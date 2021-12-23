IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprout Panzanella

COOK TIME
30 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
Ingredients

  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 1 small butternut squash, quartered, seeded and cut into 1-inch chunks (about 1¼ pounds)
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 10 ounces day-old whole-grain bread, tough crusts removed, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 6 cups)
  • 1/2 cup toasted, chopped walnuts
  • 1/4 cup balsamic or cider vinegar
  • 6 cups loosely packed baby kale (optional)

    • Chef notes

    Brussel sprouts are one of my favorite vegetables, and in this recipe, the nuts give the salad a crunch and the cranberries add a tart sweetness.

    Technique tip: If the bread is dry, sprinkle with a little of the soaking water.

    Swap option: You can use almonds instead of walnuts.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 425 F with a baking sheet on the bottom rack.

    2.

    Toss the Brussels sprouts and squash in a large bowl. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Sprinkle with the thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt and several grinds of pepper.

    3.

    Spread on the baking sheet, roast until tender, tossing halfway through, about 25 to 30 minutes. Let the vegetables cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

    4.

    While the vegetables are roasting, put the cranberries in a small bowl and add hot water to cover. Let soak until reconstituted, about 10 minutes. Drain, reserving the soaking water.

    5.

    Put the warm vegetables in a large bowl with the bread, walnuts and cranberries. Drizzle with the vinegar and the remaining 6 tablespoons olive oil. (If the bread is dry, sprinkle with a little of the soaking water.) Let the bread soak up the juices, about 10 minutes. Add the kale, if using, and season with more salt and pepper, if needed. Toss and serve.

    Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprout Panzanella

