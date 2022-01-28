The 32 new beauty, home and fashion launches that caught our eye in January

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

January is the month when we welcome all sorts of new things into our lives, from resolutions to different routines. It's also a time when brands usher in all things new, too.

From Charlotte Tilbury to Ruggable, the first month of 2022 was packed with exciting launches in the home, beauty and fashion spaces. Wonderskin released swoon-worthy shades of its bestselling Wonder Blading Kit, Jessie James Decker dropped a collection of comfortable sneakers at DSW and Target created a new line of home organization essentials, just to name a few.

January has flown by, so if you happened to miss any of these new additions, we're here to fill you in. Keep reading to discover (or, rediscover) the hottest new skin care products, fashion must-haves and more.

New beauty, home and fashion products to try in 2022

New beauty launches

Wonderskin's popular lip tint has been making the rounds on TikTok for over a year and, just in time for Valentine's Day, the brand has introduced two new shades for your pout: Divine and Glamorous. The burgundy red and classic rouge shades look swoon-worthy.

The complete range of this new foundation collection includes 30 different shades that provide medium coverage that's buildable and hydrating. The vegan formula includes skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, coconut extract and rose complex to boost your complexion, according to the brand.

Makeup by Mario's latest innovation is a "hydrating gloss balm" that nourishes, plumps and conditions lips, according to the brand. You can find it in seven easy-to-apply shades, including Bare Glow (light nude pink) and Bronze Glow (warm bronze brown).

Dealing with dry skin? Josie Maran's latest drop is hoping to change that. The brand's new Argan Apothecary line features its first OTC-approved (over-the-counter) formulas, including this body butter that is made with colloidal oatmeal 0.8%, which can help soothe dry skin.

Goop's newest cleanser is packed with ingredients to help your skin glow. "What we came up with is just so cool: a light, clinically proven exfoliant that comes in this amazing soft jelly to cleanse as it ramps up your glow," said Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow in a press release. Though it helps to exfoliate skin, according to the brand, it is still gentle enough to use every day.

Ditch your bottled soap and try this new two-in-one shower essential from Saje instead. It's a wash pad that combines Saje's bestselling Liquid Sunshine scent and the original Jute & Joy pad (the brand's top-selling body care product). All of the ingredients are 100% plant-based and nature-derived.

This heated styling brush from Drybar is a step above your typical styling tools. It features a lightweight base and three interchangeable attachments that you can use to achieve the perfect at-home blowout. Whether you're opting for a fast dry, a sleek style or a smooth and shiny finish, the brand says this device can help you get it done.

DpHUE is known for its apple cider vinegar hair rinse, but the brand just made its first foray into the styling realm. The collection includes a leave-in mist, blow-dry creme, thermal protection spray, dry texture spray, texturizing powder and a touchable hairspray, which all cost $28 each.

Morphe doesn't just do makeup — the brand recently launched a skin care collection that targets acne and blemishes. It includes anti-blemish spot solutions, facial mists and this foam cleanser that features refreshing ingredients like aloe vera and spirulina .

Morphe also extended its Filter Effect collection this month with the launch of the Soft Radiance Concealer. It comes in 20 different shades that are all just $12.

Ouai delved further into the body care category this month with two new launches. First, the Melrose Place Body Cleanser, a rose-scented body cleansing system that is formulated with rosehip and jojoba oils to help cleanse and nourish skin.

To complement the body cleanser, Ouai also launched a body cream with the same floral scent. Standout ingredients in this formula include cupuaçu butter, squalane and coconut oil, which help eliminate dryness, according to the brand.

Native is known for its natural deodorants but is moving on up — to the face. The brand recently launched two skin care collections, which each include a cleanser, facial serum and lotion or moisturizer. The Moisturizing collection features notes of coconut and vanilla, while the Brightening collection highlights citrus and bergamot.

If you're tired of heavy foundations, this tint provides sheer-to-light coverage that can be applied by fingers or a brush. The formula goes on smooth and offers hydrating benefits thanks to ingredients such as prickly pear extract.

New fashion launches

Singer Jessie James Decker recently collaborated with DSW to curate a collection of her go-to sneakers. From cushioned New Balances to trendy styles from Dr. Scholl's, Decker's picks combine fashion and function.

Everlane is calling this new release its "softest legging yet." It follows the design of the top-rated Perform leggings but differs in its make-up: These bottoms are made from recycled nylon and spandex to provide some stretch and keep up with your everyday movements.

Everlane also launched five new colors of its Way High Jean, including Aqua Grey, Day Break, Deep Lapis, Rich Earth and Soy Bean. According to the brand, the dye technology used is "more sustainable than traditional dyes" and uses cleaner chemicals and less water.

Does your eyewear need an update? Warby Parker recently dropped its spring 2022 collection, which features several new designs for men and women.

Birdies' flats are beloved by many celebrities, and they just kicked one of their bestselling styles up a notch by adding same faux fur into the mix. The new shoe boasts water-resistant suede and an oh-so-cozy-looking faux fur trim lining.

Something Navy's latest drop includes cozy everything. From jackets to joggers, the collection features pieces that are made for more than just lounging — including this quarter-zip pullover, made from soft teddy fleece for on-the-go comfort.

You might know Casper for its mattresses, but the brand recently stepped into another realm — loungewear. While the collection doesn't necessarily include clothing, it features the perfect add-ons for cozying up on the couch, such as a blanket robe, slippers and this pressure-free sleep mask.

Girlfriend Collective makes athletic clothing and loungewear from sustainable materials in sizes XS-6XL. The brand's latest drop includes low pile and high pile fleece pieces that cover a range of outerwear needs.

Skims was the "official provider of undergarments, loungewear and pajamas for women on Team USA during the Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic games," Shop TODAY reported in July. Skims just launched a second capsule collection for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2022, which includes everything from socks to hoodies.

New home launches

Target launched its very own home organization line, Brightroom, at the beginning of the month. It includes storage pieces for nearly every room in the home, from the bathroom to the bedroom. Pieces start at just $2, and nearly everything is less than $25. We're loving this three-tier cart but can't decide whether to use it for storing our skin care collections or growing piles of winter reads.

You can also find wooden pieces like this bin in the collection, which can help add some warmth to your space.

The Home Edit is helping you get organized in 2022 with its latest collection at Walmart. Whether you're struggling to get your kitchen or your laundry room into better shape, this launch has something for almost every room in your home. For us, it's all about keeping our spices in order with this easy-to-use turntable!

This storage system features five pieces, such as a turntable and stacking bins, that can help tackle clutter in your laundry room.

Magnolia's spring collection at Target includes faux plants, furniture and more to help you curate a space that feels fresh. It's only available at Target, and pieces are going fast.

The Pioneer Woman's tools might already be in your kitchen, but now you can bring some of her charm into your bedroom and bathroom, too. Her newest collection at Walmart includes everything from shower curtains to sheets that can brighten up your living space.

Bright floral accents are also part of the bedding collection. This set includes four pieces: one comforter, two shams and a decorative pillow.

NordicTrack's adjustable dumbbells are "the first-ever voice-controlled adjustable dumbbells to work with Amazon Alexa devices," according to the brand. With just your voice, you can change the weight of the fitness equipment to be anywhere from 5-50 pounds and even save weight presets to make future workouts even easier.

Keith Haring's iconic pop art illustrations can now become part of your home decor. Ruggable's licensed collection includes 15 chenille rugs and nine doormats that start at $109.

