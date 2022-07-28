50 gratitude quotes to help you put your feelings into words

“Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others,” the Roman statesman Marcus Tullius Cicero once declared.

Many have touted an “attitude of gratitude” as the key to a happier — and healthier — life. But actually, this theory is backed by science: Gratitude "can lower blood pressure, improve immune function and facilitate more efficient sleep," Robert A. Emmons, professor of psychology at UC Davis, previously told TODAY.

Whether you make it a point to send thank-you notes, give thanks in prayer to a higher power or count your blessings in a gratitude journal (like TODAY's Hoda Kotb), there are so many ways to praise all of life's biggest — and smallest — moments.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of gratitude quotes from authors, philosophers, theologians, motivational speakers and others who have elevated being thankful to an art. Incorporate these short quotes into your Thanksgiving toast, share them with someone you love or simply let these inspirational words encourage you to practice gratitude 24/7, 365 days a year.

"The power of finding beauty in the humblest things makes home happy and life lovely." — Louisa May Alcott

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust

“Gratitude is one of the most powerful human emotions. Once expressed, it changes attitude, brightens outlook and broadens our perspective.” ― Germany Kent

“Walk as if you are kissing the Earth with your feet.” — Thich Nhat Hanh, “Peace Is Every Step: The Path of Mindfulness in Everyday Life”

“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.”― Maya Angelou, “Celebrations: Rituals of Peace and Prayer”

“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for." ― Epicurus

“Whatever you appreciate and give thanks for will increase in your life." ― Sanaya Roman, “Living with Joy: Keys to Personal Power and Spiritual Transformation”

“We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorns have roses." ― Alphonse Karr, “A Tour Round My Garden”

“Gratitude isn’t a burdening emotion.” — Loretta Young

“Gratitude is the most exquisite form of courtesy." — Jacques Maritain

“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” ― A.A. Milne, “Winnie-the-Pooh”

“It’s up to us to choose contentment and thankfulness now — and to stop imagining that we have to have everything perfect before we’ll be happy.” — Joanna Gaines

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” ― Eckhart Tolle, “A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose”

“'Thank you’ is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. 'Thank you' expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding.” — Alice Walker

“If the only prayer you said was 'thank you,' that would be enough.” ― Meister Eckhart

“Gratitude is one of the strongest and most transformative states of being. It shifts your perspective from lack to abundance and allows you to focus on the good in your life, which in turn pulls more goodness into your reality.” — Jen Sincero

“Being grateful does not mean that everything is necessarily good. It just means that you can accept it as a gift.” — Roy T. Bennett

“Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” — Melody Beattie

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” ― Voltaire

“Every once in a while God allows you to stub your toe as a kind reminder to be grateful for the miraculous body attached to it.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich, “Smile Anyway: Quotes, Verse, and Grumblings for Every Day of the Year”

“Life is a celebration. Consider everything that makes you happy as a gift from God and say, ‘Thank you.” ― Francis Lucille, “The Perfume of Silence”

“Gratitude is riches. Complaint is poverty.” — Doris Day

“I try hard to hold fast to the truth that a full and thankful heart cannot entertain great conceits. When brimming with gratitude, one’s heartbeat must surely result in outgoing love, the finest emotion we can ever know.” ― Bill Wilson

“When we focus on our gratitude, the tide of disappointment goes out and the tide of love rushes in.” — Kristin Armstrong

“Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude.” — Denis Waitley

“Have gratitude for all that you have, and you can be happy exactly as you are.” — Mandy Ingber

“Got no checkbooks, got no banks. Still I’d like to express my thanks — I’ve got the sun in the mornin’ and the moon at night.” ― Irving Berlin

“Gratitude helps you to grow and expand; gratitude brings joy and laughter into your life and into the lives of all those around you.” — Eileen Caddy

“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” ― Karl Barth

“Silent gratitude isn’t much use to anyone.” — Gertrude Stein

“The highest tribute to the dead is not grief but gratitude.” ― Thornton Wilder

“What separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude.” ― Brené Brown

"Gratitude is the sign of noble souls." — Aesop

“Living in a state of gratitude is the gateway to grace.” — Ariana Huffington

“The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings.” ― Henry Ward Beecher

“Gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness. It’s the spark that lights a fire of joy in your soul.” — Amy Collette

“Gratitude changes the pangs of memory into a tranquil joy.” — Dietrich Bonhoeffer

“The best way to show my gratitude is to accept everything, even my problems, with joy.” — Mother Teresa

“Of all the characteristics needed for both a happy and morally decent life, none surpasses gratitude. Grateful people are happier, and grateful people are more morally decent.” — Dennis Prager

“Gratitude is a divine emotion. It fills the heart, not to bursting; it warms it, but not to fever.” — Charlotte Bronte

“When a person doesn’t have gratitude, something is missing in his or her humanity. A person can almost be defined by his or her attitude toward gratitude.” — Elie Wiesel

“Appreciation can make a day, even change a life. Your willingness to put it into words is all that is necessary.” — Margaret Cousins

“Gratitude, warm, sincere, intense, when it takes possession of the bosom, fills the soul to overflowing and scarce leaves room for any other sentiment or thought.” — John Quincy Adams

“Giving is an expression of gratitude for our blessings.” — Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen

“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” ― William Arthur Ward

“If you want to find happiness, find gratitude.” ― Steve Maraboli, “Unapologetically You: Reflections on Life and the Human Experience”

“I may not be where I want to be but I’m thankful for not being where I used to be.” ― Habeeb Akande

“I am happy because I’m grateful. I choose to be grateful. That gratitude allows me to be happy.” — Will Arnett

“Enough is a feast.” — Buddhist proverb

Related: