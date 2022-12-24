In need of hot chocolate to serve your houseguests? Atlantic salmon for Christmas dinner? Out of toilet paper?

Costco's probably got it.

There's no time like the present (Christmas pun totally intended) to stock up on any remaining holiday essentials before Santa and his reindeer begin their midnight journey.

And while you're coming down to the wire, there's still enough time to head to Costco to pick up all your last-minute needs. Well, maybe.

Many big-box retailers, including Target and Walmart, keep their doors closed on Christmas — but what about Christmas Eve? We've got all the details about Costco's Christmas Eve hours, along with the latest about the store's Christmas Day and New Year's plans.

What are Costco's Christmas Eve hours?

Costco will open a bit early on Christmas Eve so you can fit in one last trip for gifts, wrapping paper or anything else on your shopping list.

Stores will follow a modified schedule on Christmas Eve, with most stores staying open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What about Christmas Day?

A tip: If you need something, go now because Costco warehouses will be closed on Christmas Day and won’t reopen until Monday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

You're not out of luck, though. Several grocery chains and convenience stores will be open on Christmas, including:

ACME: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here. Albertsons : Select locations are open with varied or adjusted hours. Most stores will close by 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Select locations are open with varied or adjusted hours. Most stores will close by 3 p.m. Find local hours here. CVS : Many CVS pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will remain open on Christmas Day. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm local hours or find them here.

: Many CVS pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will remain open on Christmas Day. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm local hours or find them here. Giant Food: Select locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies are closed, but select locations will be open. Find local hours here.

Select locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies are closed, but select locations will be open. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Select stores are open, but some may be closed or operating with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Select stores are open, but some may be closed or operating with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Safeway : Select locations are open with varied hours. All stores will close by 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here.

: Select locations are open with varied hours. All stores will close by 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here. Walgreens: Most stores are open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here.

Looking ahead? Here are Costco's New Year's hours

No matter what your New Year's Eve plans entail, one thing's for sure: Costco's got your back. Stores will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

New Year's Day, on the other hand, is a different story. Costco is closed on New Year's Day and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 2 with normal business hours.