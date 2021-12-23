Swap option: You can use almonds instead of walnuts.

Technique tip: If the bread is dry, sprinkle with a little of the soaking water.

Brussel sprouts are one of my favorite vegetables, and in this recipe, the nuts give the salad a crunch and the cranberries add a tart sweetness.

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 425 F with a baking sheet on the bottom rack.

2.

Toss the Brussels sprouts and squash in a large bowl. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Sprinkle with the thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt and several grinds of pepper.

3.

Spread on the baking sheet, roast until tender, tossing halfway through, about 25 to 30 minutes. Let the vegetables cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

4.

While the vegetables are roasting, put the cranberries in a small bowl and add hot water to cover. Let soak until reconstituted, about 10 minutes. Drain, reserving the soaking water.

5.

Put the warm vegetables in a large bowl with the bread, walnuts and cranberries. Drizzle with the vinegar and the remaining 6 tablespoons olive oil. (If the bread is dry, sprinkle with a little of the soaking water.) Let the bread soak up the juices, about 10 minutes. Add the kale, if using, and season with more salt and pepper, if needed. Toss and serve.