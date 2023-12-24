Whatever your annual Christmas tradition is, you're likely putting bows on the last of the presents or preparing for the arrival of loved ones.

However, if you're in a full-on panic because you forgot to pick up a gift for your favorite aunt, or if Santa's latest present delivery requires AAA batteries, you may be considering a quick Christmas-Day jaunt to Target to grab last-minute essentials.

Good thing you stopped here first, because we've got everything you need to know on Target's Christmas hours in 2023 and, trust us, you're going to want to read this before heading out the door.

Much like Thanksgiving, a majority of stores, including Walmart and Costco, close their doors on Christmas Day to allow employees to enjoy time off with their loved ones.

But what about Target? Is the retailer open on Christmas this year? What are Target's Christmas hours?

Fortunately, we've got all the details on whether or not Target's nearly 2000 stores will be open for business on the holiday and here's what you need to know.

Target's 2023 Christmas Eve hours

For all your holiday needs this year, Target will be open until 8 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, which falls on Sunday, Dec. 24.

According to Target, "Guests can place drive-up or order pickup orders online or with the Target app as late as 6 p.m. local time as most stores on Sunday, Dec. 24 and collect their items on the same day."

That's great news if you need to pick up a few last-minute items on Christmas Eve. To save you the time and trouble of looking up local hours, you can find Target store hours right here.

Is Target open on Christmas Day in 2023?

Whatever your four-alarm holiday emergency is this year — whether you ran out of wrapping paper, Scotch tape, or you're in need of a few extra candy canes — you'll need to go elsewhere to find it because much like in the past, Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day in 2023, which falls on Monday, Dec. 25.

Stores will reopen for business as usual (and undoubtedly a slew of returns and people searching for after-Christmas steals and deals) on Tuesday, Dec. 26 during normal business hours.

Stores open on Christmas Day

Depending on what you need, there are a handful of retailers and convenience stores that will be open on Christmas in 2023 and to save you the time of the looking them all up, we've put together a list, which you'll find right here.