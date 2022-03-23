Swap option: Use any combination of meat, vegetables and cheese.

Technique tip: Carefully lift the edges of the eggs to let uncooked egg run onto the pan.

The trick to a good omelet is to cook the eggs low and slow. Change things up by playing around with any inclusions, switching out your favorite cooked meats, vegetables and melty cheeses.

Preparation

1.

Preheat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat.

2.

In a bowl, whisk the eggs until smooth; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

3.

Melt the butter in the skillet; when foamy, add the ham and vegetables, and sauté, stirring often, until softened, for 3 to 4 minutes.

4.

Add the eggs and gently mix to evenly distribute the ham and vegetables.

5.

Cook until the eggs begin to set, then using a rubber spatula, gently lift the eggs while tipping the pan, allowing the uncooked egg to run underneath, repeating until the egg no longer runs.

6.

Continue cooking the eggs until almost fully set and matte in appearance, 3 to 4 minutes.

7.

Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top and, using a rubber spatula, carefully fold the omelet in half.

8.

Transfer to a plate; let sit for 1 minute, allowing the cheese to melt; serve immediately.