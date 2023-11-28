The Apple Music soundtrack to your 2023 is now available.

Year-end insights for Apple Music subscribers, more collectively known as Apple Music Replay, went live Nov. 28, spotlighting users' top songs, artists, albums, genres and more.

Apple Music Replay is one of many personal soundtracks, pioneered by Spotify, that have become quite popular in recent years.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is Apple Music Replay

In addition to songs, artists, genres and albums that are most listened to, Apple Music Replay also includes year-end charts of the biggest songs of 2023 across Apple Music and Shazam. Plus, the platform revealed the songs sang along to the most using the Apple Music Sing feature.

How to see Apple Music Replay

Apple Music Replay is simple to find: Subscribers can log in using the same Apple ID used for Apple Music, then they can click into the curated lists. Only users who listened to music via the platform will have Apple Music Replay available to them.

“Superfans can even discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre or listen to their personal top 100 songs chart from each year they’ve qualified with the Replay yearly playlists,” the press release says.

How long is Apple Music Replay available?

Apple Music Replays are available "throughout the year so music lovers can keep listening, exploring and sharing all year long," the press release says. Lists from previous years are currently available.

What are the Apple Music Replay highlights so far?

As users access their personalized lists, they will likely share them on social media as many have in years past.

In addition to user insights, there are more general findings available: