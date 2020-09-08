This apple cider vinegar rinse is my go-to treatment for flake-free, shiny hair

What can apple cider vinegar do for my hair and scalp?

People have been using apple cider vinegar for years on their scalp and hair, as it's known to make your hair shiny while providing a deep cleanse.

But there are a few problems with using straight-up apple cider vinegar. It’s very pungent and acidic, so it may mess with your scalp’s natural pH and burn it in the process. If you dye your hair, it might also cause the color to fade. When I used straight apple cider vinegar in the shower, I definitely noticed the odor and how pouring it straight on my head seemed to anger my scalp. It would take forever to fully rinse off, my hair felt like straw and my whole body and shower just smelled ... fermented.

How did dpHue improve upon this at-home treatment?

The dpHue rinse solves those problems and more. The rinse waters down the apple cider vinegar and adds in strengthening ingredients, like argan oil, aloe leaf juice and lavender extract. It’s also in a squeeze bottle, ensuring that it only applies to my scalp, concentrating its effectiveness. It definitely still smells a bit like apple cider vinegar, but it’s no longer super unpleasant.

How did my hair and scalp benefit from using this product?

Unfortunately, dandruff can never be “fixed” permanently, as it’s a chronic scalp condition. But after using this rinse in place of shampoo a couple of times a week, I noticed a huge improvement. My flakes went away, I stopped itching and my hair felt noticeably shinier. It also felt easier to go more days without shampooing since it helps to clear out excess product buildup. My hair now seems to retain curls better and it’s much less frizzy. Additionally, my hair detangles easier, so less falls out when I’m combing through it!

What are the caveats to using this product?

The hair rinse costs $35, which definitely puts it in the more upscale end of hair products. While you can certainly make a rinse with your own apple cider vinegar for less, the in-shower experience and the visible improvements to my scalp make this rinse worth the price tag for me. It’s a much more convenient way to get the benefits of apple cider vinegar — with none of the drawbacks.

