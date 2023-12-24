Just when you think you've got everything under control, you realize, dang, it's Christmas Day, and the one thing you absolutely need the most, whether it's bread, eggs or AA batteries, is nowhere to be found.

Considering a majority of retailers, including Walmart, Costco and Target are closed in observance of the holiday, finding an open grocery store might seem like a seriously daunting task.

But, not to worry, if Mercury retrograde finds you in a major bind this year, we've got a list of grocery stores open on Christmas Day.

Of course, you can always skip the cooking and eat out one of the restaurants open on Christmas instead, but before heading out you want to check here first, since you just might be able to find what you're looking for at one of these grocers, convenience stores or pharmacies that will be open on the holiday.

We won't lie, it's a relatively small list. However, with any luck, one of them will have exactly what you need to help avert any four-alarm holiday disasters and see you through to Dec. 26, when things start to get back to normal.

Even better, we've also collected all the grocery stores that will be closed on Christmas Day, to ensure you don’t find yourself sitting in an empty parking lot when there are far more important things to do.

Instead, you’ll hopefully be celebrating Christmas the way it’s meant to be: at home with the people you love most.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Day

ACME: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Select locations are open with varied or adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Giant Food: Many locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies are closed, but some locations may be open. Gas stations connected to stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Giant pickup will be closed. Find local hours here.

Many locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies are closed, but some locations may be open. Gas stations connected to stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Giant pickup will be closed. Find local hours here. ShopRite: Stores are independently owned and operated. While a majority will be closed, select locations may be open with varied hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are independently owned and operated. While a majority will be closed, select locations may be open with varied hours. Find local hours here. Safeway : Select locations are open with varied hours. All stores will close by 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here.

: Select locations are open with varied hours. All stores will close by 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies open on Christmas Day

CVS: According to a CVS spokesperson, many CVS locations will be open during regular hours on Christmas. That said, “some stores may be closed or have reduced hours.” With that in mind, CVS recommends that people call local stores before visiting or check hours. Find local hours here.

Walgreens: According to a Walgreens' spokesperson, most Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Christmas Day

Casey’s : Stores will open at 10 a.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will open at 10 a.m. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fastrac: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kwik Shop: Store will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Store will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kum & Go : Stores will be open. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open. Find local hours here. Loaf ‘N Jug: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. QuickChek : Stores will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stores will fuel are open 24 hours. Find local stores here.

: Stores will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stores will fuel are open 24 hours. Find local stores here. Quik Stop: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Pilot Flying J : Stores will be open 24 hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open 24 hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven: A majority of 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 with some locations operating with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

A majority of 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 with some locations operating with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Sprint: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb Convenience Stores: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wawa: Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.

