IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A luxurious lip mask, comfortable joggers and more Amazon fall bestsellers — starting at $12

53 Thanksgiving side dishes to complete the feast

Celebrate the unsung heroes of Thanksgiving: the sides.
Thanksgiving meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and yams with marshmallows and gravy
Nebari / Getty Images stock
Create your free profile or log in to save this article
/ Source: TODAY
By Lauren Masur

Ask everyone around your Thanksgiving dinner table if they’re there for the turkey, and if they’re answering honestly, they’ll probably tell you they’re there for the sides. Despite the fact that the turkey is often depicted as the pièce de résistance of the big feast, the side dishes are the unsung heroes. They’re what we spend all year craving when we daydream about building our Thanksgiving plates. And this year, they deserve the complete and total spotlight. 

The best part about Thanksgiving side dishes is that they round out the meal, complementing turkey’s blank slate with a variety of flavors, textures and colors. Whether it’s the creamy volcano of mashed potatoes with gravy lava, a tart burst of cranberry sauce, a crispy bite of Brussels sprouts or a warm flaky biscuit, your favorite side dish brings a little something extra to your plate — and make you want to go back for seconds.

In this collection of recipes, we’ve rounded-up our favorite potato dishes, stuffing recipes, vegetable sides and breads and rolls to round out your Thanksgiving feast. Chances are this list makes a nod to your favorite classics, like green bean casserole and chestnut stuffing. But for those seeking to shake things up, there are a ton of new players on the classics like spiced sweet potatoes, cacio e pepe cauliflower, Brazilian collard greens and so much more.

See if your favorite side dish made the cut: 

Potato side dishes

Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Courtesy Krisen Kish

Get The Recipe

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Kristen Kish

No Thanksgiving table is complete without a huge pot of creamy mashed potatoes. Top Chef winner Kristin Kish calls for cooking the potatoes in chicken stock instead of water for an added flavor boost. Mash the soft spuds with whole milk, butter and cream cheese, plus salt and pepper to taste, for a simple yet elevated version of a classic. 

Martha Stewart's Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart’s mom, who passed down this recipe for mashed potatoes, also makes cream cheese the star ingredient. She also recommends  running them through a potato ricer for the best texture. One block of cream cheese, a stick of butter, whole milk and heavy cream do the heavy lifting, resulting in the creamiest mashed potatoes you’ll ever try. 

Bobby Flay's Spicy Maple Hasselback Sweet Potatoes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Bobby Flay's Spicy Maple Hasselback Sweet Potatoes

Bobby Flay

To make Bobby Flay’s spicy hasselback sweet potatoes, place each potato between two chopsticks and cut horizontally, stopping before cutting all the way through. Glaze with butter, maple syrup, and chipotle puree for a sweet but smoky side dish that’s nutritious and delicious.

Siri's Spicy Sweet Potato Rounds
Jennifer Causey

Get The Recipe

Siri's Spicy Sweet Potato Rounds

Siri Daly

These sweet potato coins are thicker than chips but still the perfect size to pop into your mouth along with a side of sliced turkey and stuffing. To make them, cut sweet potatoes into ½-inch rounds, drizzle with oil and season with salt, chili powder, paprika, black pepper, cayenne and garlic powder. Bake until fork tender and charred then garnish with even more paprika for color. 

Cacio e Pepe Roasted Potatoes
Skyler Bouchard

Get The Recipe

Cacio e Pepe Roasted Potatoes

Skyler Bouchard

Give roasted potatoes the cacio e pepe treatment with this winning flavor combo: freshly grated pecorino and ground black pepper! Pro tip: make sure the potatoes are evenly spaced on the roasting pan to avoid overcrowding. (If not, they’ll steam!) Serve the potatoes over the thick cream sauce with even more on the side for dipping. Everyone at your table will be asking for the recipe.  

Pommes Chef Anne
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Pommes Chef Anne

Anne Burrell

Using chef Anne Burrell’s method, layer thinly sliced russet potatoes in a cast iron skillet, then drizzle with olive oil and liberally season with Parmesan cheese and kosher salt. Brown on the stovetop, bake, then flip for a gorgeous potato cake that’s crispy on the top and tender on the inside.

Crispy Sweet Potato Bake
Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Get The Recipe

Crispy Sweet Potato Bake

Rachel Hollis

This sweet potato bake might be the fanciest three-ingredient side dish you’ll ever make. Using the same technique as Anne Burrell, but with a thicker cut, sweet potatoes are layered in a circular baking dish, then seasoned with olive oil, rosemary, garlic, salt and pepper. Bake until the edges are crispy and the center is fork tender. 

Rosemary Garlic Hasselback Potatoes
Amber St. Peter / Homestyle Vegan

Get The Recipe

Rosemary Garlic Hasselback Potatoes

Amber St. Peter

Transform a humble russet potato into a show-stopper of a side dish with this hasselback technique. Once sliced, nestle in a lined baking sheet and brush with olive oil, salt and pepper. Periodically brush with olive oil to ensure that the spuds brown evenly before sprinkling with garlic and rosemary for the final bake. 

Candied Sweet Potatoes with Maple Syrup
Jim Wilson / The New York Times

Get The Recipe

Candied Sweet Potatoes with Maple Syrup

Melissa Clark

Candied sweet potatoes are a Thanksgiving table staple that guests wait all year to enjoy. To get ahead on prep, roast the sweet potatoes as far as a few days (or a few hours) in advance. Slice them up, then then pour over a butter-cider-maple syrup mixture spiced with cinnamon, cloves and orange zest. Top with marshmallows and broil until golden brown for everyone’s favorite part: an ooey-gooey campfire crust. 

Slow-Cooker Mashed Potatoes
Nathan Congleton

Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Mashed Potatoes

Elizabeth Heiskell

It’s no secret that stovetop space is limited on Thanksgiving day. Try a new method this year and make your mashed potatoes in the slow cooker. This technique is super hands off: Just plug in your slow cooker, cook the potatoes until fork tender, then plop in the garlic, butter, seasonings, cream cheese and sour cream. Use a hand mixer to mash the potatoes directly in the slow cooker and then keep on low until it’s time to serve. 

Joy Bauer's Easy Sweet Potato Casserole
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Easy Sweet Potato Casserole

Joy Bauer

For added sweetness without any sugar, add carrots to your sweet potato casserole! The carrots add a vibrant orange hue and sweet flavor to this Thanksgiving staple. Mash the tender vegetables together with almond milk, butter and cinnamon, then top with mini marshmallows and bake until browned.

Baked Mashed Potatoes with Bacon
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Baked Mashed Potatoes with Bacon

Curtis Stone

Bacon makes everything better — even mashed potatoes. In this make-ahead recipe for twice-baked taters, celebrity chef Curtis Stone upgrades his mashed potatoes with crispy bacon, pan drippings, sour cream, mascarpone cheese and Parmesan cheese. The final step? Bake until the potatoes puff slightly and the top gets slightly golden. The inside is creamy and fluffy and the top has a slight crisp that you’ll love digging into. 

Stuffing recipes

Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing

Matt Abdoo

This traditional stuffing recipe is endlessly customizable. Swap in cornbread, sourdough and even waffles (yep, you read that right) for French or Italian bread or add sausage or bacon to the sautéed vegetables for a meaty bite. Save yourself some prep time on the big day by making this stuffing a full day in advance. 

Classic Stuffing
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Classic Stuffing

Martha Stewart

For purists who care about the distinction between stuffing and dressing, here is a true stuffing recipe for you that’s cooked directly in the bird. And leave it to Martha Stewart to encourage us to try this old-fashioned recipe. When roasting a turkey, the most important step — beyond flavor — is cooking it properly to ensure that the stuffed is fully cooked without overcooking the bird. 

Bread Stuffing with Turkey Sausage
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Bread Stuffing with Turkey Sausage

Katie Workman

You have permission to cook this bread stuffing inside a turkey, but recipe developer Katie Workman highly suggests cooking it in a pan so the top gets a nice layer of crunch. Level up the flavor with turkey sausage and an assortment of mushrooms for an earthy, umami-rich bite.

Melba Wilson's Cornbread Stuffing
Melba Wilson

Get The Recipe

Melba Wilson's Cornbread Stuffing

Melba Wilson

This moist-yet-crumbly cornbread stuffing is the perfect pairing for turkey, ham or whatever else you may choose to roast for your big feast! Use homemade (or store bought) cornbread or muffins and cook along with the usual suspects: onions, sage, celery, poultry seasoning, chicken stock, parsley, salt and pepper. To make this stuffing vegetarian-friendly, swap the chicken stock for a vegetable-based version.

Al Roker's Sausage and Chestnut Cornbread Stuffing
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Sausage and Chestnut Cornbread Stuffing

Al Roker

TODAY’s own Al Roker is to thank for this cornbread stuffing recipe, which features spicy pork sausage, chestnuts and dried cranberries. Don’t worry: it’s plenty moist thanks to four full cups of turkey stock and a duo of olive oil and melted butter.  

Craig's Mom's Thanksgiving Dressing
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Craig's Mom's Thanksgiving Dressing

Betty Melvin

The secret to this old-school, ultra savory Thanksgiving dressing? Chicken gizzards and turkey neck meat. Cook them along with the onion and celery, then chop and combine with crumbled cornbread and herbs, cream of chicken soup, chicken broth and beaten eggs. Keep the dressing covered so that it maintains its moistness. 

Southern Cornbread Dressing
Grace Parisi / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Grace Parisi

To get a jump start on Thanksgiving prep, make this dressing up to step number three a few days in advance. That means you can toast your cornbread, cook the sausage and vegetables and combine everything with stock, eggs and seasoning in a buttered baking dish. Tuck the dressing away in the fridge until you’re ready to bake it on the day. 

Vegetable side dishes

Citrusy Candied Carrots with Yogurt Sauce
Food Stylist: Will Coleman | Photographer: Eva Cruz

Get The Recipe

Citrusy Candied Carrots with Yogurt Sauce

Will Coleman

Give humble carrots the star treatment with these citrusy candied carrots paired with yogurt sauce. Season them with freshly grated ginger and ground cardamom, smoked paprika and fresh chives for a way more exciting vegetable side than what you’re probably used to. 

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts with Honey-Soy Glaze
Becca Jacobs

Get The Recipe

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts with Honey-Soy Glaze

Becca Jacobs

Sit back and watch these Brussels sprouts win over everyone at your table. The two-part cooking method is pure genius:  microwave them to steam the tough interior, and finish them off in an air fryer with a honey-soy glaze to get the outer leaves crispy and flavorful.  

Siri's Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Shallots
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Siri's Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Shallots

Siri Daly

Instead of using the recipe on the back of the can, try this elevated rendition of green bean casserole with crispy shallots. Transform fresh green beans with onion, butter, diced shiitake mushrooms, flour, chicken stock, cream, nutmeg, salt and pepper. The best part, of course, is the fried crispy shallot topping. You’ll be glad you thought outside the box! 

Roasted Carrots, Spiced Yogurt and Pistachios
Gentl & Hyers

Get The Recipe

Roasted Carrots, Spiced Yogurt and Pistachios

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi

Via Carota is one of the hardest restaurant reservations to snag in NYC, but now you can make this menu staple at home! Take the time to make the salmoriglio — aka an Italian dressing made with lemon juice, grated garlic, chili flakes, oregano, olive oil and chopped parsley. With a crunch of pistachios and cumin, these dressed and roasted carrots with spiced yogurt have a cult like-following for a reason. 

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

Marcus Samuelsson

Thanks to a garnish of fresh pomegranate arils, this dish will be the gem of your Thanksgiving table. Chef Marcus Samuelsson likes to roast Brussels sprouts with olive oil, garlic and chopped rosemary, then makes a glaze with shallots, peanuts, maple syrup, vinegar and parsley. The crunchy peanut topping adds a sweet zip that perfectly complements the tender, slightly bitter Brussels sprouts.

Alex Guarnaschelli's Cranberry Sauce

Get The Recipe

Alex Guarnaschelli's Cranberry Sauce

Alex Guarnaschelli

Are you team canned cranberry sauce or homemade? If the latter, share Alex Guarnaschelli’s recipe with whomever is in charge of the sides this year. Instead of orange juice, this recipe calls for a cup of apple cider, which pairs well with the added cinnamon stick, allspice and nutmeg. 

Spice-Roasted Honeynut Squash and Chickpeas
David Malosh for The New York Times

Get The Recipe

Spice-Roasted Honeynut Squash and Chickpeas

Melissa Clark

If you find honeynut squash at your grocery store or farmers’ market, buy it! It’s a rare, sweet variety of fall gourds that caramelizes beautifully when roasted. If you can’t, butternut squash makes a great, albeit less sweet, replacement. To make this vegetarian-friendly sheet-pan dinner from Melissa Clark, roast halved honeynut squash spiced with baharat, thyme, red pepper flakes and oil, then top with spiced chickpeas and red onion and continue roasting until crispy. 

Creamy Corn Casserole
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Creamy Corn Casserole

Kimberly Schlapman

You’ll want to dig right into this traditional Southern side. To make this decadent corn casserole, make a cream sauce with butter, shallots, flour, sage and cream. Once thickened, stir in frozen corn, half a package of crushed saltine crackers, eggs and sugar. Top with more crushed crackers and bake until golden brown.

Cacio e Pepe Roasted Cauliflower
Courtesy Grace Elkus

Get The Recipe

Cacio e Pepe Roasted Cauliflower

Grace Elkus

There certainly won’t be leftovers of this vegetable side dish. Toss bite-size cauliflower florets with butter, salt, pecorino cheese and black pepper. As the florets roast under high heat, the cheese will create a crispy crust around the edges that you’ll want to scrape right off the pan. 

Nina Compton's Jerk Sweet Potatoes
Tatiana Bralnina / Shutterstock

Get The Recipe

Nina Compton's Jerk Sweet Potatoes

Nina Compton

Caribbean flavors meet a traditional Thanksgiving side in these jerk-seasoned sweet potatoes. The preparation could not be simpler: Mix diced sweet potatoes with allspice, ground cinnamon, brown sugar, red pepper flakes, ground cloves, cumin and butter. Roast until the potatoes are evenly caramelized and your kitchen smells divine.

Berbere-Roasted Carrots with Oranges
Nathan Congleton / TODYAY

Get The Recipe

Berbere-Roasted Carrots with Oranges

Marcus Samuelsson

Cut through the richness of all that Thanksgiving food with these fresh, citrusy carrots that are topped with olive oil, honey, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, lemon and berbere seasoning. After roasting the carrots, toss in segmented oranges and fresh mint for a welcome brightness on your plate.

Delicata Parmesan
Joy Bauer

Get The Recipe

Delicata Parmesan

Joy Bauer

Delicata squash has its perks. Not only is it delicious but, as its name suggests, it has delicate, edible skin that you don’t need to peel. For this easy vegetable side, coat half-moons of the squash with grated Parmesan, Italian seasoning and salt.  Brush with oil and roast until the cheese is charred and crispy, and the centers of the squash melt in your mouth.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
Ken Goodman

Get The Recipe

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Jet Tila

When cooking Brussels sprouts, browning is key. For this hearty side dish, crisp up some bacon, then cook halved Brussels sprouts in the fatty drippings along with garlic, salt, pepper and thyme. Once golden brown, add in the cooked bacon and place the pan in the oven until the outside leaves are crispy and the sprouts are tender throughout. Toss with balsamic and lemon juice to finish.

Kelsey Nixon's Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Kelsey Nixon's Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Kelsey Nixon

Make this cranberry sauce up to three days in advance and enlist some help from your little ones too! The process is so simple a kid could do it:  Add a bag of fresh cranberries, water and sugar to a saucepan and simmer until the berries burst. Stir in orange zest and juice, a cinnamon stick and salt, remove from the heat and let it rest until thickened — that’s it. 

Kale Slaw
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Kale Slaw

Lorena Garcia

The real MVP brings salad to Thanksgiving dinner. A hearty base of kale, Napa cabbage and apples are dressed with a creamy vinaigrette made of Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, rice vinegar, lime juice, minced garlic, Dijon and salt. Enjoy a much needed, underrated burst of freshness on your plate.

Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese
Noah Fecks

Get The Recipe

Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese

Ali Rosen

For a vegetarian side dish that even meat eaters will love, broil meaty portobello mushrooms and then stuff 'em with shallots, goat cheese and lemon juice before baking. This is a super forgiving recipe too. If you’re not a fan of goat cheese, swap for blue cheese, cream cheese, mozzarella or feta. No shallots? Use onions or scallions. Skipping spinach? Use kale, radicchio or romaine instead. 

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Bacon
Grace Parisi / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Bacon

Grace Parisi

Hearty collard greens lend themselves to a few hours in the slow cooker where they can get tender and soft as they cook with tomatoes, vinegar, water and sugar Cover and cook on high until the greens have softened to your liking. 

Brazilian-Style Collard Greens
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Brazilian-Style Collard Greens

Dr. Jessica B. Harris

If you don’t have hours to cook collards the traditional Southern way, try this quick-cooking Brazilian-style version instead. Cook the prepped greens in olive oil and garlic, along with a few tablespoons of water until softened. Another bonus? This recipe is completely vegetarian.

Root Vegetable Harvest Salad with Crispy Quinoa
Skyler Bouchard

Get The Recipe

Root Vegetable Harvest Salad with Crispy Quinoa

Skyler Bouchard

This isn’t your average quinoa salad. Cook the quinoa as you typically would, then spread it on a sheet tray with olive oil, salt and pepper, and roast until golden brown and crispy in texture. While the quinoa cooks, roast assorted squash, sweet potato, and carrots until caramelized. To assemble, dress the roasted veggies with a maple-Dijon dressing and serve with crispy quinoa, minced shallots and fresh parsley. 

Traditional Green Bean Casserole
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Traditional Green Bean Casserole

Katie Lee

Your Thanksgiving table isn’t complete without a classic green bean casserole. Follow Katie Lee’s lead and blanch your green beans quickly to start to keep them bright green,  then add chopped onion, button mushrooms, butter, flour and half and half and stir to heat. What makes this casserole stand out from other traditional versions tried is the addition of Parmesan and vinegar before baking.

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese
Food Network

Get The Recipe

Southern-Style Mac and Cheese

Kardea Brown

What gives this mac and cheese a southern flair? “It’s basically a custard-style baked macaroni and cheese with eggs, heavy cream and sharp cheddar cheese,” says recipe developer Food Network star Kardea Brown. Make this version and you’ll get invited back to Thanksgiving every single year. 

Warm Kale Salad with Apples and Pancetta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Warm Kale Salad with Apples and Pancetta

Camila Alves

Don’t sleep on this warm kale salad! To soften the kale leaves and take away some of its notable bitter flavor, massage the leaves with olive oil so  they break down slightly. Spoon a warm red wine vinaigrette over the massaged kale and crispy pancetta, shallots, apples, goji berries and shaved Parmesan for a shovel-worthy salad.

Roasted Acorn Squash with Fall Spices and Toasted Hazelnuts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Roasted Acorn Squash with Fall Spices and Toasted Hazelnuts

Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay loves this roasted acorn squash recipe so much that he added it to the menu at one of his restaurants in Las Vegas. The secret? Brown butter combined with pomegranate molasses and spooned over the roasted squash. Garnish with chopped hazelnuts for crunch and chopped parsley for freshness. 

Bobby Flay's Roasted Button Mushrooms with Garlic-Parsley Butter
Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Get The Recipe

Bobby Flay's Roasted Button Mushrooms with Garlic-Parsley Butter

Bobby Flay

According to Bobby Flay, “button mushrooms don’t get the respect that they deserve,” but with this recipe, they certainly will. When topped with a garlic-parsley butter, then roasted, the mushroom caps get infused with an irresistible flavor that you’ll want to lick off the plate. 

Stouffer's-Style Macaroni and Cheese
Christopher Testani / The New York Times

Get The Recipe

Stouffer's-Style Macaroni and Cheese

Eric Kim

Eric Kim masterfully recreates a nostalgic childhood classic — a homemade version of frozen  Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese. And the secrets out: The key to the gooey, creamy, cheesy sauce is Velveeta (which contains the stabilizer sodium citrate) in addition to sharp yellow cheddar, and pecorino Romano. 

Bread recipes

Hot Cross Buns
Courtesy Vallery Lomas

Get The Recipe

Hot Cross Buns

Vallery Lomas

While these yeasty dinner rolls are traditionally eaten on Good Friday, there’s no reason why they can’t make an appearance on your Thanksgiving table too. After baking, brush with honey butter for a sweet, shiny glaze.

Chile-Maple Skillet Cornbread
Courtesy Priyanka Naik

Get The Recipe

Chile-Maple Skillet Cornbread

Priyanka Naik

Cornbread is the ultimate Thanksgiving crowd-pleaser. This delicious vegan variation by Priyanka Naik turns the classic recipe on its head by spicing it up with Indian ingredients like garam masala, cilantro and green chile. To kick it up one notch further, smear the finished cornbread with maple-chile garlic butter. 

Quick Biscuits
FeaturePics

Get The Recipe

Quick Biscuits

Ryan Scott

You probably have all the ingredients you need to make these quick biscuits at home. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda, then cut in butter until the mixture is nice and crumbly. Pour in warm milk and honey to create a sticky dough, then knead into a smooth and springy ball. Cut into biscuits then bake until golden brown. 

Buttermilk Biscuits
Quentin Bacon

Get The Recipe

Buttermilk Biscuits

Ina Garten

Ina Garten’s buttermilk biscuits are the perfect vehicle for sopping up any mashed potatoes and gravy left on your plate. Follow her instructions exactly (especially using very cold grated butter!) for light, flaky and moist results. After all, has Ina ever steered us wrong?

Al Roker's Skillet Cornbread, 2 Ways
Williams Sonoma

Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Skillet Cornbread, 2 Ways

Al Roker

Choose your own adventure with Al Roker’s skillet cornbread recipe. If you want a sweet version, drizzle with butter and honey. If you want it to be savory, add cheese, bacon or jalapeños (or all three)! Either way, this easy cornbread tastes delicious served warm from a cast iron skillet. 

Joanna Gaines' Buttermilk Biscuits
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Joanna Gaines' Buttermilk Biscuits

Joanna Gaines

If you don’t have time to make Joanna Gaines’ buttermilk biscuits for your big feast, at least make them for breakfast the morning after! A great thing about this recipe is that you can bake them in advance and freeze for up to two weeks. There’s no need to thaw before baking so you can have fresh biscuits in a snap.

Callie's Buttermilk Biscuits
Callie's Hot Little Biscuit

Get The Recipe

Callie's Buttermilk Biscuits

Carrie Morey and Callie White

People travel all the way to Charleston, SC for a taste of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits. And for good reason! These light and airy biscuits melt in your mouth, thanks to a simple dough made with self-rising flour, butter, cream cheese and buttermilk.

Skillet Cornbread
Zach Pagano / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Skillet Cornbread

Sam Sifton

Sam Sifton’s skillet cornbread recipe celebrates perfection in simplicity. Once you master this base recipe, there’s no limit to the add-ins so you can make it your own. Serve it plain with a smear of softened butter for a nostalgic taste. 

Parker House Rolls
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Parker House Rolls

These yeasted rolls are so delicious that the bread basket might not make it all around the table without getting completely looted. The key to this recipe is patience. Make the smooth dough, then let rise until it’s doubled in size. Shape into rolls, dip in melted butter, let rise for another 45 minutes, then bake until golden. Oh, one more thing. Thank us later.

Lauren Masur

Lauren Masur is a food and lifestyle writer. She is a former editor at publications including The Kitchn and Food Network Magazine.