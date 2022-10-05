45 winter quotes that'll warm your heart all season long

As the air gets more crisp and temperatures continue to drop, we are reminded of just how magical the winter months can be. It's a time to be cherished by young and old, whether it's because of cozy nights by the fire or beloved holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah.

Since winter gives us an excuse to slow down and stay inside, it offers plenty of time to enjoy the comforts of our home and the company we keep. Along the way, we may also unearth forgotten passions or take up new hobbies that we can take with us in the coming season.

That said, cabin fever is often a side effect of the winter months. On the days when you are eagerly waiting for the snow to melt, it can be difficult to see the season's beauty.

Luckily, we have winter quotes from celebrated authors, celebrities and historical figures to remind us all to look on the bright side — especially when the frigid weather is bringing us down. — especially when the frigid weather is getting us down. Find And since you're certainly not the only one feeling this way, post one of the inspirational sayings on Instagram to help others embrace the snowy days ahead.

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” ―John Steinbeck, “Travels with Charley: In Search of America”

“Summer friends will melt away like summer snows, but winter friends are friends forever.” ― George R.R. Martin, “A Feast for Crows”

“Even the strongest blizzards start with a single snowflake.” ―Sara Raasch, “Snow Like Ashes”

“In the winter she curls up around a good book and dreams away the cold.” ―Ben Aaronovitch, “Broken Homes”

“Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.” — Anamika Mishra

“Every winter has its spring.” — H. Tuttle

“If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant: if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” — Anne Bradstreet

“In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer.” — Albert Camus

“People don’t notice whether it’s winter or summer when they’re happy.” — Anton Chekhov

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland

“He who marvels at the beauty of the world in summer will find equal cause for wonder and admiration in winter.” — John Burroughs

“In seed time learn, in harvest teach, in winter enjoy.” — William Blake

“Let us love winter, for it is the spring of genius.” — Pietro Aretino

“I prefer winter and fall, when you feel the bone structure of the landscape. Something waits beneath it; the whole story doesn’t show.” — Andrew Wyeth

“There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book and sitting in front of the fire on winter evenings.” — Leo Sayer

“Winter is a season of recovery and preparation.” — Paul Theroux

“Snow brings a special quality with it — the power to stop life as you know it dead in its tracks.” — Nancy Hatch Woodward

“To appreciate the beauty of a snowflake it is necessary to stand out in the cold.” — Aristotle

“One kind word can warm three winter months.” — Japanese Proverb

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” —Edith Sitwell

“Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance.” — Yoko Ono

"There’s just something beautiful about walking on snow that nobody else has walked on. It makes you believe you’re special.” —Carol Rifka Brunt, “Tell the Wolves I’m Home”

“Well, I know now. I know a little more how much a simple thing like a snowfall can mean to a person.” — Sylvia Plath, “The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath”

“Winter is on my head, but eternal spring is in my heart.” — Victor Hugo

“December has the clarity, the simplicity, and the silence you need for the best fresh start of your life.” — Vivian White

“It seems like everything sleeps in winter, but it’s really a time of renewal and reflection.” — Elizabeth Camden

“Welcome, winter. Your late dawns and chilled breath make me lazy, but I love you nonetheless.” — Terri Guillemets

“Nothing burns like the cold.” — George R.R. Martin

“Thank goodness for the first snow, it was a reminder no matter how old you became and how much you’d seen, things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered.” —Candace Bushnell, "Lipstick Jungle"

“Winter forms our character and brings out our best.” — Tom Allen

“Winter is a glorious spectacle of glittering fractals complete with a soundscape and atmosphere entirely its own.” — Anders Swanson

“Winter is the time of sacred balance and rejuvenation of life in preparation for the coming spring. It represents abundance, teaching and gratitude.” — Noelle Vignola

“Summer is for surrendering; winter is for wondering.” — Debasish Mridha

“Summer is the time for squabbles. In winter, we must protect one another, keep each other warm, share our strengths.” —George R.R. Martin

“That’s what winter is: an exercise in remembering how to still yourself then how to come pliantly back to life again.” — Ali Smith

“To keep a warm heart in winter is the real victory.” — Marty Rubin

“If winter helps you curl up and more that makes it one of the best of the seasons.” — Murray Pura

“I like the cold weather. It means you get work done.” — Noam Chomsky

