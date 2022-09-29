While the lyrics of Christmas songs might suggest that the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year (and it certainly can be), it's often the most chaotic because there's just so much to accomplish between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. There are family gatherings to attend, events to plan and gifts to buy — and that's not even half of it.

This year, keep the cool in your yule by jamming out to a playlist full of the very best Christmas songs while checking off everything on your holiday to-do list.

After all, everything seems more fun and festive when listening to Mariah Carey belt out the big note at the end of "All I Want for Christmas is You" or Jimmy Durante crooning the timeless tale of "Frosty the Snowman."

Since there are so many traditional tunes and new releases to sift through, we turned to the Billboard Holiday 100 chart (which ranks singles based on streams, radio airplay and sales) to round up a list of the most popular Christmas songs of all time.

You might be surprised by which classics makes the cut — and which ones didn't, including The Waitresses' "Christmas Wrapping," which we're completely bah, humbug over.

Read on to see how your favorites stack up.

'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Mariah Carey

Released in 1994, this Mariah Carey remains one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time. To date, the song has sold more than 10 million units, making it one of only 85 songs to earn a Diamond certification.

'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' by Brenda Lee

We dare you to find even one person who doesn't love this holiday classic. And if they need to be reminded of its magic, just show 'em the iconic scene from "Home Alone" where the song plays in the background as Kevin parties with mannequins and cardboard cutouts.

'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobby Helms

What a bright time, it's the right time to rock away to Bobby Helms' 1957 Christmas song, "Jingle Bell Rock."

'The Christmas Song' by Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole delivers the best version of this nostalgic Christmas song, which has been covered by countless artists through the years.

'Have a Holly Jolly Christmas' by Burl Ives

We don't know if there'll be snow, but one thing's for sure: "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas" is full of Christmas cheer.

'Feliz Navidad' by José Feliciano

José Feliciano wants to wish everybody Feliz Navidad, or a very Merry Christmas, in this tune that has remained a holiday staple since its release in 1970.

'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' by Andy Williams

Not everyone agrees that the holidays are, in fact, the most wonderful time of year. Even so, it's impossible to not single along to this infectious Andy Williams tune.

'Last Christmas' by Wham!

George Michael of Wham! wrote, produced and recorded all the instruments and vocals for this 1984 treasure, then went on to donate the proceeds to victims of the Ethiopian famine.

'White Christmas' by Bing Crosby

Even 80 years after its release, this Bing Crosby favorite continues to top the charts. According to Guinness World Records, it's sold over 100 million records around the globe, making it the best-selling Christmas single of all time.

'Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!' by Dean Martin

The weather outside might be frightful, but at least this Dean Martin tune will give you the warm fuzzies (or, ya know, have you dreaming of snowier days).

'Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)' by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)" is the soundtrack to Christmas light displays around the world — and for good reason.

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' by Gene Autry

Just like good ol' Rudolph himself, this 1949 tune goes down in history as one of the most popular Christmas songs ever.

'Mary, Did You Know?' by Pentatonix

This solemn cover by the Pentatonix is a masterful mix of vocals and celebration of Christmas Day.

'It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas' by Michael Bublé

When you spot a sturdy Christmas tree (the kind that doesn't mind the snow) at the park or the Grand Hotel, then there's no doubt that Christmastime is here. At least according to this holiday classic.

'Sleigh Ride' by The Ronettes

This version of "Sleigh Ride" is by far the most popular and we're ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding-ing right along with it!

'Happy Xmas (War is Over)' by John Lennon and Yoko Ono

We can't help but get a little weepy every time we hear John and Yoko singing with Harlem Community Choir. It's truly timeless.

'Mistletoe' by Justin Bieber

You're sure to find us playing in the winter snow come Christmastime, but not Justin Bieber. He'll be waiting under the mistletoe for his "shawty" instead.

'Blue Christmas' by Elvis Presley

"Blue Christmas" clearly makes a lot of us happy about feelin' sad: It's the fourth most-streamed Elvis song on Spotify.

'Christmas Canon' by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra gives Pachelbel's "Canon in D" a makeover in this spirited version with a full choir and new lyrics.

'Wonderful Christmastime' by Paul McCartney

Charmingly British, "Wonderful Christmastime" by Paul McCartney is exactly what every Christmas party playlist needs to get spirits up.

'Santa Tell Me' by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande wants Santa to know that she doesn't want to fall in love again if her beau isn't going to stick around until next year. We hear you, Ariana, and totally plan to ask for gift cards.

'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch' by Thurl Ravensroft

All the Whos in Whoville better watch out for the Grinch because he's a mean one who plans to steal their Christmas joy. Spoiler: He becomes a hero in the end.

'Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season' by Andy Williams

Andy Williams really delivers the holiday spirit in this cheerful tune from his 1963 Christmas album. Admit it: You can't help but belt it out.

'Underneath the Tree' by Kelly Clarkson

Christmas was cold and grey before this Kelly Clarkson toe-tapper was released in 2013. The song's message is just as powerful as her voice, reminding us all that the only present worth having is love.

'Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)' by Gene Autry

Gene Autry heralds the arrival of everyone's favorite man in red (and sleigh full of toys for good girls and boys) in this 1947 tune.

'Hallelujah' by Pentatonix

Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" gets the acapella treatment in this breathtaking cover of the 1984 song.

'Please Come Home for Christmas' by Eagles

The Eagles have got us singing the blues in "Please Come Home for Christmas," but we can't even be mad about it since it's such a catchy tune.

'Christmastime is Here' by Vince Guaraldi Trio

The theme from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is guaranteed to make you feel more than just a little nostalgic for Charlie, Snoopy and the rest of the gang.

'Do They Know it's Christmas' by Band Aid

Here's a little tidbit of history: In 1984, some of the most popular British and Irish musicians formed a band called Band Aid and released this song to benefit the victims of famine in Ethiopia.

'Santa Baby' by Eartha Kitt

We love Eartha Kitt's saucy rendition of Santa Baby ... along with all the presents on her Christmas list. A '54 convertible in light blue? Yes, please.

'Linus and Lucy' by Vince Guaraldi Trio

When you think of Charlie Brown, this jaunty piano tune (aka the Peanuts' theme song) is often the first thing that comes to mind.

'Where Are You Christmas?' by Faith Hill

When Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" got a movie update in 2000, so did its theme song. Faith Hill belts out "Where Are You Christmas?" — and you probably will, too.

'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen gets in the ho-ho-holiday spirit with this cover of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," jingle bells and all.

'Little Drummer Boy' by Pentatonix

Pentatonix's take on "Little Drummer Boy" became an instant classic. In other words, we've been listening to it ever since it was released in 2013.

'Little Saint Nick' by The Beach Boys

Dream of sunnier days by listening to this 1963 original holiday song by The Beach Boys.

'Jingle Bells' by Frank Sinatra

It's not officially Christmas until Ol' Blue Eyes sings this version of "Jingle Bells" and gets everybody's bobtails a-ringing!

'Run Rudolph Run' by Chuck Berry

Rudolph has never been more rock 'n roll than in this Chuck Berry classic.

'(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays' by Perry Como

There really is no place like home for the holidays and Perry Como's song reminds us exactly that.

'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' by Darlene Love

Darlene Love and her big vocals totally own "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," a holiday tune that implores her baby to please, please, just come home.

'Frosty the Snowman' by Jimmy Durante

There must have been some magic in that old black hat that brought Frosty the Snowman to life. And, much like the in the animated feature by the same name, Jimmy Durante's song is Christmas magic, too.

'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' by Kristin Bell, Agatha Lee Monn and Katie Lopez

Anyone who's seen "Frozen (so, everyone?) knows this charming plea for company.

'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' by Frank Sinatra

Good luck finding someone who hasn't covered this Christmas song. Everyone from Judy Garland to Kelly Clarkson has a version of this tune, but Frank Sinatra's is the one that lands on Billboard's top 100 list.

'Merry Christmas Darling' by Carpenters

Karen Carpenter's rich, warm voice invites us to share in some Christmas-ing with that someone special in this song.

'This Christmas' by Donny Hathaway

Donny Hathaway sets the scene for a very special Christmas, starting with hanging all the mistletoe.

'Sleigh Ride' by Leroy Anderson

Even though we promised no duplicates, The Ronettes' version of "Sleigh Ride" has an entirely different sound than this instrumental recording. For that reason, we're breaking our own rule and adding it to the list.

'I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas' by Gayla Peevey

Recorded by 10-year-old Gayla Peevey, the novelty song "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" has remained popular since it's release back in 1953.

'Baby, It's Cold Outside' by Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé

Idina Menzel and Michael Bublé refresh this oldie about a twosome who banter over saying goodnight with some more family-friendly lyrics.

'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus' by Jackson 5

A young Michael Jackson and brothers put a Motown spin on this holiday favorite.

'Deck the Halls' by Nat King Cole

'Tis the season to be jolly and this song is exactly what you need on your playlist to fa, la, la, la all season long.

'O Tannenbaum' by Vince Guaraldi Trio

We can practically feel snowflakes falling and hear the crackling fire in this jazzy version of "O Tannenbaum" from "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

'Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays' by 'N Sync

N Sync sum the spirit of the season up quite nicely in this sweet ballad, which reminds everyone it's time to celebrate and put worries aside.