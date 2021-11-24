Cook your veggies a day or two ahead and store them in the fridge. On Thanksgiving, pull them out and let them get up to room temperature about an hour or so before serving. Place them on top of the oven so they warm up without using up valuable oven space. When you're ready to serve, just warm up some chicken broth or make a glaze and pour it over them.

Preparation

For the Brussels sprouts:

1.

Preheat oven 375 F.

2.

Lightly dress the sprouts with olive oil, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Lay them in an even layer on a baking pan and roast for about 10 to 12 minutes, until tender (or about 3/4 of the way cooked).

3.

Store in an air-tight container in the fridge until ready to serve.

For the glaze:

1.

Place all the ingredients in a pot over medium heat and bring to a simmer.

2.

Add lightly warmed/room temp Brussels sprouts to the pot and allow to simmer for a few minutes, depending on how saucy you want the vegetables.

3.

Use a slotted spoon for light glaze or a non-slotted spoon for a saucier vegetable.