping method?

The 6-to-1 grocery method instructs shoppers to buy six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun item. Coleman says, “Anyone can use this method, anywhere, at any time.” He advises choosing foods that are on sale, in season and versatile.

On my weekly trip to Trader Joe’s, I followed the method. I’m the primary shopper and cook for myself, my husband and my 2-year-old (and a baby that doesn’t eat solids yet). We all follow a vegetarian diet. Here’s what I purchased:

6 veggies: Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, shishito peppers

Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, shishito peppers 5 fruits: blueberries, apples, bananas, frozen raspberries, frozen cherries

blueberries, apples, bananas, frozen raspberries, frozen cherries 4 proteins: black beans, chickpeas, tofu, Greek yogurt

black beans, chickpeas, tofu, Greek yogurt 3 starches: whole-wheat tortillas, brown rice, farro

whole-wheat tortillas, brown rice, farro 2 sauces: enchilada sauce, soy sauce

enchilada sauce, soy sauce 1 fun item: peanut butter pretzels (my son and I love these!)

The easy, healthy meals I cooked

I’ve never really had a problem with grocery shopping. As a matter of fact, it’s one of my favorite activities. My main issue is figuring out what to make with the groceries I buy. Although I didn’t plan my meals, I went to the store with a small plan: Buy foods I know how to use.

The first thing I made was a simple smoothie with frozen cherries, frozen raspberries, blueberries, Greek yogurt and soy milk (that I already had in the fridge). This protein and antioxidant-rich beverage was quick and easy to throw together for post-workout recovery.

For lunch, I combined the quick-cook farro with roasted sweet potatoes and shredded Brussels sprouts. I also added pomegranate seeds and feta cheese that were in my fridge, and I made a simple apple cider vinegar vinaigrette.

Farro salad with sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts. Natalie Rizzo

I threw together a yummy fried rice with the brown rice, tofu and soy sauce. I used other ingredients I had on hand, like frozen peas and edamame, shredded carrots and a red bell pepper. I paired it with the shishito peppers, which I quickly charred in the air fryer.

Tofu fried rice. Natalie Rizzo

Lastly, I made cauliflower, sweet potato and black bean enchiladas and a simple smashed chickpea wrap. My son and I also happily snacked on the peanut butter pretzels throughout the week.

Should you try the 6-to-1 method?

The balanced approach to cooking and eating drew me to this method. So many food hacks or diet plans are extreme — usually asking people to cut out certain food groups or only eat a certain food. With the 6-to-1 method, you get to eat from every food group and choose foods that you like. Plus, the one “fun” item encourages moderation, which is something I preach often.

Buying groceries from all different food groups inspired me to make more meals. Although I didn’t have a meal plan when I went to the store, I purchased certain sauces with a meal idea in mind. I also always have a stocked pantry and fridge, so I had other ingredients at my disposal to round out my meals.

I can imagine that some home chefs may find themselves with a fridge full of ingredients without any idea of what to make, so I asked Coleman if you should have a meal plan when you grocery shop or just let the foods in the store inspire you. He said that beginner cooks should draw inspiration from chefs and recipes online. “Additionally, my ebook is a great resource for curating your grocery shopping lists to align with accompanying recipes,” he says.

I will definitely use this approach for future grocery shopping and recommend it to clients who want to cook more often.