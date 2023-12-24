Opening presents, gathering with loved ones and enjoying a big dinner are just a few Christmas traditions that help make the holiday season so special.

Whether you plan to spend this holiday getting away from it all on a palm-tree lined beach or have guests showing up on your doorstep, it's likely that you'll need to hit the store at least once (if not more) to stock up on gifts, groceries or other essentials before the big day.

Luckily, there are plenty of stores open on Christmas Eve for all your last-minute shopping needs, including Walmart.

But what about on December 25? If you're wondering, "Is Walmart open on Christmas?" it's a fair question given so many grocers and retailers are closed in observance of the holiday.

In answer to your question, we've got Walmart's 2023 Christmas hours right here.

To ensure you don't make an unnecessary trip on a day that's already busy enough, TODAY.com reached out to the retailer to get the lowdown on Walmart's holiday hours this year and, trust us, you're going to want to read this before heading out to your nearest store.

Because while there are some grocery stores open on Christmas Day, as well as a handful of other retailers, if Walmart is your go-to, we've got what you need to know before dashing through the snow to grab whatever it is you forgot.

What are Walmart’s Christmas hours in 2023?

It was the night before Christmas and all through the house, everyone was rushing around trying to wrap up last-minute details before Santa's arrival when Dad realized there were no eggs for his annual Christmas breakfast casserole.

He lucked out when he realized that, phew, Walmart is open on Christmas Eve. But only until 6 p.m. when doors close early in observance of the holiday.

And Christmas Day? Walmart is closed on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, "On Christmas Eve, stores will close at 6 p.m., remain closed on Christmas Day and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Dec. 26."

So, there you have it. But all hope is not lost. There are other stores open on Christmas Day, including various grocers, convenience stores and pharmacies. To bring a little extra holiday cheer your way, we've got a full list of them right here.

Better yet, we're willing to bet that most of them carry eggs, which'll see Dad (and you) through until Tuesday, ensuring a Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.