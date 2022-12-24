Family, friends and Christmas traditions are just a few of the things that make the holiday season so special.

Whether this year's celebration includes a Christmas-themed getaway or a festive dinner with loved ones, it's likely going to involve a few trips to the store to stock up on gifts and groceries.

Luckily, major retailers like Target and Costco are open on Christmas Eve to ensure you've got plenty of time to finish up shopping before the chaos of Christmas hits.

However, if it's Christmas morning and you find yourself in a pinch, you may be tempted to beeline to Walmart to pick up extra batteries, last-minute gifts or anything else is on your list.

Before dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh (or car, your choice), read up on Walmart's Christmas hours to avoid any disappointment on the day of.

What are Walmart's Christmas hours in 2022?

'Twas the day before Christmas and all through the house, everyone was baking Christmas cookies when they realized they didn't have enough butter to finish their recipe.

No need to worry because Walmart is open on Christmas Eve. Doors will open as usual, but close early. Most locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hit up the store while you can because Walmart will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25. and reopen on Monday, Dec. 26 with normal business hours, which are typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where else can you shop on Christmas Day?

Most major retailers are keeping their doors shut, but a select few will be open on the big day for all your last-minute needs.

Certain locations may have varying hours, so check with your local store before going out to ensure you'll find doors open upon arrival.

The following stores will be open on Christmas Day:

ACME: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here. Albertsons : Select locations are open with varied or adjusted hours. Most stores will close by 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Select locations are open with varied or adjusted hours. Most stores will close by 3 p.m. Find local hours here. CVS : Many CVS pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will remain open on Christmas Day. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm local hours or find them here.

: Many CVS pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will remain open on Christmas Day. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Call ahead to confirm local hours or find them here. Giant Food: Select locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies are closed, but select locations will be open. Find local hours here.

Select locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies are closed, but select locations will be open. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Select stores are open, but some may be closed or operating with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Select stores are open, but some may be closed or operating with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Safeway : Select locations are open with varied hours. All stores will close by 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here.

: Select locations are open with varied hours. All stores will close by 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., depending on location. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with modified hours. Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here. Walgreens: Most stores are open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here.

Planning ahead? Here are Walmart's New Year's hours

Whether you're watching the ball drop from the comfort of your own couch or at a party with your best pals, a quick trip to Walmart might be in order on New Year's Eve.

Thankfully, Walmart will be open. Stores will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Because location hours may vary, check Walmart's store locator for specific hours and details before leaving the house.